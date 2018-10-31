Seaspan Corporation: Opportunity In An Ugly Industry

Introduction

Seaspan Corp (NYSE: SSW) is one of the world’s largest owners of containership capacity determined by the industry standard Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (NYSE:TEU). SSW is a company that is registered in the Marshall Islands and is led by former Berkshire Hathaway management star David Sokol as Chairman. For this reason and with a sizable investment from Fairfax Financial (NYSE: FRFHF) (Source: Fairfax Deal Summary), SSW has gained attention among value investors even though it is an industry that many do not usually feel very comfortable playing in. After 10 years of deplorable shipping economic conditions, there has now been some optimism starting to develop. In the next few years many insiders believe that supply is going to be more constrained for certain classes of ships which will put upward pressure on pricing for the renewal of SSW’s expiring leases. As a result of these changing macro trends I believe there is the potential for SSW's stock to double in the next few years.

(Source: SSW Quarterly Presentation)

Background

For many, SSW can easily be confused with a closely related company called Seaspan ULC. Both are considered part of The Washington Companies. The Washington Companies was founded by Dennis R Washington in 1964 with one bulldozer, building roads in the US. Today the group has their hands in various industries including construction, mining, shipping, aviation and rail. Most people from the west coast of Canada are familiar with Seaspan ULC due to their large involvement in activities in and around the Vancouver area such as coastal marine transportation, ship docking and ship escort, ship repair and shipbuilding services. Dennis Washington has two sons who are involved in The Washington Companies who hold several leadership positions in the conglomerate. Kyle Washington is the co-founder of SSW. SSW was founded in 2005 with 10 ships under ownership. At the end of 2018, SSW will have a total of 112 ships available for charter (CAGR of 12%) which they intend to earn revenue from through the leasing of the ships at the highest rate possible based on market fundamentals. SSW’s total TEU capacity as of Q2 2018 was over 900,000 compared to 849,900 at the end of 2017. As of 2017, SSW’s customer base is very consolidated where almost 80% of revenue is received from just 4 customers.

(Compiled by Author Source: SSW SEC Filings)

Container Shipping is an often-overlooked industry in terms of its importance in facilitating global trade which few people know much about. If you are interested in knowing the history and background, a good book to read is called The Box by Marc Levinson. The industry has been historically very cyclical due to the nature of the large capital expenditures required in fulfilling overly optimistic forecasts during boom times. This cyclicality is even more heightened due to many countries’ involvement in the subsidization of their own ship building industries with the intent of preserving jobs, boosting exports or ensuring their domestic supply is protected for other “strategic purposes”. This has been an extreme point of contention for AP Moller Maersk (OTCPK: AMKAF) CEO Søren Skou who has been very vocal about the problems with the propping up of poorly run shippers who get lifeline investments from their respective government (Source: American Journal of Transportation). These market interventions have caused oversupplied markets to be prolonged as governments support the addition of continued capacity in an effort to preserve jobs and prevent corporate bankruptcies.

The current capital structure of SSW is a combination of debt, preferred shares and Class A common shares. The most noteworthy investment that has made the news recently is Fairfax Financials additional $500 million investment in SSW with the commitment to exercise warrants that were issued to them earlier this year. Initially the deal with Fairfax which that was made in the first quarter of 2018 was a combination of two investments of $250 million in SSW debentures that paid 5.5%. Along with these debentures came warrants to purchase approximately 77 million of SSW common shares at $6.50. Recently Fairfax struck a deal with SSW to exercise all the warrants by January 2019 in exchange for more flexibility on when they can get their money back from the debentures. This deal eventually dilutes the common stock base to around 215 million shares which is a considerable difference from their Q2 total of 137 million shares. In 2019 Fairfax will also be issued an additional 25 million warrants at an exercise price of $8.05. What may be good deal for Fairfax is at the expense of existing shareholders although one might suggest that the alternative for the existing shareholders was a lot higher probability of them losing all of their investment rather than just a small dilution based on the amount of debt that SSW has accumulated over the years.

