Abbott Laboratories' Pipeline Positioned To Produce

Investment Thesis

Recent acquisitions and product launches have helped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) grow its revenue since 2017. As the population continues to age, health concerns are expected to rise which presents an opportunity for the company to continue this growth into the future. By controlling a large portion of the market share for its different business segments, Abbott is in a prime position to continue to grow its revenue for the years to come.

Q3 Earnings Results Seem Promising

Since the company’s acquisitions in 2017, ABT stock has been increasing in price. Year-to-date, ABT stock is up 18.57%, while the S&P 500 is only up 1.20%. Revenue growth and optimism of the medical-device industry can be credited for this increase in share price. Abbot’s recent Q3 earnings shows strong financial data that can be used to try and forecast the future of the company’s performance.

Revenue for the quarter was at $7.66B which is 12.1% up year over year. Not only did this revenue increase because of the acquisitions, but sales on an organic basis increased by 7.8% year over year. The image below displays how each of the company’s core business segments performed.

Source: Abbott Third Quarter Results

Although many of these segments experienced sales growth due to the recent acquisitions of St. Jude Medical and Alere, Q3 earnings report shows that sales grew organically as well. However, ABT narrowed its 2018 EPS guidance to $2.87-$2.89 compared to its earlier projections of $2.85-$2.91. Although the new guidance is $0.02 lower than Q2 projections, it is still within the range of the previous EPS guidance projections.

New Products To Boost Abbott’s Future Revenue

Abbott announced some of the product highlights from the Q3 earnings report. The products included in the report were the FreeStyle Libre 14-day system, FreeStyle Libre 2 system, MitraClip NTR, MitraClip XTR, and the High Sensitive Troponin-I. These products, as well as the vast amount of products currently under development, are positive indicators for Abbott’s future growth because the products show that the company is continuing to innovate.

FreeStyle Libre 14-day and FreeStyle Libre 2 system

Diabetes is a medical condition that is increasing among people. Living with diabetes is hard enough for people, but having to constantly stick their fingers makes it a painful chore to monitor their glucose levels. This inconvenience that occurs while living with diabetes might be reduced because of the recent U.S. FDA approval of the FreeStyle Libre 14-day system. This system received FDA approval on August 1, 2018 and allows individuals in the United States living with diabetes to wear the sensor up to 14 days with highly accurate results.

In addition, the FreeStyle Libre 2 system received the CE mark in Europe on October 1, 2018. This is the next generation of the original system launched in 2014 with optional alarms for glucose levels. Now, these systems are still fairly new, so there is much growth to occur as more consumers adopt these systems. The amount of people living with diabetes is increasing, and there are no signs that it will slow down which means that these individuals might end up using Abbott’s glucose monitoring products.

Source: Reuters

MitraClip NTR and MitraClip XTR

Heart valve issues affect many individuals, especially as they grow older. On July 12, 2018, Abbott received FDA approval for its next generation version of the MitraClip heart valve repair device. What’s awesome about this product is that it is used to repair leaky heart valves without open heart surgery. As the population continues to age, more and more individuals may be exposed to heart valve issues that may require the use of the MitraClip.

Also, positive results from the landmark COAPT study demonstrated MitraClip improved survival and clinical outcomes for select patients with secondary mitral regurgitation. This data presents an opportunity for Abbott because it could open up a multibillion-dollar market for the company. This potential market consists of about 1.1 million patients with mitral regurgitation in the United States and Europe, which is untreated by many of the patients. Although this data is not definitive toward the projections of the future share price of Abbott, it still shows that MitraClip is helping the patients that require this product.

High Sensitive Troponin-I

This is another product that should add to the future revenue for Abbott because of the help it provides to doctors with patients at risk for heart disease. This blood test recently received the CE mark in Europe, so it can be used by doctors in that country to more accurately predict the chances of a heart attack or another serious issue months to years in advance. Tests like this will be more commonly used by patients as a large portion of the population grows older.

Industry Outlook

Medical-device stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500 throughout 2018 and are positioned to continue this performance. The positive performance experienced within this industry is due to the optimism for new products coming to market, increase in procedure growth, and the savings corporations achieve from the new United States tax reform. In addition, medical-device stocks have been the best performers in the Healthcare sector.

Chart created by author/Data source: Barchart

For example, the S&P 500 Healthcare Equipment Index had a 14.7% return through June 15, which outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 9% and the Healthcare Index by 10%. Taxes on most device companies will be 1% lower, and these companies will have a greater access to cash held outside the United States. This cash is expected to be used for research & development of new products to help increase growth.

Emerging Market Revenue Growth (%) 2016 2017 1Q18 % of Sales Abbott Labs 6.3% 13.9% N/A 40.0% Baxter (NYSE:BAX) N/A 6.7% N/A 22.0% Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) 6.6% 10.6% 12.4% 25.0% Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) 20.0% 14.6% 17.2% 10.7% Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 11.8% 11.5% 15.0% 15.0% Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) 0.0% 12.0% 9.0% 17.1%

Chart created by author/Data source: Bloomberg Terminal

Also, medical-device companies are optimistic about growth continuing past 2018 in emerging markets. China’s lack of price pressure is a positive sign for medical-device companies with international exposure.

