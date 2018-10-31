Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - A Fund With -3.00 Z-Score Caught My Attention

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Another tough week for the stock market was the main factor behind the tumble of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). The main benchmark is suffering from the current situation and more precisely from the credit risk which some of the investors find in the riskier assets. No doubt, if we see a stabilization of the stock market, the high-yield closed-end funds will be among the biggest winners and we may expect to see a repulsion from the bottom.

Over the past week, the main index of the high-yield closed-end funds fell by $0.67 and finished the week at $84.23. Currently, this is the lowest close price for the year. The last time when we saw these prices were at the end of 2016.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.21 bps. As we can see, the current levels are significantly lower compared to the ones of the financial crisis.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.09 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly dividends:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AIF) $0.1070 per common share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) $0.0699 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) $ 0.0206 per share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) $0.1050 per share.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) $0.0235 per share.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) $0.1250 per common share.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD) $0.06079 per common share.

Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHA) common shares will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through November 26, 2018, and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on November 27, 2018. The fund will not declare its regular monthly distribution in November 2018 and expects that all accumulated earnings will be included in the final liquidating distribution. The fund anticipates making its final liquidating distribution on or about November 30, 2018.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. It is not a surprise to find most of the funds traded at significant low Z-scores and discounts. Of course, all could be explained by the new lowest levels reached by the benchmark of the sector and the recent panic in the stock market which sparked some fears in the investors regarding the credit situation of the companies.

Ultimately, if we see a stabilization of the market and respectively of the high-yield sector, the above funds might be discussed as potential "Buy" candidates. A Z-score below -3.00 points is not something that we see each week and my opinion is that we have to be prepared to react.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:DHY) is leading the ranking with a Z-score of -3.90 points. The chart below only proves the sharp decrease in its price, over the past two weeks.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I have plotted the funds which pretend to be statistically overpriced. When the value of the Z-score is between 0 and 1.00 point, we do not find a statistical reason to short the closed-end funds. Furthermore, we would like to have candidates traded at a premium to review them as potential "Short" trades. Nevertheless, the current market situation requires to be prepared with eventual hedging reactions of all of our long positions. The above representatives may play such a role in our portfolio.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -1.87 point. A week ago, the average Z-score was -1.47 point. On a weekly basis, we do observe a significant change in the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

No doubt, the recent sell-off has opened up many opportunities in the sector and we find at least a statistical reason to review them. The average spread between the price and the net asset value for the high yield sector is -11.16%. The number only signals that we may find many undervalued closed-end funds. Of course, it is not a bad idea to combine the discount with a low Z-score. The above sample is a good starting point for your research for potential "Buy" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, we do not have funds traded at a premium, which satisfy our requirements. The Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) looks like the only possible choice, but be aware of its relatively low average daily volume which bears a risk.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 5.23% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

The funds which caught my attention this week are the ones with the lowest Z-scores. As an active trader, I pay serious attention to the statistical edge of the funds and try to find a place where the market overreacted during the period of a sell-off. Therefore, my research starts with the most statistically undervalued funds or the ones with the biggest discounts. In our case, we have Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc., and BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) which could be reviewed.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is sitting on the first position of the ranking, but it is important to notice that it has one of the lowest Z-scores and its current yield is 7.00%.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.43% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.48%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.47%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Throughout the review, we noticed that several funds provide us with a great statistical edge. As we saw, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. is one of the most statistically undervalued funds in the sector. Currently, with a Z-score of -3.00 points and 13.60% discount the fund deserves our attention. Let's first start with a brief overview of the investments policy of the fund:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.'s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust's secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign high yield securities, including high yield bonds (commonly referred to as 'junk' bonds), corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc

Regarding the coverage ratio of the fund and its UNII balance per share, I could say that there is nothing to worry about. Additionally, fund seems undervalued relative to its peers.

Source: CEFdata.com, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc

Source: CEFdata.com, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc

We do have a yield on the price of 8.72% and a yield on the net asset value of 7.53%. The current distribution is $0.0720 and it is paid on a monthly basis. Inventively, you will notice that the management team decided to increase the distribution rate in June.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with a rating "B". Their weight is 43.61% of the portfolio. The assets labeled as "BB" rating are 30.21%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 82% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Communications" and "Energy" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Below you can find the statistical comparison between iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. The price correlation of 0.87 points for the last 200 days is relatively strong and as you see the prices are traded at four standard deviations. In case you need a hedging reaction you can use directly the benchmark of the sector or choose some of the funds with relatively high Z-scores.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HYT can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

