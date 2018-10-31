For The U.S. Housing Market, Halloween Came Early

The housing market is slow to react to macroeconomic changes at first, but down cycles persist for years.

As rates continue to rise, housing will be an increasing drag on GDP. This may force the Federal Reserve to take action to support the housing market.

As I predicted this summer, the housing market has slowed considerably this fall, and stocks of homebuilders have been decimated.

Back in July, I predicted that the United States (and Canadian) housing market would see a surprising drop in prices as mortgage rates rise. People thought I was nuts at the time, and that house prices would never come down. I got a lot of negative attention for writing the series, but it has turned out to be quite the macro call. The housing sector (ITB) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by nearly 25 percentage points since I originally published it in July. Now the mainstream media is reporting on it, too. I'd like to update my readers on the thesis as well as provide some guidance for where I see the housing market going in the future.

The bottom line is that home prices are likely to fall for 2-3 years. This may or may not cause a national recession, depending on the strength of the broader economy. There is also a strong possibility that the Federal Reserve initiates another round of quantitative easing in 1-2 years to soften the landing for the housing market.

Momentum is gone in overpriced markets.

Federal Reserve data shows that Californian (and other West Coast) households are out over their skis with debt. As Californian households are the most leveraged in the United States, they are by far the most susceptible to rising rates.

Unsurprisingly, real estate prices there are imploding. Real estate prices tend to fall during the fall and winter relative to summer levels, so this is likely the beginning of the madness. Prices were down 3.3 percent in Los Angeles County, and are either flat or falling in the Bay Area, depending on who you ask. I'm fascinated by the way the mainstream media reports home prices as year-over-year increases when in many cases prices have been falling since May.

From the front page of CNBC on 10/30/18:

The number of new and existing houses and condominiums sold during the month plummeted nearly 18 percent compared with September 2017, according to CoreLogic. That was the slowest September pace since 2007, when the national housing and mortgage crisis was hitting.

There are two ways to restore equilibrium

1. Household income will either need to rise 20 percent, or

2. Prices will need to fall 20-25 percent in real terms.

You can guess which is more likely to happen over the next two years. The only reason that prices have been able to go up like this is that households have taken on higher and higher levels of debt, financed by lightly regulated bank-like lenders.

What Will The Federal Reserve Do?

Some of the change in housing prices is due to people buying houses to live in and raise their families, but a lot of the buying activity over the last five years is speculation. Mortgage lenders offering 5 percent down products and high DTI loans made speculation really profitable and easy to do, and those who timed the cycle made massive returns.

For example, you can put $50,000 down on a $1-million home, and if the house appreciates to $1.8 million four years later, and you walk away with 800,000+ in equity after commission. It's not rocket science. However, as the cycle crests, those who are buying now will lose their shirts. Since California is a nonrecourse state, speculators are going to walk away from big mortgages when prices fall. It happens every time interest rates go up and prices fall (see 1981, 1990, 2007, 2018).

Quantitative easing was designed to drive down mortgage rates and increase (or at least stabilize) housing prices. Now, as the Federal Reserve unwinds, prices will have to come back down to get the housing market back to free-market equilibrium. The Federal Reserve sets interest rates on a national level, but real estate is always local. If the process of households deleveraging causes deflationary pressure on the broader economy, then QE4 is inevitable. There is a strong possibility that the Fed drives mortgage rates back to ~4 percent to cushion the decline if the economy slips into recession.

Here's the graph from my original article in July of home price appreciation from 2012 to December 2017. Nominal consumer incomes rose roughly 15 percent over the period. Anything over 20-25 percent on a statewide level points to possible overvaluation; so the markets in dark blue are the ones likely to get crushed over the next two years.

Source: CoreLogic

Mortgage rates are surging.

More from the CNBC article, quoting CoreLogic Analyst Andrew LePage.

LePage noted that while the median sale price was up 3.6 percent year over year in September, the principal-and-interest mortgage payment on the median-priced home was up 14.2 percent because mortgage rates increased about 0.8 percentage points over that period.

With the Fed committed to undoing QE and raising interest rates for the time being, something will have to give as the real estate market continues to soften. Mortgage rates are not going to stop going up at this point in the cycle. APRs are already hovering a little over 5 percent, and 6 percent is inevitable as the Federal Reserve raises rates to prevent inflationary pressure. Median incomes are so out of whack on the West Coast with home prices that prices are going to start falling rather quickly into the winter months. Experienced real estate investors know that prices tend to fall in the winter anyway. However, with mortgage rates continuing to rise, buyers simply won't be able to keep bidding up the prices on properties, even if they wanted to. Time will tell whether the Federal Reserve decides to drive down mortgage rates in the future or lets the correction run its multi-year course.

Overvalued housing markets will fall for years.

Source: International Monetary Fund

An IMF working paper on housing downturns found that the median housing downturn lasts for 17 quarters (51 months). While I don't believe that this down cycle will last for that long, namely because the Federal Reserve would likely initiate another round of QE to stave off a housing crisis, close to 90 percent of downturns lasted at least two years. The housing downturn in the early 1990s lasted 4-5 years, depending on the market, so this is par for the course.

Housing stocks are getting beaten down for a reason. While some of the stocks in housing ETFs may be oversold (not every stock in the ITB housing ETF has the same exposure to the housing market – look at the ETF's holdings to see what I mean), the market is sending a clear signal that the housing boom is over and won't come back any time soon. The best thing you can do is deleverage your real estate investments and avoid stocks that suffer from the ongoing residential real estate downturn. The broader market correction isn't keeping me up at night, but the housing market party is officially over.

