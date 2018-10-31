EPR Properties: A Return To Normal

Mr. Murphy had his day, and EPR is going to end the year beating their initial guidance anyway.

EPR Properties (EPR) was one of my favorite targets for most of 2018. Coming into the year, the price was already under pressure from theater hysteria when a top 10 tenant, Children's Learning Adventure, filed for bankruptcy. EPR's specific hurdles combined with rising interest rates pushing down REITs, in general, provided a deep discount on a strong company.

Fast forward 10 months later and the fears that pushed the price into the $50's have proven exaggerated. EPR is having a strong earnings year, despite the bumps, and is well positioned to return to normal growth in 2019.

Theater Hysteria

When AMC Entertainment (AMC) and other megaplex operators reported an abysmal Q2 in 2017, their share prices plummeted and EPR followed. The bearish narrative was that movie theaters are obsolete, cannot be easily repurposed and landlords were invested in a dying industry.

The bearish thesis has a kernel of truth in it, which is one of the reasons that many find it so persuasive. American's are changing their movie-going habits and the number of tickets sold has generally been shrinking.

The error in the bearish thesis is that movie theaters have been changing as well. Modernized theaters have larger chairs, seat fewer people and diversify revenue by offering full-service food, alcohol and other perks. The days of walking across a sticky floor to be crammed like a sardine next to a stranger in an uncomfortable chair are over. Operators have realized that the experience needed to be elevated to compete with watching the same movie from home.

EPR has been at the forefront of these renovations, and the results as reported at quarter 2 earnings is that gross revenue at renovated properties saw revenue increase an average of 40%. EPR is positioned to benefit from these competitive pressures as the additional investment in the properties increases the performance for the tenant and comes along with rent increases. EPR is not investing in redevelopment for free.

Source

Throughout the year, EPR has seen EBITDAR rent coverage in their entertainment portfolio increase to 1.86x. Their megaplex portfolio has maintained 100% occupancy, and their Entertainment portfolio is at 99% occupancy. Numbers that are typical of what EPR has experienced for over a decade.

Movie theater tenants are willing to pay higher rent for property improvements providing an avenue for profitable investment within the current portfolio, have EBITDAR rent coverage in the 1.6x to 1.9x range and has a long history of 99%+ occupancy and everything is under master lease agreements with creditworthy publicly traded companies. Being a landlord simply does not get better than that.

Fundamentally, theaters are rock solid for landlords. Whatever gyrations occur due to Hollywood's success or failure at appealing to consumers tastes this year or next year are simply a distraction. Up or down for the year, these tenants are paying their rent and there is not a serious risk of them defaulting. As the industry becomes more competitive, the prime locations owned by EPR just become that much more valuable.

CLA Bankruptcy

The CLA bankruptcy was a real issue for EPR, and it is one that I believe management has handled adroitly. CLA was behind on rent and in negotiations for additional capital in 2017. When EPR determined those negotiations were taking too long, they sent termination notices which triggered the bankruptcy filing.

Back in the February conference call Greg Silvers explained,

I think, again, when you look at ours and the idea of the productivity of our stores and what they were, what we felt was a conservative number relative to that and talking with them and their assurances that they were making progress toward a kind of a recap of some of the issues that they were looking at. But we met with capital providers that were affiliated with what they were looking to do. So we were in dialogue with them. We felt like the process was just taking so long that we needed to take action. And so, we filed, as we talked about termination notices on nine of our properties in an effort to accelerate that process. That created a reaction, which again, from them to protect their interest, they took our assets into bankruptcy. We still believe that was the right thing to do to get this process moving.

At that time, EPR took an impairment on the CLA properties and removed all CLA revenues from their guidance. That decision proved conservative as EPR and CLA were able to negotiate temporary rent of $1 million per month during the process.

That lease is currently month to month and based on management commentary they are extracting a new concession for each month that CLA extends the lease.

In the Q3 conference call, Greg Silvers said,

We’re trying to advance the ball. We get evidence of progress by talking to people who are involved on that other side. But at each stage, I can assure you, we are making progress on our solution that we control and that, at each one of these months, we’re extracting something that is useful for us to drive our solution forward.

Management expects the situation will be resolved by the end of the year, either through a reorganization of CLA or by transitioning to new operators. They have 6-8 operators who are willing to lease all 21 properties, so downtime and cap-ex should both be limited if CLA fails to reorganize.

Based on management commentary, it seems that EPR is well prepared to keep the properties in operation. EPR will have to take a haircut from the missed rent over the past year and the unpaid rent from 2017, but that headwind was more than made up for by the favorable event of Och Ziff paying off their mortgages with sizable prepayment penalties.

Despite the CLA bankruptcy and the initial lowering of guidance, EPR is now guiding for 2018 FFO of $5.47-$5.50, substantially higher than their initial guidance of $5.07-$5.16.

Schlitterbahn

EPR is not into completely smooth sailing yet, Schlitterbahn has a mortgage of $176 million that is maturing in May. The anticipated source of repayment for the mortgage was STAR bonds, which are issued by the state of Kansas. With the indictment and pending murder trial against Schlitterbahn, there is some uncertainty whether or not the State will issue those bonds. That issue was explained in more detail here.

The 10-Q does not make any comment on the issue, but in the conference call Mr. Silvers said that the reserves are fully funded. In the worst case scenario of a default, the mortgage is secured by three water-parks.

This is an issue that investors should be aware of, but could likely be a non-issue as a default is far from certain and even in the event of a default the outcome might not be a big negative for EPR.

Going Forward

Management did not provide 2019 guidance and said they would do so at the next call. Given how back and fourth guidance was this year, it is understandable that they do not want to repeat that.

What we can expect is more acquisitions than 2018. Currently, EPR is at $355 million in acquisitions and intends to be at $500-$600 million by the end of the year. Q4 is going to come in at $150-$250 million.

With share prices rebounding, issuing equity is no longer off the table. They have $74 million in cash and their $1 billion revolver is completely clear with no significant debt maturities until 2022. With their troubles soon to be in the rearview mirror, EPR is well positioned to go on a buying spree. I look for EPR to aim for at least $800 million in acquisitions next year.

With AFFO up approximately 5% after adjusting out the one-time windfall of the Och Ziff mortgages, EPR should have no problem with raising the dividend in January. Especially if the CLA situation is resolved in a manner in which rent is being paid in 2019.

Conclusion

Despite a rocky start, EPR had a very solid year. With their cost of capital improving, EPR will go back to being a net acquirer. Trading at 12.5-13x FFO, EPR is no longer the steal it was earlier in the year. However, it is still a REIT that is yielding over 6%, with a monthly dividend that is very likely to grow and is in position to expand significantly in 2019.

This year, EPR management proved that they have the skills to deal with a major tenant bankruptcy and the discipline to avoid issuing equity when the share price is too low. They said they would not grow for the sake of growth and they did not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.