How Does Q3 Profit Shake Out For Tesla Bulls And Bears?

Summary
The Q3 earnings report would seem to have been a big turning point in the Tesla narrative.
But there are still loud bulls and bears out there, and there are still questions to be addressed.
We break down the key long and short arguments about Tesla in the wake of the quarter to see what investors should watch going forward.
by Daniel Shvartsman
I'm sure driving Teslas (TSLA) is fun. Well ok, there are a lot of complaints out there, but there are also tons of fans and believers in the car and