Electrameccanica: Time To Transform Those $2 Billion Worth Of Electric Vehicle Pre-Orders Into Sales

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) reacted quite positively on Monday after the company announced that pre-orders exceeded 64,000 units as of October 22, representing $2.4 billion CAD worth of potential sales. The stock more than doubled to $4.55 but was up over $7.00 earlier in the day before cratering along with the rest of the market. SOLO continued its fall on Tuesday, finishing the day at $3.31. The latest order book update is a 4,000 unit increase from the 60,000 units announced as of April 6.

SOLO is a cheaper substitute to Tesla (TSLA) for consumers and investors. The flagship SOLO car is a small, low-cost and, in my opinion, ugly vehicle that looks halfway between a normal car and something in which the Jetsons would fly around. The list price is $15,500, which after rebates and exchange rate should take it into the 4-digit range in the United States. While it is not my cup of tea from a consumer standpoint, I took a flier on SOLO warrants (SOLOW) as a leveraged upside play.

The car does have its charm and niche. Reviews have generally been positive (see article and YouTube video), though one must be wary that reviews of upcoming consumer products are often paid. This is not a vehicle meant for a lot of highway driving but could be a godsend for those living in cities with sub-par public transportation systems like my home city of Toronto. Based on what I have heard about Los Angeles, I think that city is a terrific choice for the Solo to make its debut.

I can see this single-person vehicle gaining traction in the business world for Zipcar-like rental programs and courier services. As a resident of a city with a municipal council that likes to pretend it is a "progressive" city situated in Europe, I think that any business set up with these cars in mind will be a huge hit with them. The low upfront and operating costs of the car would significantly reduce barriers to entry for vehicle-intensive businesses and increase margins.

It is barely bigger than a motorcycle, so parking and getting through traffic in dense urban spaces won't be much of a problem. It has been called a motorcycle with a shell, and in Canada and the northern half of the United States, that heated shell will be handy during the colder and/or rainy half of the year. I don't see this as a highway vehicle, sharing the road with trucks, though it does have a top speed well in excess of the speed limit of freeways, and it "drives just like a normal car" according to the reviewer in the YouTube video I linked above.

While the Solo is SOLO's flagship low-entry niche electric vehicle and first product to market, it won't be the main revenue driver for the company. From Monday's press release:

As of October 22, 2018 the Company had 23,030 pre-orders for the SOLO single-passenger electric vehicle, which has a $15,500 target MSRP, and 41,124 pre-orders for the Tofino two-seat roadster sports car, which has a $50,000 target MSRP.

The Solo has $357 million CAD worth of pre-orders with orders starting to be filled now, while the Tofino has over $2 billion CAD of pre-orders and is expected to start to be delivered some time in 2019.

This car has a better design and a reasonable price point of $50,000 CAD for those looking for a cheaper alternative to other electric vehicles, and comes in line to Tesla's supposed $35,000 USD price point for a base Model 3.

$2 billion is a very large amount of pre-orders for a company with around a $100 million valuation. The issue is the reliability of these pre-orders. From the press release:

All retail pre-orders require a refundable deposit, $250 for the SOLO and $1,000 for the Tofino. Dealer pre-orders require a letter of credit or letters of interest and all orders are non-binding.

There is no financial repercussion associated with rescinding a pre-order, other than having your refundable deposit locked up during that time, unable to earn that outstanding 0.5% interest from your bank account. That can result in volatility and uncertainty around this number. A bunch of shareholders could technically log into the site and reserve their Solo for $250 in an attempt to push up the stock price by getting the company to report on a sudden surge in demand of Solos and then pull their reservation once they sold their stock.

Last November, the company stated it had $4 billion worth of booked orders based on 120,880 of Solo models and 39,642 Tofino models. So, some dealer must have backed out of the deal for Solos since then. The good news is that the company has managed to maintain and grow the Tofino pre-order units. The ability to maintain and grow the order book since April as the Solo has started the production phase is a good sign and may be the reason why the stock rose so much on Monday. Every quarter that passes by in which the order book is maintained is a quarter closer to seeing those pre-orders turn into fulfilled orders and a lot of revenue.

One thing that investors can be sure of during this early stage of production is dilution. The balance sheet is reasonably strong as the company completed a $10 million financing in August as part of the uplisting to the NASDAQ, adding that cash to the $4 million it had against only $2 million in payables and no debt. SOLO has burned less than $6 million of cash in the first half of the year, suggesting that the recent financing will be sufficient for the time being. However, the company will need money in order to build and distribute the 75,000 Solo vehicles planned with its Chinese manufacturing partner over the next three years. SOLO has 28.5 million shares outstanding, and that will grow with time. It recently filed a $100 million shelf offering in addition to the $10 million financing described below:

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (OTCQB: ECCTF) ("Electra Meccanica" or, the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,353,000 units, with each unit consisting of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and two warrants (each, a "Warrant") each to purchase a Common Share, at an offering price of $4.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,250. No units will be issued. The Common Shares and Warrants are immediately separable from the units and will be issued separately. The Common Shares and the Warrants have been approved to list on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "SOLO" and "SOLOW", respectively, and we expect the Common Shares and the Warrants to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 9, 2018. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $4.25, are exercisable immediately, and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance. Electra Meccanica has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 352,950 additional Common Shares and/or 705,900 additional Warrants to cover over-allotments, if any.

