Columbia Sportswear: Another Great Quarter, But China Concerns Weigh

Columbia is a great company that I will continue to follow, but I am not an investor at this time.

However, inventories increased and China sales shrunk, though China is viewed as a key driver of future growth.

Thesis

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is an 80-year old niche apparel company that sells clothing and footwear geared to hikers, fishermen, golfers, trail runners, and winter sport athletes. The company recently reported another great quarter, continuing a growth trend we've seen emerge in recent years as the company attempts to create demand for its products and increase sales through direct-to-consumer (DTC).

Columbia remains a compelling company that is thriving as it generates demand for its niche products and continues strong direct-to-consumer sales growth. As the general market correction continues, I will keep my eyes on Columbia as a potential investment. The company's recent strong Q3-18 performance led to it raising full-year growth guidance and is looking forward to a strong 2019.

A Strong Q3 Raises 2018 Guidance

Columbia's Q3-18 exceeded expectations on multiple fronts. There were some notes of concern (inventory increase of 10%, China issues), but on the whole, the company had a great quarter. Revenue was up 6%, net income increased 14%, and the company decided to boost its annual revenue growth guidance for the year from 7.5% to 9.5-10%. Gross margins also improved by 110 basis points to 47.8% and the company also expects full-year 2018 gross margins to improve up to 165 basis points vs. 2017 gross margins.

The big key to success this quarter was direct-to-consumer (DTC). While wholesale revenue growth was flat in Q3-18, DTC was up 23%.

The DTC emphasis was part of an overall strategy overhaul developed by the company in 2017 as part of its Project CONNECT initiative. The goal of Project CONNECT is to accomplish the following:

Drive brand awareness and sales growth through focused demand creation. Enhance consumer experience and digital capabilities. Expand and improve direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. Invest in people and optimize portfolio across Columbia brands.

In short, the company is doubling down on efforts to delight the consumer and sell directly to the consumer as retail partners struggle in the digital age. Developing regional strategies and emphasizing DTC appears to be working. DTC represented 31% of sales this quarter vs. 27% a year ago.

China and The Trade War

China presents both a risk (tariffs) and an opportunity (growth) for Columbia Sportswear.

On the tariffs front, the company has a well-diversified supply chain and is not wholly dependent on China. In 2018, China will account for 10% of Columbia's product sourcing and this is weighted more heavily toward footwear than apparel. The $200 billion round of tariffs that will take effect Jan. 1, 2019 will not impact Columbia. But an escalating trade war that widens in scope could be a threat to the company.

From a revenue growth standpoint, Columbia views the Chinese consumer as a future driver for the company.

"China continues to be an important market for us both for manufacturing and sales. We have a long history of sourcing in China and remain committed to maintaining these important partnerships as the local manufacturing base is critical to our success. We also have several hundred employees in our China joint venture focused on helping Chinese consumers to stay outdoors longer with our market-leading products." - CEO Tim Boyle, Q3-18 call.

That said, China sales was one of the few disappointments for Columbia this quarter. Sales decreased in the low teens percentage-wise, and this included a drop in DTC sales in China. Though Columbia has had a great year, China is a problem.

"To help address this softness, we're investing in our in-store experience, including store picture upgrades and full store renovations in 135 stores in China this year. We're also in the process of hiring a new China GM. We continue to believe China represents one of Columbia's largest regional growth opportunities, and as such we remain committed to investing in that business to ensure long-term success." - CEO Tim Boyle.

Boyle said the biggest mistake the company has made in China is not investing more heavily in China sooner. The company expects growth in China to reaccelerate in Q4-18.

"We've got good momentum throughout the rest of Asia and the brand is strong, and we're convinced that we're in a position we can capitalize on the opportunities there in the future." - CEO Boyle on Q3-18 call.

Margins Improved Again

Gross margins improved 110 basis points to 47.8%. Margin improvement continues a trend we've seen with Columbia as the direct-to-consumer sales continue to grow at double-digit rates.

A Dividend Increase and Share Buybacks Continue

The company is optimistic about its prospects and has been consistently rewarding shareholders with dividends and share buybacks. Columbia announced a 9% increase to its dividend to $0.24/share, which equates to a current yield of 1.12%. Through nine months, the company has repurchased $107 million in stock at an average price of $85/share and has $231 million remaining in the repurchase plan.

Valuation

Free cash flow growth has been choppy over the last decade. It has grown at 40% CAGR or an average annual growth rate of about 12%. Using the 12% growth rate and applying a Treasury bill discount rate (3.36%) and 3% growth in perpetuity after year 10, I get a fair value close to $120 vs. $92 today.

Of course, my model doesn't include a risk premium. And Columbia comes with risks. Columbia is an apparel business with no moat. It competes with a variety of competitors, including REI, Patagonia, and others. Poor growth in China remains a risk. Tariff impact on Columbia products remains a risk. An economic downturn could adversely impact wholesale revenue growth, which was flat this quarter, and which may not be offset enough by Columbia's DTC strength during a downturn. At $90-$100, Columbia is probably fairly priced.

Conclusion

Though the company has been around for decades, Columbia Sportswear is an evolving growth story and has been performing well as of late thanks to strong DTC. I will hold off investing as I evaluate other options in a deteriorating market that may provide better value elsewhere.

