8% Yields Battle Over Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) is one of the smallest mortgage REITs. Management has a significant hill to climb. For investors new to this ticker, the company used to be Five Oaks (OAKS).

We will be covering their preferred share, HCFT-A. HCFT-A was formerly known as OAKS-A.

HCFT-A

HCFT-A could be swapped for pretty much anything. The shares have seen very little net price movement while the rest of the sector got hammered. They are a risk 5 mortgage REIT preferred share. If these are in the portfolio, we would suggest swapping them for any other mortgage REIT preferred share. The yield is huge, but the risk is too high when other shares offer such compelling alternatives.

We believe that Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) offers a good alternative in their preferred share XAN-C.

Note on XAN common stock

We cover Resource Capital Corporation (RSO), now known as Exantas Capital Corp.

XAN has made great progress on their transformation. They’ve retired most of their ultra-high cost preferred equity. They can’t call XAN-C, so that remains outstanding.

They’ve raised the dividend from $.05 per quarter to $.15 per quarter.

Management appears intent on making XAN into a legitimate commercial mortgage REIT and XAN still trades at a huge discount to their book value.

Those factors all look great.

However, when we were preparing estimates for normalized earnings per share, we found the operating expenses remained a significant problem. Nonetheless, the discount to book value is dramatically larger than normal for the sector. Some larger peers trade at a premium to book value. For transparency’s sake, we went into greater detail in one of our Rapidfire REIT articles (Subscription to The REIT Forum Required).

XAN preferred share compared to HCFT preferred share

Here are some metrics on XAN-C and HCFT-A:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

We would like to remind investors that we view HCFT-A as having a risk rating of 5. While we believe many preferred shares are a good fit for the buy-and-hold investors, this is not one of them. XAN-C carries a risk rating of 4, which is still outside the range we are comfortable for buy-and-hold investors. However, we still believe XAN-C is significantly better than HCFT-A. XAN-C has a slightly lower stripped yield at 8.56%, but it comes with a risk rating of 4 and call protection until 7/30/2024.

Both preferred shares have a fixed-to-floating feature after call protection ends:

Floating Rate of 3-Month LIBOR +

The floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + tells you what spread the shares will earn over LIBOR. By the time this kicks in, a replacement for LIBOR may be in place. It should still function the same way. It provides a benchmark for short-term interest rates.

Floor?

The floor section indicates if there is a floor in place after the floating rate begins. For instance, shares of HCFT-A have a floor of 8.75%. If the floating rate was going to be less than 8.75%, then the company would need to pay 8.75% instead. If the floating rate was going to be more than 8.75%, the shareholder would get the floating rate. In this scenario, the shareholder gets whichever value gives them a higher dividend. Floors are very unusual.

XAN-C is fairly close to our buy under price, but investors need to be aware of the risks. Since equity markets were in a significant decline, we are requiring slightly lower prices on shares with higher risk ratings.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Final thoughts

We believe investors should swap out of HCFT-A for something else. HCFT-A carries a risk rating of 5 and the upside is limited because it could be called. If credit spreads widen, HCFT-A could sell off significantly. We think this is too much risk. For a comparison, XAN-C carries a risk rating of “4” but it is safer compared to HCFT-A.

