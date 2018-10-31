Based On Q3 Cash Flow, Tesla Is Worth $20 Billion

Profit is a different story, although that should change at least somewhat in the coming quarters because of how Tesla calculates depreciation.

But Tesla is also growing 41x faster than those other automakers.

Based on annualized Q3 cash flow alone, Tesla (TSLA) is worth $20 billion. No major growth. No Model Y. No Semi. No Tesla Network. Just sustaining Q3 numbers.

To get this result, I looked at the cash flow multiples of six major automakers:

Toyota (TM)

General Motors (GM)

Ford (F)

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)

Honda (HMC)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)

Of the six companies, the average price/operating cash flow (P/OCF) ratio is 3.5. Excluding negative figures for GM and Nissan, the average free cash flow yield is 16.6%. (This spreadsheet shows the figures for all the companies.)

In Q3, Tesla’s operating cash flow was $1.4 billion. Annualized, that’s $5.6 billion. On a 3.5 P/OCF ratio, Tesla would be valued at $19.6 billion.

In Q3, Tesla’s free cash flow was $881 million. That’s $3.5 billion annualized. On a 16.6% free cash flow yield, Tesla would be valued at $21 billion. $19.6 billion and $21 billion average out to $20.3 billion.

Does this mean Tesla is overvalued by $30-40 billion? Well, let’s have a look at growth rates. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue for the six major auto companies over the last 3 years was, on average, just 1.3%. By contrast, Tesla's 3-year revenue CAGR was 54%.

Let’s suppose Tesla can continue that growth rate for the next 3 years, and that it can grow operating cash flow (OCF) and free cash flow (FCF) at the same rate as revenue. That would mean $20.3 billion in OCF and $12.9 billion in FCF. At the same P/OCF ratio of 3.5, that implies a $71 billion valuation. At the same free cash flow yield of 16.6%, a $77.5 billion valuation. Average the two: $74 billion.

At an 8% discount rate, that would put discounted present value at $59 billion or $345 per share. So, that’s a reasonable valuation for Tesla today. Before accounting for the value of autonomy.

Using ARK Invest’s estimates, autonomy has a probability-adjusted net present value of $6 billion or $35/share if you think the Tesla Network has a 10% chance of launching and gaining a 10% global share of the autonomous ride-hailing market. That’s on a 10-year time horizon. If you want to add in that valuation of autonomy, the total is $65 billion or $380 per share.

More aggressively, if you think the Tesla Network has a 20% chance of gaining a 20% share, that’s $24 billion or $140/share, bringing the total up to $83 billion or $485 per share.

Profit is a different story

What about profit? Let’s do the same exercise again. The average price/earnings (P/E) ratio of those six auto companies, excluding unprofitable GM, is 5.7.

Tesla earned $312 million in Q3. Annualized, that’s $1.2 billion. On a 5.7 P/E ratio, Tesla would be valued at $6.8 billion. If profit grows at 54% CAGR for the next 3 years, it will increase to $4.5 billion, implying a $25.6 billion valuation on the same ratio. At an 8% discount rate, that’s a $20.3 billion discounted present value, or $119 per share.

Why the discrepancy? The line item that contributed the largest difference between net profit and operating cash flow in Tesla’s Q3 report was depreciation and amortization. With the exception of tooling, Tesla calculates depreciation of factory equipment based on time (the straight-line method), rather than based on units of production. As of Q4 2017, the value of Tesla's tooling was around 30% the value of its "machinery, equipment, vehicles and office furniture."

So, as Tesla ramps up from producing ~4,500 Model 3s per week to ~7,000 Model 3s per week using the same production lines, the depreciation expense for most equipment will stay fixed even as production volume increases ~55%. That means that, all else being equal (including ASP), we would see net profit increase more per dollar of revenue during the rest of the ramp than during the ramp so far.

In other words, profit will increase during the rest of the ramp not just because production volume will increase, but also because most of the depreciation for that additional production volume has already been accounted for. This is worth revisiting in subsequent quarters as Tesla increases Model 3 volume.

Time horizons

I often think of these words from Y Combinator President Sam Altman:

I think that one of the few arbitrage opportunities left in the market is time. … I don’t think you can go beat the market in a lot of ways, but the one way I do is by making a long-term commitment to something.

Adjusting the time horizon of an investment can significantly affect the expected net present value. For instance, extrapolating 54% profit growth for 10 years, rather than 3, yields $90 billion in profit. At a 5.7 P/E ratio, that implies a $513 billion valuation or $3,000 per share. At an 8% discount rate, that’s a discounted present value of $238 billion or $1,392 per share. If you ascribe only a 50% chance to Tesla sustaining this profit growth rate for 10 years, the expected value is $119 billion or $696 per share.

The Board apparently thinks this kind of growth is feasible. Elon Musk's CEO compensation plan includes a 10-year market cap milestone of $650 billion. For whatever that's worth.

There is a range of outcomes with varying probabilities that have to be weighed, and no one knows the future. This is what makes the question of whether Tesla is overvalued, undervalued, or correctly valued partially indeterminable. Opinions differ widely based largely on risk tolerance and confidence in Tesla’s technology and management, which can’t exactly be quantified.

Personally, I have a very high-risk appetite (I am sanguine about the chance of losing everything, or most of it) and very high confidence in Tesla’s technological competitiveness and the track record of the people who work there, including Elon Musk but also employees at every level. I guess it’s not just Tesla’s management, but also its culture that is impressive to me.

These are subjective concerns that are hard to convince another person about, one way or the other. They can’t be debated using numbers. So, ultimately, many skeptics will probably find my math unconvincing. That’s okay. Likely only time will change most people’s minds. One way or the other.

Photo by Chris Liverani.

Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice. Please educate yourself about the risks and consider consulting a professional advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.