Bad News Is Good News - Cramer's Mad Money (10/30/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, October 30.

The current phase of the market is that 'good news is bad news'. "Bizarrely enough, the best thing for this market would be getting some disappointing news from the non-farm payroll report on Friday. At this point in the business cycle, the point where the Fed is chomping at the bit to keep tightening, we actually want bad news," said Cramer.

The market started going down when the Fed gave its stance on inflation and raising interest rates thrice in 2019 along with Vice President Mike Pence's hard-line speech on China which insisted on tariffs. All of this is slowing the economy and putting pressure on stocks. Tuesday's S&P Case-Shiller report came in at +0.1% Y/Y, the slowest growth in 20 months and that made investors believe that the Fed will halt rate hikes. "You need to understand that every single piece of data is now being scrutinized through this good-news-is-bad-news prism, where weaker data now drives stocks up and stronger data sends us lower," said Cramer.

Oil price is plunging and stocks like General Electric (NYSE:GE) fell to its lowest level since 2009. All these are signs of a slowdown and Cramer hopes the Fed and the President will take notice. "But before you get too excited, The Conference Board's consumer confidence index just rose to an 18-year high - some unfortunately good news that gives Fed Chair Jerome Powell more ammo," said Cramer.

For stocks to go higher, the Fed needs to see mixed data. "The more bad news we get, the more fabulous days like Tuesday we can have. Powell and his colleagues just need to be willing to look at the data to make a more thoughtful, prudent evaluation," concluded Cramer.

Tuesday's market rally

The market session on Tuesday had 4 mini sessions. A decline at the open, a rally in the morning, a bearish afternoon, followed by another rally at the close. Cramer found five signs that justified the market's rally.

First, the S&P proprietary oscillator hit -6. Cramer's rule of thumb is that it's time to start buying after -5. "I think the oscillator could be telling the truth and it's only natural that the negative readings produce a bounce," said Cramer.

Second sign was that October is coming to a close and money managers are almost done selling and booking profits. "Today and tomorrow tend to be seasonally strong days," he added.

Third sign was the market opening lower which works well for the bulls. Based on the past few weeks, a lower opening helps the stock rise later in the day as bulls start buying.

Fourth sign was stocks in bear market mode attract buyers. Defense stocks rallied and semiconductor plays saw buyers leading by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Final sign was market putting a positive spin on weak earnings from Masco (NYSE:MAS). The company missed the quarter and yet the stock rallied 7.5%.

Cramer will be watching for a winning streak on Wednesday.

Off the charts

Cramer went to the charts with the help of technician Bob Lang to find out where the markets are headed.

S&P500 has wiped out all the gains for the year and the weekly chart has broken below 50-day moving average and the MACD momentum indicator also made a bearish crossover. The monthly chart showed MACD bearish crossover as well. Lang pointed out that this will be the S&P's first down month since March. "How low can we go? Lang thinks that the S&P could potentially fall to 2,300. That would be down 14% from these levels and could take several months," said Cramer.

Nasdaq's weekly chart also made a bearish crossover in MACD and moved below the 50-day moving average. The Chaikin Money Flow oscillator was barely bullish.

Russell 2000 is the worst of the three as the MACD made a bearish crossover in September and it doesn't seem to change. "Lang points out that the volume here has been rising with heavy selling, meaning big institutional money managers are dumping these small-cap stocks. Lang wouldn't be surprised if it heads all the way down to its 50-month moving average. That's down about 10% from here," said Cramer.

Lang thinks it's too soon to start buying. Cramer thinks it's okay to buy stocks of high quality companies even though the technical indicators show that it could take a while to pick up.

CEO interview - Kemet (NYSE:KEM)

The stock of Kemet went up 15.7% after reporting a great quarter and guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Per-Olof Loof to hear more about the quarter.

Loof said that Kemet might not be a household name but their components are in every household ranging from cars, military, telcos and covering other industries as well. Despite the internet of things being cyclical, society is still in the early stages of digitization and he expects growth for years to come.

As car technology grows, more electronic components are used compared to the past. He added that the component ASPs are not declining and there is room to raise prices.

Commenting on telecom, Loof said that 5G rollout is underway but could still take some time. Kemet will see growth when the rollout is on a mass scale.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): Cramer is not bullish on the stock as their advertising sales are not great. They have non-public market capitalization.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB): Cramer thinks only Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is worth buying.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY): The stock is down massively and Cramer hopes the Fed notices it. He thinks their dividend is safe.

Should IRAs be viewed differently from general discretionary accounts? The standard way to maintain it is invest in S&P index funds and do some individual stock picking.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA): Their quarter was good but the economy is slowing. In that case, the stock could get hurt.

