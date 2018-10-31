Facebook Q3 Earnings: Mixed Results

I provide my estimation of the fair value based on the updated guidance.

Operating expenses will keep on increasing. I expect an extra pressure on the tax rate in the next few years.

Facebook (FB) reported mixed results for Q3 earnings. EPS was much higher than expected, but this was due to a one-time tax benefit.

Management confirmed the revenue growth deceleration. It also confirmed the pressure on margins to improve the security and to support the growth initiatives. I expect some extra pressure on the tax rate in the next few years.

Users growth deceleration stabilized

Facebook reported revenue of $13.727 billion and EPS of $1.76. Despite a growth of 33%, the revenue is below the analysts' forecast of $13.77 billion. EPS is way above the forecast of $1.46 due to some one-off tax benefit.

Growth in DAUs (daily active users), MAUs (monthly active users) and ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) contributed to the revenue growth.

As usual, the numbers presented below for DAUs and MAUs do not include Instagram, WhatsApp, or Oculus users.

For the fifth quarter in a row, DAUs in North America stayed stable. In Europe, the situation is a bit more negative with a decline of DAUs for the third quarter in a row, due to the GDPR regulation. In Asia and in the rest of the world, DAUs growth continues. The graph below shows the evolution of the number of DAUs per region over the last few quarters.

As shown below, the downward DAUs growth trend stabilized in Q3 across all regions.

From the MAUs perspective, the results are similar except for the North American region with an all-time high MAUs at 242 million.

The small footprints of the Q3 presentation mention an accounting change that impacted the DAUs and MAUs by 15 million and 9 million.

ARPU increased QoQ in all regions except in the "rest of the world" with a drop to $1.82 from $1.91. The graph below highlights the impressive ARPU growth in North America compared with the other regions. This growth is even more impressive considering the much higher comparison base in North America.

The graph above also shows the ARPU growth potential for the other regions, even taking into account a lower GDP per inhabitant.

During the conference call, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed what we can see with the DAUs and MAUs graphs above: Facebook is "close to saturation" in the developed markets while there is still growth potential in the other markets.

More expenses confirmed

As announced during Q2 conference call, operating expenses kept on rising.

Research & Development is the only expense that did not increase. This trend is not the most favorable outcome for the company. But considering the extra costs related to security and privacy, there is no surprise. As a result, operating income margin dropped to 42% from 50% last year. The operating margin is still impressive, though.

Despite higher expenses, income from operation increased compared to last year but stayed similar compared to the last two quarters.

Recently, many events confirmed the need for increased security expenses. For instance, a security issue affected at least 30 million users. And fake news with WhatsApp developed over the elections in Brazil.

Of course, these expenses also impact free cash flow, as shown in the table below. The free cash flow does not take into account about $1 billion of quarterly share-based compensation.

Besides the pressure on the operating margin, the tax rate could increase. Facebook's effective tax rate has stayed mostly below 15% over the last few quarters. And management guided on a 15% tax rate for Q4 2018 and FY 2019.

For a company that is generating operating margins above 40%, the low effective tax rate triggers some contestation. There is a growing pressure from some countries to change the tax system for tech giants to bring the effective tax rate closer to a standard tax rate. This aspect was not discussed during the conference call, but I would not exclude the possibility of a tax rate closer to 20% in the next few years.

Guidance slightly improved

Management now expects Q4 revenue growth to decrease by a mid-to-high single digit (vs. prior guidance of high-single-digit). And it forecasts expenses to rise by 50% to 55% (vs. prior guidance of 50% to 60%).

For the long term, Mark Zuckerberg insisted on the importance of messaging and Stories during the conference call. Also, the company confirmed the development of payments, videos, Stories, etc.

Yet, management still expects the Facebook and Instagram feeds to bring most of the revenue growth over the next few years.

Valuation

In my previous article following the Q2 results, I had estimated a fair P/E ratio at 20 corresponding to a stock price of $144. Considering the confirmed growth profile and the associated risks, I still estimate the same P/E ratio of 20 for a fair valuation.

The revenue and net income in the table below are based on the updated guidance. I assume 25% revenue growth, 35% operating income, and 15% income tax in Q4 2018.

At $150/share, the market values the company at a P/E ratio ex-cash of 19.40, which corresponds to my estimation of fair value.

Conclusion

The Q3 results were not as surprising as the previous results. Revenue was lower than expected. And EPS was higher than forecasted due to a one-time tax item. Management improved the Q4 revenue growth guidance and narrowed the previous Q4 expenses guidance to the lower part of the range.

The revenue growth will still come from the Facebook and Instagram feeds. But management confirmed the efforts to monetize Stories. In the meantime, the company is developing other long-term initiatives related to video, messaging, payments, etc.

Taking into account the growth, expenses, and risks associated with these long-term initiatives, I estimate the market fairly values the company with a P/E ratio of about 20.

