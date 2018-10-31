It's A Good Time To Buy BP - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/30/18)

Includes: BP, BSBR, BYD, CBRE, RDS.A, SQ, STX, VLO
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Boyd Gaming is a good play on domestic gambling.

Square is more than CFO Sarah Friar.

Commercial real estate is slowing down.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 30.

Bullish Calls

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR): "It's actually one of the few ways to play the sudden capitalist resurgence in Brazil. I'm not going to fight you on that one. It was up 5% today; be careful."

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO): The stock is down badly and yields 3.55%. It's a buy at current levels.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD): It's a play on gambling in the U.S. and does not have China exposure. It has come down a lot as well. Cramer does not find anything not to like about it.

Square (NYSE:SQ): The company is more than CFO Sarah Friar. Cramer thinks it's okay to buy.

Bearish Calls

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX): It's hard to recommend because it is so cheap and can have a relief rally. There are better tech stocks and hence Cramer cannot recommend this.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Why buy this when one can buy BP (NYSE:BP). It's the biggest position in Cramer's trust and it yields 5.8%. It also reported a good quarter.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE): Commercial real estate is the next thing to roll over. Cramer advised staying away.

