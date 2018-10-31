Red Hat: Take Out Price Seems About Right

The acquisition will be accretive in the first year with additional accretion in the following years as Red Hat has 85% gross margins and near 25% operating margins.

By now, everyone knows about IBM's (IBM) massive $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat (RHT), making it one of the largest technology acquisitions in history. RHT is the leader in open source technology and this acquisition by IBM will redefine the way mega-tech companies look for growth in this new era. IBM's CEO Ginni Rometty even called this acquisition a "game changer" with gross margins and free cash flow becoming accretive in year one (Source: CNBC).

Over the past few months, RHT has been under pressure after back to back softer than expected earnings reports. Not too long ago, their shares were trading at over $170 a share, only a ~10% difference from the $190/share purchase price. This acquisition ended up being a near-term lifeline for RHT after their stock self-corrected nearly 30% from all-time highs.

RHT data by YCharts

Overall, I believe this acquisition will be beneficial in the long term, giving IBM a fantastic asset in RHT's Enterprise Linux software. It is unlikely any other tech giant will come forward as another bidder for RHT given the premium IBM is paying.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

RHT reported Q2 revenue of $822.7 million, which was ~1% below consensus estimates of $828.1 million. Q2 EPS of $0.85 beat consensus estimates of $0.82 and RHT was able to continue strong cash flow generation. This was the second quarter in a row RHT saw their revenue decelerate, causing reported revenue to come in lower than estimates. However, management did note that the strong US dollar had a big impact, as RHT generates ~40% of revenues internationally.

Source: Company Presentation

Q3 guidance calls for revenue of $848-856 million and EPS of $0.87, which were both below consensus estimates for $862 million and $0.92. Management also reduced the FY19 revenue guidance down by $15 million, to $3.360-3.395 billion; however, they kept both operating margin of 23.9% and OCF of $1.035-1.045 billion intact. Though revenue guidance was lowered because of currency impacts, management remains confident in their ability to generate the previously guided margins and cash flows.

Revenue growth of 14% decelerated from the 16% growth reported last quarter as RHT’s Infrastructure segment (represents ~65% of total revenue) decelerated to 8% growth from 11% growth in Q1. The Infrastructure segment is home to RHT’s core product, Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Management seemed optimistic about the growth potential yet to come and sees growth from RHEL and the Infrastructure segment to accelerate back towards mid-teens growth.

Investors seemed a bit skeptical about this re-acceleration as they are unsure if RHT has bottomed out on revenue growth and if there is more deceleration yet to come. A majority of this deceleration appears to stem from less enterprise licenses renewal base, which could be seen as a troubling sign for the company. Despite this, billings still grew over 16%, demonstrating strong potential growth to come.

RHT did see continued strong momentum from their growth businesses, which include products such as Ansible, OpenShift, OpenStack and JBoss, as revenues grew 31% in Q2 (was 32% in Q1). As this segment continues to grow and gain traction, they will become a larger portion of RHT’s overall revenue contribution, which will increasingly add to top line growth.

At the end of the day, guidance was not excellent by any means, but it was not horrible. The stronger US dollar has had a big impact on a lot of companies that generate significant amounts of revenue internationally, and RHT is no exception. There still remains a solid outlook for RHT and their performance should not be fully judged on the challenged previous two quarters. Bookings/billings growth has been 20%+ for four of the past five quarters, showing strong signs of backlog and revenue growth potential.

Management noted they expect to continue their double-digit growth story for the foreseeable future; however, it appears investors are beginning to be concerned about this (Source: Company Website). With revenue growing 14% this past quarter and the lowered guidance implying ~20% revenue growth for the full year, fears of revenue growth lower than double digits continue to rise. If revenue growth was not able to sustain a double-digit rate as RHT’s open source technology continues to ramp and gain traction, their multiple will take a big hit.

Here Comes IBM

IBM's purchase of RHT was a 63% premium, resulting in a $34 billion deal. Because of the rather large premium, it is unlikely there will be any other bidders for RHT. In fact, there are not too many companies in the market that have the capability to put up $34 billion in cash/debt to afford RHT.

IBM has historically focused on their legacy server business, one that is low growth and low margin. As the cloud continues to become larger in scale, IBM was ultimately looking for an asset to give them a larger foot in the game. The acquisition of RHT demonstrates IBM's dedication to the hybrid cloud. Earlier this year, IBM and RHT announced their partnership regarding open collaboration. Post-acquisition, this now seems like IBM was looking to become familiar with RHT's operations before they considered a long-term deal, such as the acquisition.

RHT will operate within IBM's Hybrid Cloud team, which is already a ~$19 billion business for IBM. The two will continue to focus on open-source software as IBM believes they will become the largest hybrid cloud provider, offering enterprises software services spanning across Linux, containers, Kubernetes, multi-cloud management and automation.

Source: Company Presentation

IBM noted they believe ~80% of enterprise workloads still remain on-premise, meaning they have not yet moved to the cloud. This acquisition gives IBM a great opportunity to enter a massively transitioning market. The estimated $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity by 2020 also gives IBM a distinct advantage by adding the leading open source technology company to their suite of services.

Post-acquisition, RHT will continue their partnerships with all of the major cloud providers. Though these partnerships, with companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), are competitors to IBM's cloud solution. However, RHT maintaining these partnerships will help IBM diversify their revenue streams and take full advantage of the transition to a hybrid-cloud environment. IBM's cloud is the smallest of the three other competitors, so by allowing RHT to maintain these partnerships, this keeps the door wide open for innovation and revenue growth.

Financial Impacts

The $34 billion purchase price is very large for a company of any size. IBM announced they will halt their share repurchases in 2020 and 2021 in order to absorb some of the financial impact. However, IBM did note they "won't be shy" about acquisitions and won't need to divest anything in order to fund the deal (Source: CNBC). At the end of Q3, IBM had $14.7 billion in cash and $46.9 billion of debt. With the deal set to close in the second half of 2019, IBM will have a few quarters in order to de-lever a bit more and prepare for an acquisition of this size.

RHT will add about $3.3-3.4 billion in annual revenues to IBM, which are growing at nearly 20%. Though RHT will represent under 5% of IBM's total revenue, the ~5% of revenue growing at 20% will add an incremental ~1% to IBM's annual revenue growth.

Source: Company Presentation

IBM is confident the RHT acquisition will become accretive on day one. Since RHT has a faster revenue growth rate and higher margins, there will be natural accretion. RHT's strong 85% gross margin and over $1 billion in free cash flow (which is growth over 20%) will have a noticeable impact to IBM's financials.

IBM believes RHT will help accelerate their overall growth by ~2% with gross margins becoming accretive in the first year and operating EPS being accretive by the second year. In addition, IBM believes this acquisition will be cash flow accretive in the first year, thus, enabling them to pay off part of the debt related to the acquisition using RHT's cash flows.

Overall Thoughts

RHT has been a target on my list over the past few quarters as their share price has tumbled from over $170 to around $115 prior to the acquisition. The $190 purchase price represented a 63% premium; however, the purchase price was only ~10% from RHT's recent highs a few months.

IBM will become one of the leading hybrid-cloud players and be able to better compete with the main cloud providers such as Azure, AWS, and GCP. Though IBM will have to take on a lot of debt and temporarily shut down their share repurchase program, RHT will bring along accretive revenue growth and margins. I believe once the acquisition closes, IBM will be diligent in paying down the RHT related debt through cash flow stemming from RHT operations, leading IBM to be in a great position in the hybrid-cloud world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.