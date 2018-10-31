The Blistering Elections

Elections belong to the people. It's their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters. - President Abraham Lincoln

There is no question, in the quietest of times, that politics influences the markets. You can barely talk about the direction of the bond or stock markets without considering what the elected members of Congress, who often resemble the Simpson clan, are doing in Washington D.C. or your state capitol. I use those particular words with no great disrespect, though I think that many of them, on both sides of the aisle, resemble those characters. It is just a question of whom is going to get blistered by whom.

Now we play the waiting game… Ah, the waiting game sucks. Let's play Hungry Hungry Hippos! - Homer Simpson

Well, Homer has a good idea and it would probably be a lot more fun, but we are playing a little game of "Mid-term" now and so we will just have to leave it at that for the next week or so. After that we can do Mahjong or Bridge or shots of Grand Marnier, but we are just stuck with the elections for now. Just be thankful that we are not voting for the President this time around. What is bad now would be worse and worser and worsening still, if that were the case.

They keep talking on TV about the "Blue Wave." What is this thing anyway? Elvis holding up his suede shoes and leaning out of the car window and doing a little "Blue Suede Wave?" Maybe it is when you are down and out, and you flap your hand around, so you won't be bothered? You have the "blues" but you still wave. I suppose it has something to do with the Democrats that are supposed to roll ashore. I wonder if they will show up or if they will arrive on surf boards or get stuck in the sand. I suppose that we will all find out, soon enough, if this mob shows up.

They had begun to consider the Government of the United States as a mere appendage to their own affairs. We know now that Government by organized money is just as dangerous as Government by organized mob. - President Franklin D. Roosevelt

Then there is the "Red Tide." What was Procter & Gamble thinking? I don't want my clothes washed in some "Red Tide." Oh, ok, maybe it isn't that? Maybe it is all that stuff washed up on the shores of Florida. I do suppose that the Democrats think of the "Red Tide" as some type of ecological disaster but we will all just have to wait and see what rolls up on our shores on election day.

They say if you don't vote, you get the government you deserve, and if you do, you never get the results you expected. - E.A. Bucchianeri

The other issue, of course, is the Press and the media. I find it difficult to trust most of what is handed out each day. There are unquestionably some "stand-up guys" in the media but others who are "not so much." As to the Polls, who knows what is real and what is not? I certainly do not place much faith in them, which leads me to the conclusion that we just have no idea how these elections are going to turn out. Many are just too close to call and that is the problem though next week they will be called, one way or the other.

I do make the observation that if the Republicans retain control of both the House and the Senate that this is probably the better alternative for the markets. A "Blue Wave" is likely to endanger the tax cuts, the roll-back in regulations, our current foreign policy, our tariff negotiations, if not things that would be far worse for the markets, such as some calling for Impeachment.

I focus on all of this today because for the next week we could have some serious volatility in both the bond and equity markets as everyone guesses how the elections will turn out. It is probably far better to sit on some cash in here and just wait. Sometimes, it is not easy to stand pat but sometimes that is a far better idea than gambling on the election outcome. We are all staring at chaos now. You may think we are in a normal environment, but I do not.

My good friend, Steve Hudson, shared this quote with me by Charles Addams: "Normal is an illusion. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

When "maybe-maybe" is on the table and the fork just might be a spoon then it is better to wait. We are in a Grace Slick environment now:

When logic and proportion Have fallen sloppy dead And the White Knight is talking backwards And the Red Queen's off with her head…

I don't wish to be blistered by the elections. I am going to stand here and wait!