Currently SSW has a large amount of debt, approximately $4.5 billion dollars in which they pay a fairly high rate on. This debt was accumulated over time as a way for SSW to grow their fleet by a CAGR of 12% over the past 10 years and their revenue by 13.7% in the past 10 years.

(Compiled by Author Source: SSW SEC Filings)

The game they are clearly playing is acquiring assets in what they consider to be or have been a low point in the container ship leasing market in order to fully leverage the upside once rates recover. In a capital-intensive industry this strategy also requires a lot of debt. This is obviously a great strategy for any cyclical business as long as you don’t run out of money. I wrote an article about General Finance Corporation (NYSE: GFN) who has played a similar strategy in a different industry and now their stock is trading up close to 150% in the past 12 months alone. I believe GFN is now trading significantly beyond their intrinsic value, but this is what happens to cyclical company’s stock at the height of the cycle and this may happen to SSW as well. While the dilution of the stock through the Fairfax deal is not something to really get excited about, it is actually quite good compared to how some other industry players fared in the past 10 years such as Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Paragon Shipping (NYSE:PRGNF).

(Source: SSW SEC Filings)

(Source: SSW SEC Filings)

Valuation

The valuation comes down to three things (1) what the likelihood of the upside to charter rates is given certain fundamentals in the industry right now (2) how long it will take for those charter rates to materialize and (3) the effectiveness of capital allocation going forward. Currently SSW management has been communicating their optimistic view of the near-term future of the industry based on a few metrics which they track. In the past two years idle ships have dramatically decreased globally which removes a lot of the capacity that was previously being used to absorb any swing’s in demand.

(Source: SSW Quarterly Presentation)

With idle ships going down, any upward swings in demand will put more pressure on rates. SSW management also believes this change could continue for awhile as the orderbook to fleet ratio has dropped to levels not seen since the early 2000’s with it currently sitting at around 12%. These metrics present a case for an industry that has plenty upside potential in the near-term future. The only macro risks that could derail its recovery is further escalation of the trade war between the US and China which could significantly impact volumes on a number of very important trades routes.

(Source: SSW Quarterly Presentation)

(Source: SSW Quarterly Presentation)

When estimating the value of SSW we should start by using the common shareholder base after all the Fairfax warrants are exercised (including the 25 million to be issued in 2019) which will be approximately 240 million. In this valuation, I will use a conservative multiple when estimating SSW's intrinsic value because it is an industry that has had very poor long term returns and while their is growth in demand for ships and containers, government intervention and poor capital allocation decisions among industry players has led to several periods of prolonged oversupply. At an assumed cyclically adjusted earnings of $100 million per year let’s assume that SSW is worth $1 billion at a multiple of 10 with each share being worth $4.16. If you were to assume that today’s price of $7.20 per share is the intrinsic value of the business, you would assume that SSW’s cyclically adjusted earnings are just over $172 million at a multiple of 10 when you factor in the full dilution. Based on their existing fleet size and SSW’s financial history I would estimate their normalized earnings are between $100 million and $150 million with a great probability of being on the higher end of that range. This would mean the stock today is trading above its intrinsic value right now.

(Compiled by Author Source: SSW SEC Filings)

But as we have seen with many cyclical stocks in the past, they can trade irrationally, well beyond their intrinsic value during their peak. SSW’s best year in the past 10 was in 2013 when they earned $299 million on $677 million of revenues. If you apply this same margin against their larger fleet that they have today compared to 2013 they could potentially earn up to $350 million in a good year which would create a nice windfall for SSW management to pay down some debt as well as the potential of see the price of their common stock doubling to $15 based on a multiple of 10. On the flip side, the worst year for SSW have been losses, but for most years’ SSW is still producing cash. At some point I think SSW should start diversifying into better businesses or just return money to shareholders as quickly as possible. In the short term, what most people investing in SSW right now should be hoping for is that supply becomes constrained for container ships quickly and each contract that SSW renews has significantly higher rates. This type of environment would also increase the value of their ships and allow for opportune divestments of some assets which could be equally as attractive for shareholders. To buy this stock today you have to believe that there won’t be any further significant dilution in the shares, SSW will benefit from a recovery in rates in the form of increased day rates in new long-term leases and that this recovery will happen in relatively short amount of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.