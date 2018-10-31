Euronav's Cash Flow Could Triple This Quarter

It's still early in the quarter, but Euronav seems to have a good shot at generating an adjusted operating cash flow in excess of $40M this quarter.

However, there seems to be a serious uptick in the Q4 charter rates.

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Euronav (EURN) here on Seeking Alpha since 2013 and have thus experienced 1.5 cycles of the momentum in the oil tanker market (two downcycles and one upcycle). The VLCC market was in a bad shape in 2013 but subsequently gained steam into 2015 before we once again entered a period of 2-3 years of reduced profits. It’s still early days, but after a pretty bad first nine months, the initial signs for the fourth quarter (and 2019) are pointing in the direction of a much better situation on the oil tanker market.

As expected, Q3 was weak

Euronav did experience an uptick in the total revenue which came in at $161M (compared to $203M in the entire first semester), but this was entirely due to Euronav’s fleet expansion after the friendly acquisition of Gener8 Maritime (GNRT). As the average charter rates remained low, there wasn’t really much Euronav could do, and the company lost approximately $58.8M in the third quarter. The increased depreciation charges were a main contributor to the net low, as the pre-tax income would have been a positive $21M excluding the depreciation.

As depreciation charges are non-cash items, I was expecting Euronav’s performance to be a bit better when just looking at the cash flows. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t provided a Q3 cash flow overview, so I had to compare the 9M cash flow results with the operating cash flow generated in the first half of the year.

In the first nine months of the year, Euronav reported a negative operating cash flow of $30.1M, but this included a $54M investment in the working capital (related to an increased level of receivables, so this working capital investment will very likely be reversed in the current quarter when the customers are paying their bills). After adjusting the reported operating cash flow result for these WC changes, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately $24M. That’s pretty bad as the annualized adjusted operating cash flow would barely cover the sustaining capex.

However, the 9M results indicate an uptick in the OpCF performance. In my previous article on Euronav, my calculations indicated an adjusted operating cash flow of $12M in the first semester, and this indicates Euronav’s Q3 adjusted OpCF was as high as the operating cash flow of the entire first semester.

This is better, but it still isn’t ‘good’.

Q4 looks much better now

Ok, Q2 and Q3 are traditionally weak for Euronav as the summer months in the northern hemisphere weigh on the charter rates. But the situation appears to be changing drastically in the current quarter. In a presentation earlier in October, Euronav’s classical ‘traffic signs’ were almost all switching to green:

This bodes well for 2019, and although Q3 2018 was still weak, the preliminary indications for the fourth quarter are pointing in the direction of what could be the company’s strongest quarter in quite a while. To explain this, let’s first have a look at the charter rates for the third quarter:

The main culprit of the weak financial performance YTD are the low spot rates for VLCCs. Earning less than $18,000/day in the third quarter is sufficient to cover the expenses, but doesn’t cover the depreciation charges on those vessels (meaning Euronav isn’t making enough money to fund the purchase of new vessels once the old one gets scrapped).

But prices are suddenly picking up again. Have a look at this paragraph from the company’s outlook:

So far, the Q3 charter rates are showing a $9,000/day increase in the VLCC spot rates, and according to the company’s fleet overview, this will directly impact 35 VLCC vessels on the spot market. On a pro-forma basis, this will increase the daily revenue by $315,000/day and that will have a direct impact on the bottom line as the operating expenses won’t change dramatically.

The Suezmax vessels are also picking up steam with a $4,000/day increase in the daily charter rate. According to the same fleet overview, this will have a direct impact on its 25 Suezmax vessels on the spot market for a total daily impact of $100,000.

Investment thesis

It’s dangerous to jump to conclusions, but the higher spot rates for both the VLCC and Suezmax vessels are pointing in the direction of a serious improvement of Euronav’s financial performance in the current quarter. Based on 92 operating days, the adjusted operating cash flow could increase by $30-35M, pushing the consolidated quarterly OpCF to $42-47M which is a much more enviable position to be in.

Euronav still has a long way to go, but a good performance in Q4 could be a first step in the right direction.

