Amazon: Crash Protection Kicks In

Here, I show how the hedges I presented for Amazon in August have reacted to the stock's drop, and discuss courses of action for hedged longs.

At the end of August, I suggested Amazon longs consider "buying umbrellas when it's sunny out" - hedging it, that is.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty)

Buying An Umbrella When It's Sunny Out

At the end of August, when shares of Amazon (AMZN) were hitting a new high, I suggested longs consider buying protection ("Amazon: Buying An Umbrella When It's Sunny Out"). Since then, Amazon shares have dropped nearly 23%.

Here, I show how the August hedges ameliorated that slide and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged Amazon longs now.

The August Optimal Put Hedge

On August 29th, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge Amazon against a greater-than-20% drop by mid-February (optimal hedge screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Note that the cost here was $5,590, or 1.4% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 23% drop.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Tuesday's close (via CBOE):

How That Hedge Ameliorated Amazon's Drop

AMZN closed at $1,998.10 on August 29th. A shareholder who owned 200 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $399,620 in AMZN shares plus $5,590 in puts, so the net position value was $399,620 + $5,590 = $405,210.

AMZN closed at $1,530.42 on Tuesday, October 30th, down about 22.9% from its close on August 29th. The investor's shares were worth $306,080 on Tuesday, and the put options were worth $35,540, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Tuesday's close was $306,080 + $35,540 = $341,620. $341,620 represents a 15.7% drop from $405,210.

The August Optimal Collar Hedge

On August 29th, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in AMZN by mid-February, while not capping your possible upside at less than 20% by then.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a $2,700 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And, here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated Amazon's Drop

Recall that AMZN closed at $1,998.10 on August 29th. A shareholder who owned 200 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $399,620 in AMZN shares, $4,460 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $7,160. So, his net position value on August 29th was ($399,620 + $4,460) - $7,160 = $396,920.

On Tuesday, October 30th, the investors shares were worth $306,080, the put options were worth $30,395, and it would have cost $630 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($306,080 + $30,395) - $630 = $335,845. $335,845 represents a 15.4% drop from $396,920.

A Bit More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although Amazon had dropped by 23% from August 29th to October 30th, and both hedges were only designed to protect against a >20% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 15.7%, and the optimal collar hedged position was down 15.4%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave a bit more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That depends on whether you think we're heading into a bear market over the next several months. Absent that happening, I wouldn't be surprised to see Amazon make new highs next year. As I've written previously, the only risks I've seen on the horizon for Amazon in the last couple of years were the possibilities of a bear market or antitrust action against the company. And as I pointed out earlier this month, Amazon's savvy pay raise probably lowered the risk of antitrust action against it. The nice thing about being hedged, though, is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Amazon might drop, because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap, if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Amazon shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

Curious about how many stocks you should own in a portfolio? I addressed that from my Marketplace service's perspective here. For my latest performance update, see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.