Teck Resources Collapsed: An Opportunity?

Introduction

In July, I explained why I thought an investment in Teck Resources (TECK) could definitely be considered as it appeared the company had turned a corner and was generating a lot of free cash flow. However, the recent volatility has also hit the share price of Teck Resources, and the company lost approximately 20% of its market value in less than two weeks (and approximately 25% since the publication of my July article). Was the Q3 update really that bad? Or is the market overreacting and anticipating a slowdown of the world economy?

TECK data by YCharts

Did the financial results warrant a 20% drop in its share price?

I was very pleased with Teck’s performance in the first half of the year, and at first sight, its production and sales volumes in the third quarter were also pretty good. Teck produced 6.4 million tonnes of coal, 72,000 tonnes of copper, 180,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate and 2.5 million barrels of bitumen from the new oil sands project (which I expected to become an important contributor to Teck’s cash flows).

Source: press release

The sales volumes were pretty much in line with the production volumes, although Teck sold more coal and bitumen than it produced which reduced an inventory that had built up at the end of June. While the volumes were good, commodity prices were quite weak in the third quarter as coal prices decreased by 6% QoQ while copper price lost in excess of 10%. Zinc and bitumen prices also decreased by respectively 18.5% and 8%. But this doesn’t really warrant a sudden share price decrease as commodity prices are pretty transparent and everyone could have expected the company to report lower revenues due to the lower commodity prices.

Despite the lower revenue per tonne of output, the total revenue (expressed in Canadian Dollar) actually increased to C$3.2B due to the strength of the US Dollar compared to the CAD. However, this also means the production expenses increased as well, and this resulted in a lower gross profit. Despite that, the net income of C$1.28B (or C$2.23/share) appears to be excellent, but this performance was triggered by a C$732M contribution from ‘other operating income’.

Source: financial results

This was related to a non-recurring ‘gain on the sale of assets’ (the Waneta Dam sale which closed in June) which actually converted a negative ‘other operating expense’ to the tune of C$160M into an income.

Source: financial results

Considering this is a non-recurring part of the income statement, I will also have to filter this out of the cash flow statements to make sure I am basing my investment decisions on reliable and normalized financial results.

Source: financial statements

Teck's reported C$882M in operating cash flow did exclude the C$889M gain from the Waneta Dam sale, but also included a C$186M investment in its working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow would have been approximately C$930M after deducting the interest expenses and the payment to non-controlling interests.

The total capex in the third quarter was approximately C$560M, which means Teck generated approximately C$370M (or US$280M) in free cash flow in the third quarter. Also keep in mind the Q2 and Q4 interest payments are generally lower than the Q1 and Q3 interest payments (due to the semi-annual payments on some bonds), so on a normalized basis, the free cash flow result would have been in excess of US$300M.

And of the C$560M in Q3 capex, just C$145M was spent on sustaining capex while the investment in capitalized stripping expenses was just C$162M (after comparing the 9M capex breakdown with the breakdown provided by Teck after the first semester). This means the total sustaining capex was just C$310M, and C$250M was used by Teck to spend on new projects. The consequence is clear; if you’d only take the sustaining capex into consideration, Teck’s adjusted sustaining free cash flow would have been approximately US$450M in the third quarter.

As that represents approximately 80 cents [USD] per share, there doesn’t appear to be any good reason to justify the recent sell-off.

The balance sheet: stronger than ever

After selling the Waneta Dam project and after using the Q3 (and 9M) free cash flow on reducing the gross and net debt, Teck’s balance sheet is in an excellent shape again.

As of the end of September, Teck had a cash position of approximately C$1.48B and C$5.4B in gross debt, resulting in a net debt position of approximately C$4B (there are some sizeable deferred tax and retirement liabilities as well though). Considering the adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of the year was approximately C$4.14B, it looks like the company’s net debt/EBITDA ratio will be less than 1 by the end of this year. And if you would include the tax liabilities and retirement liabilities, the net debt/EBITDA ratio would be just above 2.

Teck feels confident enough in its financial situation that it has announced a share repurchase program which will allow the company to buy and cancel up to 40 million shares. As that represents approximately 7% of Teck’s share count, the impact on the EPS and free cash flow per share could be huge.

Source: financial statements

And yes, Teck is also generating plenty of cash to fund these repurchases. 40 million shares at US$20/share would be approximately US$800M, or C$1.05B. Considering it’s paying a minimal dividend, the adjusted free cash flows should be sufficient to fund this repurchase program. Technically, I would be in favor of Teck using the cash to retire debt, but as it doesn’t have any of its expensive debt maturing before 2021, buying back stock is probably the best option to have an immediate impact on the per-share performance. That being said, it could also make sense for Teck to consider a tender offer for its most expensive bonds. The 2024 8.5% note for instance will cost the company an additional C$400M in interest expenses before they are due. It would make sense to offer the bondholders a premium for an early repurchase of those bonds.

Investment thesis

Despite the lower commodity prices, Teck didn’t deserve the beating it got in October. Sure, there will be some pressure on the operating margins, but the company continues to generate hundreds of millions in free cash flow on a quarterly basis. On top of that, the oil sands project should start to contribute in the current quarter as both the production rate and the operating margins will increase. This means the Fort Hills oil sands project could mitigate the impact from further pressure on the other commodity prices in Q4. Also note the zinc price is currently trading higher than the Q3 average while the copper price also appears to be gaining some ground.

The share buyback could be very effective now that the company’s share price is pretty weak, and I remain convinced Teck Resources deserves a position in a diversified portfolio. I will very likely write a few additional put options at various strike prices and expiration dates in an attempt to add to my position.

