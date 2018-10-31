Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Investors' Focus Again On Safer Assets

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

The declines of the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were the main reasons for the returned appetite of the investors for the relative safety of government bonds and municipal bonds. The price of the main benchmark of the municipal bonds closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) reported an increase of $0.35 and finished the week at $107.33.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

There is still a pressure on the sector from the rising Treasury yields. Аlthough we observe a slight decline caused by the recent market turbulence, rates are expected to rise in the long term as the Federal Reserve is expected to further tighten monetary policy. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Оver the past week, Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) announced its regular monthly dividend of $0.0421 per share of investment income.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Alliance California Municipal Income Fund

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -2.50 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield above 5.90%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. It is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Looking at the above sample I am interested in the funds which have a Z-score less than -3.00 points.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) and Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund (NVG) caught my eye because they provide us with a great statistical edge and are traded at an attractive discount. I consider as an advantage their relatively high average daily volume. Over the past week, their net asset values increased but their prices fell again. This could be a sign that pretty soon we may expect a positive impulse in their prices, as well. Also, the below charts show that they are undervalued compared to their peers.

Source: CEFData.com, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Source: CEFData.com, Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically overpriced at the moment. Ideally, to find a reasonable "Sell" candidate, we would like to have a statistical edge accompanied by a premium. When the Z-score is between 0 and 1.00 point, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

Funds like BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) are traded at Z-score above 1.00 point but their average daily volumes do not meet my requirements because I will have to bear a liquidity risk if I enter in such kind of position.

For the rest of the funds which are traded at Z-scores above 1.00 point and discount, I recommend to use them as hedging reactions of your long positions in case of some turbulence in the sector.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -1.45 points. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -1.40 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -11.38%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -11.11%. This number comes to prove that the period provides many opportunities to buy funds at a significant discount.

We have a new leader of this ranking. The Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ) has increased its discount by 0.43 bps and is taking the gold medal. Based on their attractive discounts and Z-scores, all of the funds above deserve attention, and I think it is worth it to spend some time here if you are looking for new additions to your portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The prices in the sector remain at their lowest levels for the current year and it not a big surprise that it a challenge to find funds traded at a premium and relatively high Z-score.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.61%. The PIMCO funds have one of the highest returns on net asset value for that period. Over the past two months, the prices of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) sharply dropped and currently, they are traded almost at their net asset values. If we see a mean reversion in the sector my expectation is to see a boost in their prices. It is typical for the PIMCO fund to outperform their sectors.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 5.01%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.45%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -2.50 points.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, especially in such a market environment.

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/28/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

