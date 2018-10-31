Remembering 'It's Different This Time'

In days gone by, when cameras first became popular, there was a morbid ritual that many sought that was called "taking pictures of the dead." Since we're in the Halloween mode, I thought I'd post a few in honor of this old tradition. For those of you that are squeamish, may I advise you to turn your eyes and look away, for these are only for those who had the good sense as to not buy into all the hype that has caused so much money to ascend to "money heaven."

These are the accumulating body counts within 401(k)s everywhere, told and sold by the snake oil salesmen of today throughout Silicon Valley, the mainstream financial/business media, and so many more. The chief manta given as the pitch for cure-all? "It's different this time."

Here are just a few of the latest casualties of their voodoo arithmetic and sales schtick. Remember, this is not for the faint of heart, and if you happened to have had any dealings in these, as always, you have my condolences. To wit:

The above is a rare before "picture" that was shown to be the reason why the change in formulation was sure to cure all ills. Then…

As one can clearly see, the prognosis has not turned out as expected. Hopefully, the following will show better results. Again, to wit:

Looks like this one snapped directly into a coma. Maybe the next will fare better. To wit:

Looks like the snake oil and voodoo worked well on this one. Let's see a more recent shot, shall we?

I guess all we can say here is, it must have been a mix-up in the batch of snake oil used, along with someone changing out the "chicken bones" with rat or mice remains. Maybe there's hope for the last in this addition to the "family album." Again, to wit:

Alas, it looks like all that's left are "money bones." Maybe they'll use them for the next ritual sales presentation, you think? Yeah, I doubt it too. "Pictures of the dead" just seem to have that buzzkill you want to avoid at those IPO launches.

But then again, maybe it's different this time, yes?