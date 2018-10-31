Chesapeake Energy Plunges 12% On Earnings And WildHorse Resource Acquisition. Is It Time To Buy?

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) surprised investors by reporting earnings a day early and announcing the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) in a deal valued near $4B.

The street did not seem to like the deal, at least not today; despite all the congratulation comments on the conference call the stock went into free fall, at one point down over 14% to $3.16, a level of long term support.

First things first

Earnings came in at $.19 cents a share Ex-items. GAAP earnings came in at $.07 cents a share.

Here is a simple snap shot from page 4 of the earnings slide. To view the earnings report in full click here.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 27% to $594M not a bad number but not good enough to keep a floor under the stock with news of the new acquisition. Cash flow from operations was $504M up 52% YOY; not bad but is it positive cash flow? No, it isn't.

I always have to take a second look with Chesapeake as they have a lot of ex items that actually mean something. I am not impressed with NON GAAP numbers, they are hard for me to trust and sometimes understand as a trader.

Why did Chesapeake drop 14% in the first 2 hours of trade?

Chesapeake Energy gave up important hard fought gains made over the last few months in a matter of days.

Look at this 2 month 60 minute intra-day chart.

Interested investors can see from the chart above that CHK has dropped over 34% since October 19th. That is a breathtaking plunge for any shareholder to endure. Granted the market is in sell off mode and nearing correction territory as we speak. It is important to remember when the market heads south, few stocks are safe.

I sold out my position in late September as I did not feel comfortable owning the company with the constant refinancing. That wound up being a good move as those that held have suffered severe pain. I wrote an article in late September talking about their refinancing expensive debt and cautioned investors to pay attention. You can view that article by clicking here.

Chesapeake Debt still an issue.

The above chart is one reason why I believe Chesapeake cannot get the share price out of its own way. $9.429B of long term debt is a huge pile of money that has to be refinanced over and over again. Some of this debt is also convertible into shares.

Is Chesapeake Energy diluting shareholders?

Here is a chart that might help you decide for yourself.

As one can see from page 11 of the 10Q the company is holding solid at 909M shares outstanding. However there is a possible 146M shares that can be converted if the share price is high enough to convert the notes to shares.

In the last quarter the shares were below the conversion limit, therefore the company did not have to use those shares in calculations. It is entirely possible at some point in the future that those outstanding notes will be converted thereby diluting shareholders around 15%.

Chesapeake is losing lots of money on hedges.

Source:10Q

While I understand that the company needed to hedge oil and gas to keep cash flows somewhat stable, they have lost a significant amount of cash flow in doing so. They have also capped their upside potential should oil and rally back to the $75 to $80 level that some analysts are predicting.

Neither Bull nor Bear

At this point I am neither a bull or a bear on Chesapeake Energy. At a price under $3.30 the downside is likely limited; however I do not like $10B in debt and negative free cash flow. Simply put, I believe there are other far safer places to put money to work.

Purchase of WildHorse Energy Development for nearly $4B in cash stock and debt.

CEO Lawler is excited about the Purchase of WildHorse Energy, of that there is no doubt. I believe that Doug Lawler has done a very good job in a tough environment. He knows his way around the oil patch and understands the company he bought very well.

Management has all the buzz words that investors want to hear; words like synergies, creating long term shareholder value, acquisitions being accretive to earnings Etc. Etc.

However there is a safe harbor statement that so many investors seem to throw out the window. That statement says any thing we say could be wrong and you should not trust or place reliance on anything we say. Situations could occur to totally blow our scenario out of the water and if that happens we have no obligation to tell you about it. Stay tuned.

Here are a few highlights from the slide show.

The 655,000 acres is a very solid and oil rich play that Chesapeake will be able to exploit with their world class drilling team. Chesapeake really does need to replace production, however they are taking on more debt, another billion or more when it is all said and done.

Accelerating value and savings all look good on paper. I agree, however I wonder how all of this will play out when the company is not cash flow positive.

Cash Flow neutrality not expected until 2020.

The most important thing I learned from the conference call was that management does not expect the company to be cash flow neutral until 2020.

This was the most telling and important bit of info that kept me from loading up the stock today. As a trader that piece of info makes Chesapeake Energy nothing more than a trading vehicle for fast money trades.

As a long time holder and trader of Chesapeake energy, I was promised cash flow neutrality by 2018, that didn't happen. While I like what Doug Lawler is doing in some areas, there are other areas that I do not find shareholder friendly.

That does not mean you cannot make a quick 20% to 50% on this stock at any given time the market decides to take off. Just understand that this is one of those stocks subject to violent swings. This stock has dropped 50% and rallied over 120% and dropped another 40% this year alone. Expect more volatility up and down as the market digests the news.

Bottom Line

Chesapeake Energy may be at the bottom end of the range and then again maybe not. They are making progress and making big moves in buying a company with a market cap similar to their own.

I believe that Mr. Lawler can make the deal work in the long run. The key word is long run, this is not going to be a quick turn to profitability. I frankly do not want to put my hard earned money into a company with $10B in debt that cannot make positive free cash flow.

In my opinion Chesapeake Energy is nothing more than a trading vehicle that is tied to the price of oil and gas. With rising interest rates and a capital intensive business, I believe there are other opportunities to outperform the market and this isn't one of them.

Chesapeake has a tremendous amount of debt that remains around $10B. They continue to grant stock options thereby diluting shareholders even more. In a market full of stock buybacks, and dividends it seems to me that there are better opportunities to buy dividend paying growth companies with huge free cash flows like Apple (AAPL).

As always it is imperative to do your own research and make your own decisions in regard to any stock purchases. I believe it is paramount to have an exit strategy in place before making any trades, it can help you stay grounded in times of volatility.

