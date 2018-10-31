Western Digital Is A Cyclical Buying Opportunity At 2.8x TTM Non-GAAP P/E

Western Digital (WDC) plunged 18% after releasing Q1 fiscal year (FY) 2019 results on October 25th that disappointed the market. The company reported revenue that was $200M lower than Q1 in the prior year as management noted it is seeing declines in flash pricing. The company also reported lower non-GAAP EPS for the quarter of $3.04 compared to $3.56 a year ago. Mr. Market was quick to adjust that the industry might be heading for more declines in memory pricing, but value investors might want to take a step back and consider the long-term picture given that shares now trade at 2.8x FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $14.73.

In a world where data is becoming an increasingly important part of our lives and the backbone of business operations, I think that Western Digital has a bright future ahead of it as memory storage needs to be both replaced as it gets old and increased over time as the amount of data grows. That being said, memory storage seems to be a commodity type of product in my opinion with one company's storage product little differentiated from the next. Like oil companies expanding production during price and demand uptrends only to have to scale back production when the market turns, Western Digital's management noted in its Q1 release that it is taking immediate actions to align its flash output with projected demand. This is not the first time we have heard this type of market reaction due to cyclical swings in the memory storage industry (as shown in the graph of Western Digital below). Like many commodity cycles, pullbacks in production from industry competitors should set the market up for its next supply and demand imbalance.

With $4.8B of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet as of the end of Q1 FY 2019, Western Digital's $12.1B market cap is now a whopping 39.7% cash and equivalents! This cash should also give it some stability to ride out the next business cycle. The company generated $705M in cash from operations during the first fiscal quarter of 2019 and returned $711M to shareholders in the form of dividends ($148M) and share repurchases ($563M). It might be time for value investors to hold their stomachs and take a look at Western Digital for a long-term investment.

A Profitable And Growing Business

Western Digital's strong product portfolio has allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.1 and 11.79%, respectively, over the past decade. While the company is cyclical along with the industry, this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $14.32 in 2008 to $39.73, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has an average growth of 14.8% annually which supports the ROE and ROIC averages.

Conservatively Leveraged

While more financially leveraged than at the beginning of the decade, Western Digital still currently looks to be in a strong financial position. With financial leverage currently at 2.54x and its interest coverage ratio a healthy 9.5x in the latest quarter, the company looks ready to handle the next cyclical downturn.

The company's share count has continued to inch up over the past decade as shares have been issued to support acquisitions which have been a big part of the company's capital budget and have helped it keep its product offerings current. Western Digital's large $19B purchase of SanDisk back in 2015 brought the company deeper into the NAND flash memory market, but also significantly added to the debt and share count. Back in Q4 FY 2018, Western Digital authorized a $5B share buyback which it has begun to act on but have lots of room left for more repurchases.

The company's decline in ROIC since this acquisition leads me to worry that intangible assets from the acquisition might need to be written down. However, free cash flow per share has remained strong since the acquisition, signalling in my opinion that the economics of the combined business's cash flows remain intact.

Price Ratio And Potential Returns

I always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and is something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Western Digital earning an average ROE of 14.1% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.04x when the price is $41.37, this would yield a similar adjusted ROE of 14.2% for an investor's equity at that purchase price around book value, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see and adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 17.2%.

Takeaway

Mr. Market may have gotten ahead of himself as he tried to price in valuations the next memory storage cycle downturn. Western Digital has been a hugely profitable company over the last cycle and the shares look attractive to long-term investors trading at only 14.1% adjusted ROE-to-Price/Book value. The company's $4.8B cash pile, representing 40% of its market cap, should provide some support through the next cycle along with the dividend of $2.00 per share (4.8% yield) as investors wait for more favourable times.

