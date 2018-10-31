PepsiCo Needs Cannabis More Than It Realized

PepsiCo (PEP) learned a lesson last week when the CFO told everyone that they have no plans for cannabis on the conference call and the stock immediately dipped 1.4%. In an effort to try to walk back his prior comment, the CFO later appeared on CNBC to say that the beverage giant is taking a hard look at the industry. We think PepsiCo, no matter how reluctant they might be, has no other choice but to start formulating its cannabis plan because the beverage market is fast-changing and the next billion-dollar opportunity could depend on something called Cannabidiol ("CBD").

Situation Overview

PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said on its earnings call last week that the company had no plans to enter the cannabis industry. Clearly, the answer was not what investors wanted to hear and the stock dipped 1.4% immediately after the comment was made. The stock recovered much of the losses later, but the CFO had to come to CNBC later that day to walk back his previous comments where he softened the tone and said that the company is taking a hard look at cannabis, although he has no specific updates now.

PepsiCo has been facing pressures on its existing portfolio and the recent $3.2 billion acquisition of SodaStream (SODA) has been labeled as overly expensive. The company is facing increasing pressures from investors to find new growth drivers, but the company has so far stayed away from engaging with the cannabis sector. The beverage market has been constantly facing emerging trends such as the uprise of Kombucha. In November 2016, PepsiCo acquired KeVita for an undisclosed amount in an effort to break into the emerging category. Clearly, it is not uncommon for giants like Pepsi and Coke to acquire promising startups in order to break into new product categories. The beverage giants are able to scale up production and lower costs while leveraging their marketing and distribution capabilities to put the product in front of consumers faster and cheaper. We think there are similar opportunities in the CBD space, but the beverage companies need to establish their strategy early-on in order to avoid having to play the catch-up game and spending more on acquisitions down the road.

The Next Big Thing

PepsiCo is not the only beverage incumbent that has been "forced" to take a look at cannabis. Coca-Cola (KO) said in September that the company is "closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world." We have discussed the rumor between Coke and Aurora (ACB) in our article, "The True Reasons Why Coca-Cola Might Prefer Aurora Cannabis". To begin with, investors need to understand the difference between CBD and THC. CBD is a type of cannabinoid that is mostly extracted from hemp. Hemps also contain a low level of THC and are different from the marijuana plants that are being used for THC, the chemical compound that makes people high. Both hemp and marijuana fall into the category of cannabis. Health Canada has recently permitted whole-plant commercial utilization in Canada and the U.S. is currently in the process of debating the 2018 Farm Bill which could potentially include the legalization of hemp cultivation across all states.

(Source: "Ministry of Hemp")

CBD will potentially become the "it" in health and wellness because it has been recognized for its medical benefits in treating chronic pain, anxiety, and improving overall wellbeing. Many forms of CBD products have been entering the market, including edibles, oil, beverages, and topical cream, etc. For PepsiCo, the opportunity of potentially introducing CBD-infused beverages should represent an attractive way of getting a head start in a potentially huge market. Despite the lack of existing success, CBD drinks still need more research and product development because the CBD by itself does not taste good and does not blend well with water. It is not as easy as mixing the two in a bottle and we have heard anecdotally that many existing CBD drinks taste awful. The challenge for Pepsi and other beverage companies would be to develop products that incorporate the appeal of CBD's health benefits in a consumer-friendly way.

(H24info)

The Fear of Missing Out

Cannabis investors must be familiar with FOMO, especially given the media attention devoted to cannabis nowadays. However, we think the beverage companies must also feel the FOMO strongly because many of their peers are already acting on it. Constellation (STZ) has sunk billions of dollars into Canopy (CGC), Molson Coors (TAP) has established a joint venture with Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF) in Canada, and Coke is rumored to be in talks with several Canadian licensed producers. Frankly, PepsiCo has been left behind its peers in the race to understand, explore, and potentially dominate the cannabis-infused drinks market. In a market that is constantly looking for the next big thing and where large beverage incumbents have a history of acquiring up and coming startups to turn them into their own top-selling products, investors were rightfully disappointed that the CFO of PepsiCo dismissed the cannabis opportunity in such a superficial manner. We think the cannabis market has reached a tipping point where mainstream capital markets have begun to accept and embrace the industry. Just look at the U.S. cannabis firms that are raising hundreds of millions of private capital such as Acreage Holdings (private now but IPO coming in November) and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) which even had a billionaire investing personally. The industry is entering the mainstream media and consumer market and PepsiCo's management needs to be educated and look at this nascent industry fairly.

Financial Impact

While it is difficult to gauge the financial impact from a product category that is yet to be adopted by the mass, we can get a sense of the potential market size based on the CBD market and other similar product categories. Cannabis research firm Brightfield Group projected that the CBD market will reach $22 billion by 2022 which includes CBD-infused drinks. Many people would compare the CBD beverage market to the recent success of Kombucha and Coconut water. Kombucha as a category has been growing significantly and PepsiCo acquired Ke-Vita in 2016 to become a large player in that market. Using Kombucha as a proxy for the potential of CBD-infused drinks, we are looking at a market that could initially reach $200-500 million with the potential to expand into billions if mass adoption can be achieved. For PepsiCo, which had $63 billion of net revenue in 2017, the CBD-infused drinks market remains an interesting but relatively safe bet. However, similar to PepsiCo's bet on Kombucha when it acquired Ke-Vita, we see the CBD-infused drinks market as an attractive growth area that could take market share from PepsiCo's existing products, including Kombucha and other health-oriented drinks.

(Source)

Looking Ahead

PepsiCo's CFO walked back his earlier comments on cannabis after investors sent the share price down 1.4% immediately. We think the U.S. cannabis players remain an unviable option for PepsiCo given the illegal status of cannabis on a federal level, which puts several Canadian players at the center of these partnership talks involving PepsiCo and Coke. Aurora, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) remain our top picks as the partner of choice for beverage and other industry incumbents. Other companies lack the scale and resources to partner with a global organization such as PepsiCo who would also prefer a partner with a compliance track record given the delicate legal status of cannabis in the U.S. In closing, we believe PepsiCo will face immense shareholder pressure to at least explore the cannabis market and potential applications of CBD-infused beverages. After its peers dived into the sector, PepsiCo is already falling behind and it needs to play catch-up quick.

