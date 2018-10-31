InvestED: Ep. 186 - Owner Earnings Fiat Chrysler - Part 2 Of 2

This week, we're wrapping up Owner Earnings for Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). Is this company on sale? We also talk about why you shouldn't always trust what the analysts think of a company.

Fiat Chrysler Owner Earnings 2017 - Cash Flow Statement. Net profit: €3.5 billion

Depreciation & Amortization: €5.9 billion

Net Change Accounts Receivable: €-2.6 million

Net Change Accounts Payable: €1.1 billion

Income Tax: €2.6 billion

Maintenance Capital Expenditure: €-8.7 billion

Owner Earnings: €5 billion Why you should be stacking cash right now. Nothing is on sale. Why Fiat Chrysler may be on sale. Why the price of Fiat Chrysler may be lower than it should be. Peak of growth for auto companies.

Near a recession.

Peak of consumer borrowing. Fiat Chrysler compared to GM. Did a very similar thing to Fiat. Fiat Chrysler compared to Ford (NYSE:F). How powerful the movements of trend in an industry are. Why Owner Earnings can lead us to a better answer than a lot of other ways of looking at value - like analyst ratings. Can analysts put false values and growth rates on companies? What growth rates to use: Historical Growth Rate or Analyst Growth Rate - whichever is lower. Use common sense. Why investors like Mohnish and Guy Spier are so rare. Why it's important to find companies that are obviously on sale and easy to understand.

