It's A Good Time To Buy BP - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/30/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 30.

Bullish Calls

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR): "It's actually one of the few ways to play the sudden capitalist resurgence in Brazil. I'm not going to fight you on that one. It was up 5% today; be careful."

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO): The stock is down badly and yields 3.55%. It's a buy at current levels.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD): It's a play on gambling in the U.S. and does not have China exposure. It has come down a lot as well. Cramer does not find anything not to like about it.

Square (NYSE:SQ): The company is more than CFO Sarah Friar. Cramer thinks it's okay to buy.

Bearish Calls

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX): It's hard to recommend because it is so cheap and can have a relief rally. There are better tech stocks and hence Cramer cannot recommend this.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Why buy this when one can buy BP (NYSE:BP). It's the biggest position in Cramer's trust and it yields 5.8%. It also reported a good quarter.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE): Commercial real estate is the next thing to roll over. Cramer advised staying away.

