Market Correction Is Ending But The Bear Has Mauled Marijuana

The S&P 500 (SPY) has corrected about -11% from it's peak and has now tested what I see as the final support level. Notice my higher support levels did not hold very long at all. The drop to 2600 yesterday can be considered close enough to my final support as a test of that level. This recent sell off was on higher volume so another sign of a potential bottom. However, don't rule out further weakness. I mentioned previously, that if we fall below 2575, the market will go much lower. I don't believe we are headed to a bear market yet, but are probably putting in a topping formation to mark the end of the bull market. It looks like markets could be setting up a head and shoulders top and we now need to see the right shoulder form. This means a rally below previous highs and some sideways trading.

The correction may not be over, but we should at least see a substantial or trade-able rally. The rally will be an opportunity to adjust portfolios. This is my 8th update since may last new pick in September. There is no sense suggesting new stocks to buy until there is more indication that this correction is over.

Marijuana investors have been hit much harder. I have been commenting that it is over for this market and it is a bear market that few will admit to. The top in marijuana stocks was an over priced mania, so there is no sense in looking at fundamentals to be bullish about. The market knows about the shortages and lack of supply, but this does not mean the companies/stocks that can take advantage of this will head to new highs. They were pricing in perfection in January and September. The market is off -50% from it's peak and is no doubt a bear market.

Here is something typical of the denial you will see in news commentary out there. “Following a tumultuous month, cannabis continues to carve its own path rather than following the lead of other stocks. As the stock market plummeted earlier this month, cannabis companies stayed strong, buoyed up by legislative changes in Canada.” Not sure if these guys are cheerleaders or just smoking the stuff.

The index dipped to 509 this morning so a close enough test of my 500 support level. I see resistance in the 640 to 775 area and is probably where a rally will take us.

There are 18 stocks in this Canadian index with the top four being Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). All four of the stocks show heavy volume in the September/October peak and all corrected down to support levels and around their 200 day MA. They are all down well over -20% in bear territory.

This is still a young and growing market that will offer lots of opportunity for investors, but it will likely be found in stocks that have not been so popular and are positioned differently for this new legalization phase of the market. At this time let's look at a chart of one of the top four in the index, Canopy, as an example.

You can obviously see the high volume into the mania peak in Canopy's stock. There is a lot of support between $20 and $30 and we could bounce off what I see as first support around $30 which is also home of the 200 day MA. Further weakness into the $25 to $30 area would not surprise me and a drop below $20 would signal further declines.

Conclusion: There are good odds the correction in general equities is ending and I am watching for a topping pattern to signal an end to the bull market. I expect a bear market rally in marijuana stocks and more of a stock pickers market in that sector.

Greenbriar Capital (OTC:GEBRF) Recent Price C$1.13

Before I update this earlier pick, I must say Elon Musk, perhaps made an accurate comment about the SEC. Musk earlier trolled the SEC by calling it the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" and apparently suggested his '420' tweet that cost him $20M was "worth it."

Often stocks that show relative strength in a difficult market like we have just witnessed, will prove up bigger gains and out perform most stocks in the coming months. I actually own a good handful of these and one of them is Greenbriar.

Greenbriar has been in a trading range between C$1.00 and C$1.40 this year and any time it is near the bottom of that range it is an exceptional buy, especially considering recent developments.

Their very lucrative Montalva project is getting closer to approval. In early October, Greenbriar's chief legal counsel disclosed the company's congressional activities to a third party energy company. In the letter, the company's chief counsel stated, "As of this date, our team of lobbyists and I have a high degree of confidence that our legislation will be enacted during this session of this Congress, or, at the latest, early in the next Congress”.

It is all politics in Puerto Rico, so this legislation will pave the way for Montalva to start construction.

Developments on their Real Estate holdings and Realblock will also give much more accreditation to the value of the stock.

On October 15th Greenbriar formed a joint venture with Captiva Verde Land Corp. to co-develop its 1,100-lot residential real estate project in California. Captiva is a newly listed life sciences company on the CSE:VEG with a mandate to invest in land assets that contain green residential communities, disruptive manufacturing facilities, organic food production and cannabis operations. Captiva issued 10,687,500 of its common shares to Greenbriar and will incur all of the development costs to earn a 50-per-cent interest in and to the project.

The project is in final stages of principal design and engineering and will submit completed plans to the governmental agencies very shortly. The construction cost of the homes will be borne through non-recourse project-level financing that prevents dilution to both shareholders of Greenbriar and Captiva. The project has a capital cost of $350-million (U.S.), and profits will be split 50/50 between both parties.

The JV allows Greenbriar to focus on its RealBloq suite of products with title, banks and insurance companies across the United States. It further allows the company to focus on receiving approval on its flagship $1.9-billion solar contract and other projects Greenbriar has acted as the lead incubator. It removes Greenbriar from any further financing of the project.

Captiva is focused on its Canadian Securities Exchange-approved life sciences mandate, which includes legal cannabis. Greenbriar understands Captiva is pursuing international opportunities in this field, and the 10,687,500 shares of Captiva that are held by Greenbriar will generate a large value for Greenbriar shareholders in due course. Management of Greenbriar will seek board approval to dividend the entire 10,687,500 shares of Captiva to the Greenbriar shareholders of record, once Captiva closes any potential cannabis deal and the shares of Captiva are over $1 per share for at least 30 days, allowing the Greenbriar shareholders to make their own personal decisions on their disposition, if any.

MAJOR ADVANCEMENTS AT REALBLOCK

RealBlock, Greenbriar's blockchain-based, real estate transaction platform, entered into commercial operations on Oct. 8, 2018, with Title Security of Arizona. RealBlock, a subsidiary of Greenbriar, has completed the first phase of functionality that will help eliminate wire fraud during real estate settlements.

According to the FBI, real estate wire fraud has increased 500-fold in just two years. Title Security of Arizona "TSA" was the first title comp any to employ this new platform.

Tommy Sullivan, chairman of TSA, said the current system of conveying bank wiring instructions is no longer safe: "The risk is too great to continue on as we are. RealBlock will be the new standard of care in our business. We can no longer depend on e-mails and portals to deliver wire instructions."

Fraud has become rampant by hacking email and other forms of communication to obtain wire instructions and then divert funds into their own accounts.

I got some further clarification of RealBlock (software called RealBloq) from CEO Jeff Ciachurski.

Title Insurance Carriers cover the title insurance aspect to a real estate transaction but the greatest liability in a real estate transaction is with the actual "Closing" which is provided by the Escrow Officer. Most firms do both - meaning an Escrow Officer for closing and Title Officer being separate roles mostly within the same firm, but not always..but the roles separate.

In this regard, the liability coverage for "Closing" done by the Escrow Officer is from E&O Insurance Carriers. Greenbriar's RealBlock will lower the E&O insurance fees by up to 40% to the Escrow Officers nationwide and their firms if they use RealBloq. In essence the E&O carrier is carving in concrete that RealBloq is the "new standard of care", and if you do not use it you will either not be covered or you will lose coverage.

This is a $trillion market and Greenbriar is in the door. Title Security of Arizona and its affiliated companies complete over US $3 Billion in transactions per year. TSA is 20% owned by First American Title Corp., a subsidiary of First American Financial Corp., (NYSE: FAF) the premier title insurance company in the United States.

The implementation of RealBloq could result in over $10 million in revenues to Greenbriar in the next 12 months and much more when RealBloq is adapted Nation Wide and perhaps beyond the U.S.

On the chart it is easy to see the trading range between $1.00 and $1.40 so a strong buy in the lower half of that range. I would add to positions on a close over $1.55 as that would signal a break out to higher prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEBRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.