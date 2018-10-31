General Electric: The Nightmare Continues

General Electric (GE) disappointed shareholders yet again with 3rd quarter earnings news of a dividend cut to $.01 penny a share.

Last week's announcement of an earnings delay was a dire warning for those still holding this dog that more pain was sure to come.

GE's mismanagement has destroyed billions of shareholder wealth over the last 2 years. The stock has gone from $32 a share in July of 2016 to around $10.90 a share this today.

Interested investors can read the earnings report in full by clicking here.

Kitchen Sink Earnings Part 3

The new CEO Larry Culp gets the honor of reporting another earnings report with huge write downs and impairment charges. This time around its a $22B write down in good will, this is a non cash impairment.

The company reported a loss of $23B for the quarter. Here is the real question in my opinion: Can any numbers that GE puts out actually be trusted? The market will have to bed the judge over the coming months and years.

Dividend cut to a penny

For those investors that thought the dividend was safe, think again. GE cuts the dividend to a token penny to help those large funds that are tied to dividend only plays from selling out of GE at a 10 year low.

This will save the company billions of dollars a year. Maybe they can actually fund the pension program over time with the savings.

Power division is broken

There will be no quick fix for the power division in this company. EX CEO Flannery made this clear over the last year through multiple communications with shareholders and great slide presentations.

Here is a simple breakdown by segment from the new CEO.

There is no quick fix to this problem in my opinion. I believe changing CEO's was the only way that the company could announce another massive impairment charge, dividend cut and lower expectations by management. I am in the camp that the previous guidance was very misleading to analysts and shareholders.

Notice from the slide above how health care is not showing meaningful growth, power is an obvious disaster, renewable energy is going nowhere. Aviation is the only bright spot I see for the company with orders up 35% YOY.

Where are the CLawbacks for disgraced CEO Jeff Immelt?

Ex CEO Jeff Immelt should have his retirement package withdrawn and in my opinion should be banned from running any public company ever. Investors can expect very large class action lawsuits to continue for the foreseeable future.

GE Capital drama may not be over yet.

CFO Jamie Miller just said on the conference call that the company may have to support GE capital in the future. In my opinion Jamie has known for a while that they could not hit guidance numbers. In this traders view, she should be removed.

Larry Culp is smart but he will not fix GE any time soon. There will be many difficult decisions ahead in regards to how to reshape the company, fund the pension and keep GE Capital solvent. The thought of another write down on legacy insurance is more reason to watch from the sidelines.

GE's management has missed guidance time and time again. I see no reason to invest $1 dollar in this business model until the company proves they can deliver.

Will GE break $10 a share this quarter?

I have been bearish on GE since the first quarter of this year calling for a possible break of $10.94 on capitulation. That scenario has played out almost to the penny.

Technical's matter, here is a chart showing my next downside target of $9.41 to $9.78.

As I listen to this GE conference call, I am disgusted by the amount of BS that I am hearing. Larry Culp just stated that "they knocked the cover off the ball in Aviation and were not that far behind in health care."

I am not impressed with the health care numbers, they were OK but not showing any kind of rapid growth in my opinion.

Can the guidance numbers be trusted?

From my perspective the numbers cannot be trusted, the only thing that I know from listening to this call is that the dividend will be cut and GE Capital may need another infusion at some point in the future.

Credit downgrades coming?

The S&P recently cut GE's credit rating to BBB+ from A, Fitch has the company on review and you can view that article from Reuters here.

Conclusion

The conference call is over, and all I can say is I am disgusted. Shareholders are now stuck in one of the markets biggest losers. Management has mislead the public and analysts for the last two years at a minimum in my opinion.

I believe that there will be more credit downgrades in the near future. The dividend is basically gone for the next 18 to 36 months as the company tries to stop the bleeding from the energy division.

GE is likely to break the $9 level over the coming months as weary investors use the benefit of year end tax loss selling.

I come away from the conference call with more questions than answers. My biggest question is how many billions will the next charge off be and How much will GE capital's legacy insurance continue to cost the company?

No one knows where the absolute bottom is for GE, I will say $8.78, that is around 20% from the current level of $10.90. This stock is a dog and will continue to struggle as no one really knows where the next skeleton will pop up.

As always do your own research and always have an exit strategy in place before entering any trade. It can help you avoid disasters like GE when a trade goes against you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.