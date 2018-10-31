Trex: Slowing Growth Keeps Me On Sidelines For Now

But Q4-18 growth guidance is soft. If macro conditions deteriorate in 2019, consumer sentiment could follow and Trex's growth could suffer as a result.

Thesis

Trex (TREX) reported some surprises on its Q3-18 earnings call. The company announced that it had taken a $6 million charge that counted against Q3-18 revenue. The company said the charge would help facilitate stronger growth in 2019. The company also issued Q4 Residential revenue growth guidance of just 5%, which pales in comparison to the 15% Residential revenue growth the company reported a year ago, and is a sharp decrease compared to the double-digit Residential revenue growth the company had seen throughout 2018.

Without the $6 million charge, the company narrowly missed its own revenue guidance for Q3-18 by achieving 17% growth vs. the expectation of 18%.

As company executives have stated in the past, Trex's sales success is largely tied to strong consumer sentiment. While consumer sentiment remains high, we're seeing signs of an economic slowdown coming. Though the company insists the $6 million charge will facilitate growth in 2019, and that the reduced 5% revenue guidance is not a cause for concern, I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

Q3-18 Results

Trex consists of two business units: Residential and Commercial. Residential is home to composite decking and comprises 88% of Trex’s business. Commercial comprises the other 12% of revenue. Commercial, created in 2017, sells custom metal railings to sports arenas and similar venues. Composite decking has been the company’s bread and butter since the company’s inception in the 1990s.

For Q3-18, the company had guided for revenue growth of 18%, but reported 17% growth absent a one-time $6 million charge. Including the charge, Residential revenue growth was reduced to 12%.

Trex doesn't sell its decks directly to consumers. It sells primarily to wholesale distributors, who in turn sell to retail lumber outlets. In addition to distributors, Trex has a direct sales relationship with Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW).

A few days before the Q3-18 call, the company announced a new distributor relationship with Midwest Lumber, a distributor with retail partnerships in six Midwestern states. Trex's press release stated that this new partnership would expand sales opportunities in the Midwest. The partnership with Midwest Lumber is effective Dec. 1, 2018. Based on an exchange between analyst John Baugh and Trex's management on the Q3-18 call, it sounds like Trex replaced a preexisting regional distributor with Midwest Lumber. In doing so, it appears Trex bought back product from the preexisting distributor. However, Trex said the $6 million charge wasn't confined just to a distribution change in the Midwest.

"We noted in today's earnings release that the $6 million charge to revenue in the third quarter was tied to an expansion of stocking product positions in all residential sales channels. A portion of this charge is related to our announced strengthening of our distribution footprint in the central region. While we’re not providing further detail today related to that expected growth in sales beginning in 2019."

The other unexpected news on the call was low revenue growth guidance of 5% for Q4-18. In Q4-17, Residential sales increased 15%. The Trex CFO justified the reduced growth guidance with the following commentary:

"We view this is really a timing element. Certainly the reduced demand in the latter part of the third quarter from distribution as they pulled their inventory down, we anticipate part of that will come back in the first quarter as opposed to the fourth quarter just a matter of timing. The fourth quarter is typically when we load dealers and dealer director normally takes place at that point it's not a exceptionally strong distribution play at that point. And therefore we would not expect to make that up in the fourth quarter."

There was less demand from distributors for Trex's decking products at the end of Q3-18. This will lead to lower sales in Q4-18. Though the company has not issued guidance for 2019, the company expects 2019 to be "strong." The company said it expects the $6 million charge to accrued in Q3-18 to benefit sales beginning in Q2-19.

Consumer Sentiment Remains Strong

As CEO Jim Cline has stated, 83% of Trex’s business is dependent on home repair and remodeling. Just 5% of company revenue is attributable to new home construction. The remaining 12% comes from selling metal railings in its Commercial business unit. When the economy is strong, people spend more on their homes and Trex benefits.

“... We think the trends are clear. Our Residential business continues to benefit from high consumer confidence levels and increasing repair and remodeling spend.” - CEO Jim Cline, Trex, Q2-18 earnings call.

Monthly consumer confidence surveys by The Conference Board and the University of Michigan confirm that consumer confidence remains strong. And Cline noted this on the Q3-18 call.

In Trex’s June 2018 investor presentation, the company cited remodeling market data from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) that called for 2018 remodeling market growth of 7.1%. A 2017 study published by JCHS predicted that remodeling growth would remain strong into 2025, as homeowners are predicted to spend approximately 50% more on their homes per year than they did in the 1990s. Below is a graphic illustrating this point from the 2017 study:

Long-term remodeling market dynamics suggest Trex has years of growth ahead of it. The company says the addressable market in decking is $6 billion and that every 1% of market share gain from wood by Trex equals $50M in annual revenue. Trex claims credit for inventing the composite decking market. In the years since Trex’s creation, competitors have emerged, but Trex continues to be a dominant player in the market and brand recognition has helped differentiate it from composite alternatives.

Based on 2016 data provided by Trex, the company says it controls 45% of the composite decking market. The company also states that wood decks comprise 83% of the deck market. These deck market figures suggest Trex has plenty of runway to take more market share from wood.

Valuation

The stock has gotten hammered the last couple months. It peaked at $90 before the general market selloff in early October sent it down into the low $60s. Q3-18 news of the $6 million charge and reduced revenue guidance going into Q4-18 hammered the stock price down into the low $50s before positive analyst comments brought the price back up to $60 later in the trading day (10/30/18).

As of this writing, Trex is trading at a 30%+ premium to the S&P 500 on a Price-to-Earnings basis. Trex has a trailing PE of 29 vs. the S&P's 22. It has a forward PE of 23 vs. the S&P's 16. The premium is justified. Trex is a growth stock and has enjoyed low teen growth rates for several years now.

Free cash flow has grown at an average annual rate of 14%+ the last 10 years. It looks like we're on pace to see the same thing this year. Applying a 3.36% (30-year Treasury bill rate) discount to this growth rate over the next decade and a 3% perpetuity growth (inflation) rate beginning after year 10 results in a fair stock price today in the high $70s. I didn't add a risk premium to the discount rate. I use the 30-year and then decide how much of a discount I want based on the company in question.

If Trex is worth nearly $80 a share, we're trading at a 25% discount to fair value. Is that enough of a discount to fair value given the uncertainty around the recent $6 million charge and sharply reduced guidance going into Q4-18? Not for me at this time.

Conclusion

I'm not ready to buy Trex. I'd like to see more clarity around the $6 million charge. Slower growth going into Q4-18 may be a problem. Additionally, the company has touted strong consumer sentiment as justification for expectations for a strong 2019. However, if the economy falters, consumer sentiment will probably follow and Trex Residential sales will likely slow. I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before investing.