For those who are familiar with my work on Seeking Alpha, they know that I usually have short-focused theses for startup companies with a recent large financing. For instance, my latest thesis on NBEV, where the stock price reached several times the $1.28 per share financing that took place in August or any number of early stage biotech stocks. There are two reasons why I went long on SOLO, despite the financing threat. First, the stock already pulled back quite substantially from the Monday morning high and, now, sits well below August's financing of $4.25. Second, any financing here will be to build up inventory which in theory should result in quick turnover to revenue based on the size of the order book. Biotech companies that pop often come back down because Wall Street knows they will need multiple rounds of financing before (possibly) coming up with a revenue-generating product. The threat of financing is real here, but from a financier's/shorter's perspective, so is the "threat" of these ugly little niche cars taking off. Never underestimate the buying power and odd tastes of Millennials who are concerned with the environment.

The financing came with TWO warrants for each unit, terms that I have never seen before. The good news for investors is that these warrants can be purchased on the open market. At a $4.25 strike price and nearly five years until expiry, the warrants offer cheap leveraged upside on a very volatile stock that promises to start achieving substantial revenues shortly.

This option pricing calculator shows the value of the warrants at this stage:

With a stock price of $3.31, warrant strike price of $4.25, 4.8 years to expiry and default inputs of 5% interest rate and 50% volatility, the value of the warrants is $1.37, more than twice the $0.57 close. Even this could be understated since I used the default 50% volatility on a stock that recently moved over 100% in a day.

Why should the warrants be worth so much? Because they allow you to put up less money on a risky stock for the same or greater upside. To buy 10,000 shares of stock, you must put up $33,100. To buy 10,000 warrants, you only have to put up $5,700 for the same dollar-for-dollar upside once the stock trades above $4.82 (the strike price plus the cost of the warrants).

The risk with the warrants is if the stock is $4.25 or less by August 2023, they expire worthless. The "breakeven" loss of one warrant per share based on Tuesday's close would be $2.74. That is the point where a shareholder holding 10,000 shares and a warrant holder holding 10,000 warrants would both lose $5,700. Anything below that and the warrant holder effectively bought insurance against further losses. They have a higher percentage loss - 100% - and are out of the position but have capped their total dollars lost and can always buy the stock for a cheaper price at that time or avoid it altogether if it is no longer an investment in which they want to speculate. If the company was to go bankrupt, a warrant holder is only out $5,700 versus $31,100 for the shareholder.

The alternative to buying an equal amount of shares and warrants is that you could buy more warrants than shares and still risk less money. For instance, you could buy 20,000 warrants for $11,400 and have greater upside compared to the 10,000 shares and risk only a little over a third as you would the shares. The breakeven loss point would be at $2.17, where both shareholder and warrant holder lose $11,400. If the stock was to go to $10, the 10,000 shares would be worth $100,000 and the 20,000 warrants would be worth $115,000.

The additional risk that warrant holders take compared to shareholders is if SOLO ends up trading with less volatility than expected, and it flatlines at around $4.00 for the next five years. However, chances are that a stock like this is going to be trading at less than $1.00 or greater than $10.00 by 2023. So, if the warrants sound like a good deal at $0.57, it's because they are. If you had to pay their fair value of $1.37 and risk $13,700 for 10,000 warrants versus $31,100 for 10,000 shares, the risk-reward dynamic of warrants versus shares might not be as exciting. Though still beneficial if you expected a $1.00 or $10.00 outcome in five years.

I have discussed various risks with this SOLO at this early stage; the risks of dilution and the fragile nature of the $2 billion order book. One can also assume normal course of business operating risks such as the manufacturers' ability to build 75,000 units on time and meeting specs and how soon can SOLO pull off operating profits? Will this car even be able to sell in North America or does the demand run dry after the initial order book? Now, it is time to look at the upside potential.

Tesla is the gold standard when it comes to consumer and investment demand for electric vehicles. It trades at a $57 billion market cap, or a little over 4x trailing sales. On the opposite end is Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) which hasn't yet broken into the North American market and has a depressed stock price thanks to various financial and business concerns brought up by short sellers. It has a 2.5x revenue multiple. So, one could reasonably expect SOLO's revenue multiple to be somewhere between these two figures. I will split the difference and say that SOLO should trade at a 3.3x revenue multiple.

I expect dilution to be heavy but not prohibitive to increases in the stock price assuming it goes in lockstep with positive business developments. $500 million worth of financing with 70 million shares at an average price of $7.00 would take the share count to about 100 million. Under this circumstance, a $10 stock price would require a $1 billion valuation. $300 million in annual sales would get it there.

Can SOLO achieve $300 million in annual sales based on a $2.4 billion CAD order book and the manufacturing agreement with Zongshen Industrial Group? The agreement calls for 5,000 Solo vehicles in 2018, 20,000 in 2019 and 50,000 in 2020. Selling 20,000 units of Solo gets the company to $300 million revenue before one Tofino leaves the assembly line, and there is enough pent-up demand from the order book, so that this inventory turns over quickly.

Based on what SOLO is telling us about its manufacturing capacity and demand, getting to and sustaining a $10 stock price should be "easy" by the end of 2019. And, that is before Tofino orders get fulfilled and entering 2020 with a production capacity for Solo worth $775 million in revenue. With Tesla's market cap being more than 50 times higher than a billion dollars, SOLO has blue sky potential, even as an inferior version of the top name in the electric vehicle space. It's up to each investor to speculate how likely SOLO can execute on this grand business plan.

SOLO does have the added bonus of the warrants. To be honest, buying in at $3.31 for a $10 target or about a 200% expected return in a year is not that great, given the extremely high risk profile of this stock. I can think of a lot more appealing risk-return profiles than that in this market. However, paying $0.57 for SOLOW warrants which would intrinsically be worth $5.75 if SOLO were to sustain $10 is a 900% return, something that is a lot more appealing to me. I am only speculating long on SOLO because of the leveraged upside of the warrants. Again, it is up to each individual investor if SOLO or SOLOW is worth their investment dollars. And that decision should be made independent of their opinion on that weird looking little car.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOLOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.