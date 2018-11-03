Galp Energia: A Vertically Integrated O&G Producer With A 3.7% Yield And 142% Coverage Ratio

Introduction

Most energy focused investors will have heard of Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) before, but very few know there’s a second large vertically integrated oil and gas company on the Iberian peninsula. Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF) (OTCPK:GLPEY) is a Portugal-based company specialized in the production of oil and gas, as well as refining and distributing the oil-related end products. With a total revenue of approximately 15B EUR in FY 2017, this isn’t a small company and I feel it deserves more attention.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Galp Energia has a more liquid listing on Euronext Lisbon where it’s part of the PSI 20 index. The ticker symbol in Portugal is GALP, and the average daily volume in Lisbon is 1.29 M shares per day. As it’s one of the country’s largest companies, it’s also an important part of the Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) with a 21.68% weight.

A 10% EBITDA hike after a strong start of the year

Galp Energia’s revenue increased by approximately 13% to just short of 13B EUR in a YoY basis. The operating expenses increased as well, but at a slower pace than the revenue, and this resulted in Galp Energia reporting a 44% increase in its EBITDA result (based on the IFRS accounting principles). Galp’s performance was pretty consistent as the lower depreciation expenses compensated for the higher taxes and profit attributable to non-controlling interests. Including the losses incurred on non-recurring items, the net income according to IFRS increased by 89% to 697M EUR.

Source: Press release

That equates to an EPS of approximately 84 cents per share using the total share count of 830 million shares (consisting of A-shares and B-shares). That’s an excellent result, but there are a few items I would like to filter out of the results to make sure I am basing an investment decision on a normalized performance. To do so, I move over to the (summarized) cash flow statement provided by Galp Energia.

The cash flow statement starts with a 1.4B EUR EBIT, and shows an operating cash flow of 1.19B EUR. However, this does not include the interest expenses (64M EUR), 170M EUR in extra taxes (taxes that are due but haven’t been paid yet) as well as a 387M EUR change in the company’s working capital position.

Source: Financial statements

After applying the necessary adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 1.35B EUR. There’s however still one unknown element, and that’s the cash payout to non-controlling interests. Considering the income statement allocates 120M EUR of the net income to non-controlling interests, I think it’s only fair to take a similar amount into consideration to determine the operating cash flow as well. Sure, the accounting profit and cash payouts attributable to non-controlling parties won’t necessarily be exactly the same, but it’s just the fair thing to do.

This reduces the adjusted Operating cash flow to 1.23B EUR. This also means that on a full-year basis, we can now expect the adjusted operating cash flow to be 1.6-1.7B EUR and after deducting Galp’s capex guidance of 1B EUR, the adjusted free cash flow will be 600-700M EUR this year. This will translate into an FCF of 78 cents per share (applying the mid-point of the FCF range). Please note the 1B EUR in capex contains some growth capex as well, so the sustaining free cash flow will very likely be a bit higher. But at 78 cents per share, the expected dividend of 55 cents per share will be fully covered.

The excellent performance in the first nine months allowed Galp Energia to hike its EBITDA expectation from 2.1B EUR to 2.3B EUR, which also means the current net debt level of 1.9B EUR represents just 0.8 times the expected EBITDA.

Galp Energia will continue to grow

The company’s cash flows were spent on the development of new (large) oil and gas projects. At the end of October, Galp confirmed the FPSO P-69 started production at the Lula oil and gas project offshore Brazil. This project is expected to produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 6 million cubic meters of gas per day, and Galp Energia has a 10% stake in this project (with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Petrobras (PBR) holding stakes of respectively 25% and 65%).

Although a 10% stake appears to be negligible, the 15,000 attributable barrels of oil will move the needle for Galp as its average production rate in the first nine months of the year was just 104,000 barrels per day.

Source: Capital markets day presentation

The 2018 (and 2019) production rate will also be positively impacted from the oil from the Kaombo oil project offshore Angola. This project will add a second Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel in 2019. Once the second FPSO will have been hooked up to the oil field, the Kaombo oilfield will produce up to 115,000 barrels of oil per day. Galp only owns a 5% stake, but the attributable 5,750 barrels of oil per day will help the company to further boost its production profile.

I actually do like Galp’s way of doing business: rather than trying to tackle these large projects all by itself, it’s satisfied with a minority stake while it can rely on the experience from big operators like Shell and Petrobras in Brazil, and Total (NYSE:TOT) and Sinopec (NYSE:SHI) in Angola. Rather than putting the company’s financial health at risk, the diversification into minority positions is an interesting approach.

Source: Presentation

As these two projects will now start to contribute to Galp’s operating cash flow (in combination with a lower capex level), I expect Galp’s financial results in 2019 to improve even further. As I explained in the previous section of this article, Galp’s free cash flow result in the first nine months of the year was approximately 616M EUR, and on an annualized basis, the dividend coverage ratio is 142% (based on an assumed full-year dividend of 0.55 EUR per share. A first tranche of 0.275 EUR/share was paid in Q3).

The increasing cash flows and lower capital expenditures (unless Galp continues to invest in further growth) should allow the company to initiate a progressive dividend policy with further increases.

Investment thesis

Galp Energia deserves a closer look as the company’s 3.7% dividend is fully covered by the existing cash flows while I think the coverage ratio will actually increase as two new large oil projects will increase the attributable oil-equivalent production rate by an additional 10%. This should expand the cash flows while the capital expenditures (and investments in equity-accounted investees, as Galp is a minority partner in the two new oil projects) should decrease.

I currently have no position in Galp Energia, but it’s a company I would consider picking up on weakness. There’s just one deterrent: the dividend withholding tax in Portugal is 35%, and it’s not easy to get them to apply the double taxation treaties.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I could initiate a long position in Galp Energia at a slightly lower share price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.