Financial Analysis

During the Q3 2018, Abbott Laboratories performed very well compared to Q3 2017. Total sales for the company were $7.66B, which was a 12.1% increase from the previous quarter. Abbott has experienced growth in all of its business segments; the leader in revenue growth was the Diagnostics segment which was 42.6% more than what was reported in Q2 2018. As of October 20, 2018, revenue for Abbott has passed $30.4B which is more than the total reported revenue for 2017.

Continued revenue growth seems obtainable with the optimism surrounding the healthcare equipment market. The company also has maintained a gross profit margin over 50% for the past five years which has resulted in operating income margins over 10% during the same duration. Abbott Laboratories has remained profitable and should continue this profitability throughout 2018 because the company is continuing to innovate by developing new products that help people. The company’s Q3 earnings were positive which is good news for investors who received a $0.28 dividend. This was Abbott’s 379th consecutive quarterly dividend declared.

Chart created by author/Data source: FinViz

Abbott Laboratories has a quick ratio of 1.2 which means that the company has $1.20 of liquid assets available to cover each $1 of current liabilities. Baxter and Medtronic are the only other companies compared that have quick ratios higher than Abbott Labs.

Chart created by author/Data source: FinViz

In addition, Abbott Labs has a current ratio of 1.6 which shows the company is in good financial health. Compared to its competitors, Abbott has a lower current ratio than Baxter, Medtronic, and Smith & Nephew. This does not mean that those competitors are better than Abbott Labs.

Chart created by author/Data source: FinViz

Abbott Laboratories has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68 which has been directly impacted by the acquisitions that occurred in 2017. The addition of $28B in debt is why this ratio has increased. These acquisitions have increased revenue, so the debt that was taken on to finance these deals should benefit the shareholders in the future. The company has paused its M&A for now while it focuses on adjusting to the large acquisitions made in 2017.

Valuation

A Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Model using Free Cash Flow was used to calculate the intrinsic value of Abbott Laboratories. Cash flows were forecast for the next five years (2018-2022) because the company has had stable revenue before 2017. Acquisitions during 2017 caused the revenue to increase at a rate that will not be occurring in the future; however, the revenue will still be increasing because of the newly acquired assets.

Revenue growth for 2018 was calculated by analyzing total revenue reported at Q2, which was above $14B. 2018 could possibly end with a higher revenue total, but growth should begin to slow down as the new acquisitions merge successfully with Abbott Labs’ operations.

A WACC of 8.58% was used for the DCF model which was calculated with data from Bloomberg.

A 3% terminal growth rate was used to determine intrinsic value.

Free Cash Flows were projected for 5 years because the company has stable revenue growth.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. was valued at $83.63 which presents a 22% upside.

Risks

Global Regulatory Conditions And Economic Conditions

A large percentage of the revenue generated by Abbott Labs is obtained outside of the United States leaving the company vulnerable to changes in global regulatory conditions. If a country decides to change its regulations, Abbott Labs will be required to abide by that country’s rules. A recent example occurred in 2016 where China had an issue where the government required baby formula manufacturers to re-register their products.

Sales did not recover until 2017. With that being said, Abbott relies heavily on the sales of its products to generate revenue for the company, so any external regulations from international governments could cause revenue to decrease.

In addition, revenue earned outside the United States is also vulnerable to currency exchange rates. The strength of the United States dollar fluctuates against foreign currencies, so the company could experience a loss if the value of a foreign currency depreciates. In 2016, Abbott Laboratories suffered a loss of $480M due to economic conditions that occurred in Venezuela. With global economic growth slowly declining, it will be important to monitor economies outside the United States to see how it will affect Abbott's revenue in the future.

Product Pipeline Blockage

Since Abbott is in a highly regulated industry, it is crucial that the company receives approval to sell its products to the public. Any products that do not make it past this part of the product's life cycle will end up costing the company a large amount of capital. It is important to be aware of the risk that future products developed by Abbott may never come to market.

Investor Takeaway

Abbott Laboratories is a leader in the medical equipment industry; however, the industry is still highly competitive. Every company is constantly trying to identify the next big breakthrough in the industry. With that being said, Abbott is consistently investing in its research & development to try and keep its pipeline filled with new and innovative products.

This presents a potential risk that a return on investment may never occur, if the products do not receive the proper approval by the regulatory institutions within the countries the company does business in. Based on this risk, it is my recommendation to invest in an industry leader that has strong financials and growing free cash flows, such as Abbott Laboratories.

Disclaimer: Information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable, but no guarantees can be made regarding accuracy of information provided by the original sources. All opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. This research report is not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person and is provided for informational purposes only.