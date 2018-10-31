Weekly Review: Real Estate CEFs - CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund With -3.2 Z-Score But Controversial Buy
by: Arbitrage Trader
Summary
Review of where real estate funds and their benchmarks ended last week.
Recap of news related to the group, if any.
Comparison of the funds using several important metrics.
Introduction
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate properties. Their securities have traits of both equities and fixed income securities. Their high-dividend yields provide consistent income, but valuations