Green Plains Partners: Growing By Shrinking

Earlier this month ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) announced that it is selling logistics assets and transferring leases associated with three Midwestern corn ethanol facilities to its sponsor Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE). The transaction is part of a larger sale by Green Plains, Inc. of those same three facilities to Valero Energy (VLO) as the former continues its strategic shift away from the ethanol sector. Surprisingly, given the reliance of the MLP on its sponsor for throughput volumes, the unit price of Green Plains Partners reversed direction in response to the news and climbed to levels not seen since August and September (see figure). While the MLP's investors were pleased with the accretive nature of the transaction and the backstop offered by its minimum volume commitments with Green Plains, Inc., the longer-term implications are less positive.

GPP data by YCharts

The terms of the transaction require Green Plains Partners to sell its storage and transportation assets and transfer its railcar leases associated with the Lakota, IA, Bluffton, IN, and Riga, MI ethanol facilities to Green Plains, Inc. In exchange the sponsor will transfer 8.9 million of the MLP's units that it owns back to Green Plains Partners, immediately making the transaction anti-dilutive. (Green Plains Partners had roughly 32 million units outstanding at the end of Q2 2018). The sponsor also extended its storage and throughput agreement with Green Plains Partners by three years to June 30, 2028. The agreement includes a MVC that is equal to an annualized 943 million gallons, or roughly 80% of the sponsor's remaining production capacity after the sale to Valero closes.

The management at both companies presented the transaction as meeting its goal of allowing Green Plains, Inc. to divest as part of its strategic shift without negatively impacting the distribution and coverage ratio of Green Plains Partners. By reducing the number of units outstanding the MLP's total distribution (based on its current quarterly distribution of $0.475/unit) will decline by roughly $17 million annually, more than offsetting the $14.6 million expected reduction to its annual cash flow resulting from the divestment. Other things being equal, then, Green Plains Partners will be able to increase its distribution coverage ratio from Q2's unsustainable 0.97x figure while maintaining its current distribution. Moreover, the transaction will effectively represent a large buyback, reinvigorating the MLP's earnings growth on an earnings per unit basis after a period of stagnation.

The bad news for the MLP's investors is that this is not the type of growth that they signed up for when Green Plains Partners was formed in 2015. It has been just over two years, for example, since the MLP was purchasing the logistics assets that Green Plains, Inc. was obtaining as part of its one-time expansion strategy in the corn ethanol sector. Those dropdowns drove the partnership's unit price well above that at the time of its initial offering. Now the MLP's unit price is rallying, albeit by far less than it did in 2016, on the news that those purchases are effectively being unwound.

Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Boyd is correct to point out that the MVCs with Green Plains, Inc. will easily cover the distribution of Green Plains Partners. In many ways the extension of the MLP's storage and throughput agreement with its sponsor is as important as the return of almost 9 million units due to the backstop that it provides for a distribution that has plateaued in recent quarters following an initial period of sustained growth. While the strategic shift by Green Plains, Inc. has eliminated the MLP's prospects as a growth-oriented MLP, its 12.6% forward yield and lack of past distribution cuts (see figure) will be attractive to income investors. While there is no denying the appeal of these characteristics, there are two important risk factors for potential investors in Green Plains Partners to bear in mind.

GPP Dividend data by YCharts

The first risk is that Green Plains, Inc. reduces its production volume below its MVC volume due to either continued divestments or production stoppages because of poor ethanol production margins. The ethanol sector's margins in October have been among the lowest experienced on a monthly basis since early 2016 for any month, let alone October specifically. While they remain (barely) positive for the time being, the sector is just one poor corn harvest or OPEC crude output increase away from reaching the levels at which ethanol production cuts occur. The positive impacts of the Trump administration's recent decision to permit sales of E15 year-round have been overstated, meaning that this year's high ethanol stocks can be expected to persist into next year.

Related to this first risk is the potential for Green Plains, Inc. to find itself in a situation in which it is paying unsustainable fees to Green Plains Partners through its MVC agreement. This could happen if Green Plains, Inc. reduces its production capacity below the MVC volume as part of its strategic shift away from the ethanol sector. In such a situation the sponsor's parent might determine that its best course of action is to continue the recent partial wind-down of the MLP by buying the partnership out, much as Valero Energy did earlier this month with its own logistics MLP, Valero Energy Partners (VLP). The unit price of Green Plains Partners has been in long-term decline as the operating environment for Green Plains, Inc. has become steadily more difficult, and it is possible that even new unitholders would be locked into losses in such a situation.

Green Plains Partners continues to be heavily dependent on Green Plains, Inc. for its distributable cash flow, a limitation that has hurt its unit price in recent quarters even as the U.S. economy produces and consumes more fuel ethanol than at any other time in the country's history. Investors who are considering Green Plains Partners as a long investment opportunity must therefore balance the weakening position of its sponsor with the benefits of being a fee-driven business in a sector that is currently characterized by low production margins but high production volumes. While the latter aspect will be attractive to income investors inasmuch as the distributions of Green Plains Partners are backed by MVCs, they should also recognize the oddity of this situation in which the sale of core operations to its sponsor is cash flow-accretive for a logistics MLP.

