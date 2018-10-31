Transocean: Discussing $432 Million Impairment And Other Things In Q3 Report

The report comes with a significant impairment - once again. There's more to come.

The earnings season for drillers has begun, and several companies have already reported their results. This time, we look at Transocean (RIG).

Transocean has reported revenues of $816 million and a GAAP loss of $409 million, or a loss of $0.88 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings came at $0.06 per share, significantly beating analysts’ estimates and providing support for the stock on the earnings announcement day.

However, I believe that GAAP results are very important as they show the true rate of value destruction that happens in the industry. The main driver of the GAAP loss was a $432 million impairment due to the decision to retire drillship GSF C.R. Luigs (2000) and semi-sub Songa Delta (1981). In the first nine months of this year, Transocean has already written down $1.5 billion – a considerable sum of money. This follows an impairment of $1.9 billion in 2015, $93 million in 2016 and $1.5 billion in 2017. The year 2017 also contained a loss of $1.6 billion on disposal of assets (jack-up sale to Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF)).

There’s more to come. The company still has drillships Discoverer Deep Seas (2001), Discoverer Spirit (2000) and Discoverer Enterprise (1999) listed in the fleet status report – they are sure scrap, drillships from that era don’t have even a theoretical chance to return to the market. This future write-down is well-known and anticipated by the market, but I’d also note that the acquisition of Ocean Rig (ORIG) opens the company to a whole new possibility of future write-downs given the fact that Ocean Rig comes with 5 cold stacked drillships, one of which, Ocean Rig Paros, is most likely scrap straight out of the gate.

The topic of added drillships is very important for evaluation of Transocean, so let’s see what the company had to say on that matter during the earnings call: “With the assets that will be added from the Ocean Rig acquisition, we will soon have three warm-stacked ultra-deepwater drillships in our fleet. Naturally, these assets will be our top priorities […] At this point, we do not intend to reactivate our cold-stacked assets on speculation”.

So, for the time being, Transocean will nurse cold stacked Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Olympia and Ocean Rig Paros in addition to its current stacked and theoretically competitive drillships Deepwater Champion, Discoverer Luanda, Discoverer Americas and Discoverer Clear Leader. Also, the company will take delivery of its two newbuilds and plans to take delivery of two Ocean Rig newbuilds due to attractive financing options at the yard. Some rig (and, perhaps, a number of rigs) won’t make it through the current downturn.

Now that we are done with the topic of write downs, let’s proceed to the company’s own projections of liquidity at December 31, 2020. Transocean expects having $1.2 billion - $1.4 billion of liquidity at the end of 2020 including $1 billion available under the credit facility. That’s $200 million - $400 million of cash, pale in comparison with $2.3 billion that the company has now and hardly a good position for a company of Transocean's size that had $9 billion of debt at the end of the third quarter and added $750 million of debt last week (they will go to pay a portion of cash consideration for Ocean Rig purchase).

In the opening remarks of the conference call, Jeremy Thigpen stated that Ocean Rig provided the right strategic opportunity without compromising liquidity position or balance sheet flexibility. I disagree on both liquidity and balance sheet flexibility as I find them compromised, and I think that the company’s own projections show that it is now dependent on the speed of the offshore drilling recovery. The $11.5 billion backlog is the key value proposition of Transocean, but big debt, future capex requirements and upcoming write-downs will weigh on potential upside in case the industry continues to slowly crawl out of the current hole.

Currently, I do not see catalysts for sustained near-term upside for Transocean. The stock is likely to trade wildly in the wide $9.00 - $14.00 range, presenting speculative opportunities closer to the lower end of the range (I don’t think that shorting tops in a troubled but improving industry is a safe idea, although shorting failed breakouts, if done by seasoned traders, might make sense).

Transocean’s aggressive deal making has already put some pressure on the balance sheet by increasing debt and decreasing liquidity projections. I expect more write-downs which are guaranteed because of older drillships, but I’d also expect cannibalization between Ocean Rig and Transocean fleet and future write-downs that may come at an inopportune closer to 2023 – 2024 when the debt starts being due:

The backlog and obvious operating strength of Transocean’s team play in favor of the company, but recovery would better come faster rather than later for Transocean shareholders to bear the fruits of aggressive acquisitions.

