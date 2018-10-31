The October Washout Is Mostly Robo-Driven Algorithm-Based Selling

The best way to explain this October's market action is that the "tail has been wagging the dog." Due to computerized trading, index arbitrage and ETFs are becoming less liquid due to widening discounts and premiums to their net asset value (NAV). My hope is that economic fundamentals and wave after wave of positive earnings announcements will break that spell and disrupt recent computer index arbitrage selling.

Most robo-traders aren't looking at the fundamentals. They have programmed their computers to sell on key words in various news releases. Thankfully, trading volume was relatively light early last week, but trading volume rose steadily each day. Since Friday's sell-off had some high trading volume, I saw some "light at the end of the end of the end of the tunnel," hoping that Friday might be a capitulation day.

I recorded three podcasts last week. (Here is a link to my Friday podcast.) As I have repeatedly said on many of my podcasts, it is very odd for this selling pressure to be occurring during a bullish quarterly earnings announcement season, especially when the average stock in the S&P 500 (so far) has posted 8.3% annual sales growth and 25.3% annual earnings growth. I was especially happy to see how Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reacted after posting better-than-expected sales and earnings while providing positive guidance, and I was especially excited about the huge (86.1%) third-quarter earnings surprise ($5.75 per share vs. a consensus estimate of $3.09) for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). I am not worried that its sales were slightly below some analyst estimates. Amazon remains a great buying opportunity on dips.

(Navellier & Associates holds AMZN, BA & TWTR in managed accounts and a sub-advised mutual fund. Louis Navellier & his family own AMZN, BA & TWTR via the sub-advised mutual fund and holds AMZN in a separate account.)

When Computers Do Their Thing - Beware of Trading with Them

It is very unfortunate that the stock market allows computers to dominate trading and jerk the stock market around, but that is essentially what happened in October. Fortunately, good stocks "bounce" and as more positive third-quarter results are announced, I expect a big rebound in the overall stock market.

During this recent market madness, I have noticed that the premiums and discounts surrounding ETFs have widened dramatically on down days, so trading ETFs in these fast-moving market conditions is not wise due to these excessive premiums and discounts. For more information on this threat, please read a white paper I prepared for our company last year at this time. You can read this report free on-line by clicking on this title: "How the Robo Advisor Revolution May Be Leading Up to an Impending Disaster."

Basically, individual ETF investors won't be hurt if they resist the urge to run for the exits during a panic. Naturally, most ETF investors may not realize that their ETFs are lagging market indices because they are trading at discounts to their underlying Net Asset Value, or what Morningstar calls "Intraday Indicative Value." Since most ETF investors do not know that their ETFs trade at discounts or premiums to their underlying NAV, they do not realize that they can be "fleeced" if they sell during a market panic.

Unfortunately, on some thinly-traded ETFs, like Alternative Harvest (NYSEARCA:MJ), Morningstar is no longer publishing the Intraday Indicative Value, probably because it cannot price many of the thinly-traded Canadian "pot" stocks that this ETF holds. Although this is an extreme example, the last time I saw an Intraday Indicative Value for MJ, it traded at a 31.21% premium to its NAV, which is documented in our "Sharks" white paper. This report also discussed how ETF specialists like Cantor Fitzgerald, Jefferies, and Goldman Sachs have all been replaced by algorithms that are now dominated by Citadel. So essentially, computer algorithms are now setting the discounts/premiums on ETFs, and when the spreads widen, it is due to rising volatility, order flow, and execution risk. That's why I don't like widening ETF spreads.

Naturally, the computer algorithms that now dominate trading do not look at fundamentals nor do many index and ETF investors in passive products. So even though I care about the fundamentals, apparently I am in a minority compared to all the RoboAdvisors and passive products that now dominate Wall Street.

The good news is that much of the passive index money on Wall Street is "sticky," so it does not trade that much. I do not expect most passive investors to panic in times like this. On the other hand, the ETF industry and RoboAdvisors have become more active, so it will be interesting to see if they panic, which is why I keep monitoring ETF discounts and premiums to their NAV, since the bigger the discount, the more it may trigger the RoboAdvisors and other ETF investors running for the exit at the same time.

The Bond Market is More Orderly Than Stocks Right Now

Now let me address a much more liquid and orderly market, namely Treasury securities. The bid-to-cover ratio on the 5-year Treasury note auction last week was only 2.3, down from an average of 2.48 in the previous 10 auctions, so the auction resulted in a yield of 2.977%. The good news is that the 5-year Treasury note yielded 3.07% on October 5th, so yields have fallen almost 10 basis points, but I do not like the fact that there are so few bidders. Foreign investors were reported to account for only 41% of bidders at the recent Treasury auctions, so there is speculation that China may no longer be buying new Treasury securities due to the trade spat and their own economic woes. Normally, a strong U.S. dollar would attract more foreign buyers, so I will keep my eye on bid-to-cover ratios at upcoming Treasury auctions.

Interestingly, President Trump has not let up on his relentless criticism of the Fed. Specifically, on Tuesday, President Trump in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, said, "Every time we do something great, he (Fed Chairman Jerome Powell) raises interest rates." Trump added that the Fed Chairman "almost looks like he's happy raising interest rates." President Trump is clearly frustrated with the current interest rate environment, since it is impacting the housing market and slowing GDP growth.

Speaking of GDP growth, on Wednesday, the Fed issued its latest Beige Book survey with cautionary comments that tariffs could raise costs and potentially curtail economic growth. The majority of the Fed's 12 districts reported modest-to-moderate economic growth. Some Fed districts discussed higher prices on Chinese imports due to tariffs and acute labor shortages. This positive but cautious Beige Book is the first sign that the Fed may be looking for excuses to curtail its next key interest rate hike.

If the Fed is looking for another excuse, the Commerce Department announced that new home sales declined 5.5% in September to an annual rate of 553,000, the slowest sales pace in almost two years. Interestingly, the inventory of unsold homes rose to a 7.1-month supply, which is the highest level in 7½ years (since March 2011). As a result, median home prices may start to moderate due to the abnormally high inventory of unsold homes. I should add that all four major regions in the U.S. reported declining new home sales, led by the West, which had the biggest decline. Overall, the dramatic decline in both new and existing home sales could cause the Fed to consider postponing its next key interest rate hike.

Finally, the Commerce Department issued its preliminary estimate for third- quarter GDP growth on Friday, showing an annual rate of 3.5%, down from the second quarter's 4.2% annual pace. Consumer spending surged 4% in the third quarter and was responsible for the bulk of GDP growth. A slowdown in both business spending and residential investment was the primary reason the GDP growth decelerated in the third quarter. Unsold goods, namely inventories, added 2.1% to third-quarter growth and may have been attributable to companies buying imported goods before tariffs hit. Anytime inventories build, GDP growth may decelerate in the next quarter, so economists may be revising their fourth-quarter estimates.

The silver lining in the third-quarter GDP report was that the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, namely the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, decelerated to a 1.6% annual pace in the third quarter, down from 2% in the second quarter. Since the FOMC has a PCE inflation target of 2%, the Fed should be more reluctant to raise rates now that inflation is well below its target. So, thanks to slower GDP growth, a big inventory buildup, and inflation decelerating well below the FOMC's target, the odds of the Fed hitting the "pause" button and not raising rates in December has risen dramatically.

It is now crucial that Treasury yields fall a bit. If market rates decline, the Fed will be much less likely to raise rates - and any dovish Fed comments in the upcoming weeks could spark a dramatic market rally!

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.