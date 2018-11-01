Vulnerable Patients Exposed To 'Growth At Any Cost' Culture

Teladoc owes investors and patients answers as to what the company is doing to curtail BetterHelp’s questionable sales practices – until this happens, the stock is, in our view, 'uninvestible'

Executive Summary

Teladoc acquired BetterHelp in January 2015 in order to enter the mental health market. Since the acquisition, BetterHelp revenues have exploded from almost zero to a projected $60 million in FY18. Teladoc has provided investors with limited detail about BetterHelp. As a result, the Street does not realize how significant BetterHelp has become to Teladoc organic subscription revenue growth. Later in this report, we show that BetterHelp could be contributing as much as 70% of organic subscription revenue growth to Teladoc. Just a few weeks ago, BetterHelp found itself at the center of a major controversy regarding its economic arrangements with YouTube Influencers. Critics allege that BetterHelp has been profiting off individuals with mental health problems. Criticism of BetterHelp has revolved around its model of compensating YouTube influencers to push BetterHelp onto their followers. There has also been vocal criticism surrounding BetterHelp’s terms of services. We also found evidence that BetterHelp is not doing enough to vet its therapists – we found an example of BetterHelp offering appointments in September 2018 with an individual who was indicted on rape allegations nine months earlier. Hundreds of YouTube Influencers appear to be defecting from BetterHelp, ceasing their prior promotion of the service. As a result, we expect Teladoc revenues to materially suffer going forward. We also expect there will be significant regulatory and legal liability arising from the scandal that is just starting to develop. As a result, we believe Teladoc shares are ‘uninvestible’ until management addresses the BetterHelp situation head on.

Overview

Teladoc is a publicly traded “telemedicine” company that claims to be a leader in the nascent space. In a healthcare system plagued with excessive billing, replacing provider office visits with virtual visits has emerged as a potential solution to high costs. Teladoc has also aggressively expanded beyond its core telemedicine business, significantly diluting shareholders since its IPO in order to cut deals in other quasi-telemedicine verticals. Growth investors therefore view Teladoc as a way to “play” the powerful “technology meets medicine” cost efficiency theme. Management at Teladoc is also promotional, making every effort to excuse Teladoc’s alarming cash burn rate as a feature of the company’s purported “software as a service” model. As a result, Teladoc sports a lofty valuation north of 10x revenues despite its long and consistent history of incinerating cash.

We believe the Teladoc (TDOC) bull case is severely misguided. We hesitate to put a target price on a company that should beimproving patient lives but is instead allegedly engaging in questionable tactics through its controversial mental health segment known as BetterHelp. BetterHelp is a mental health play on telemedicine. The unit operates a direct-to-consumer model in which it offers “virtual” therapist services. BetterHelp claims to charge patients $65 per week for the right to message with, speak with (over the phone), and video chat with therapists. This article in The Atlantic has made the rounds through online communities such as Reddit, but has somehow been missed on Wall Street.

In this article, we explain our view a) that TDOC investors need to immediately come to their senses regarding the materiality of BetterHelp, b) why the YouTube controversy is likely to be the beginning of major regulatory, legal, and financial woes for Teladoc, and c) that BetterHelp’s suspect business practices should be viewed as part of a mosaic of data points that suggest Teladoc’s corporate culture is encouraging excessive risk taking at the cost of patient outcomes.

Given that BetterHelp appears to be the fastest growing segment at Teladoc, we are not sure why investors and the sell side are not focused on this segment. The segment is on track to represent ~15% of revenues by YE18, growing off a base almost zero when it was acquired only four years ago – begging the question of whether the incredible growth in the segment is coming at the expense of patient outcomes.

Source: On 1Q16 call, TDOC claimed 100K monthly BetterHelp revs accelerated to 500k monthly by YE15 – we extrapolated results from those figures to estimate YE15 revenues at BetterHelp. The hyperlinked article claims management said 2017 revenues at BetterHelp were ~27M. And in 2Q18 call (3/4th way of through the transcript), management said revenues at BetterHelp would near 60M in FY18. (1) Purchase price excludes 15% revenue-tied earn-out

Later in this report we show that we believe as much as ~80%+ of YouTube oriented leads may have evaporated at BetterHelp since the scandal – we do not see these as likely to return given the scandal revolves around questionable pay to play sales tactics and suspect reviews in the extremely sensitive area of mental health. Even conservatively assuming a 50% headwind to BetterHelp into next year, Teladoc is facing a ~700-800bps organic growth headwind (at least $30M of revenue at risk on a FY18 projected base of slightly over $400M). We think the fallout for Teladoc could be far worse, as we expect the company will be forced, in part as a result of the YouTube scandal, to either divest itself of BetterHelp or to invest significant sums into a tighter sales compliance infrastructure – hitting margins at the same time as BetterHelp top-line erodes.

As we look out to Teladoc’s upcoming 3Q18 earnings call, we believe that management must dedicate a significant chunk of the earnings call to discussing the current controversies surrounding BetterHelp as well as its contribution to Teladoc top-line growth. If management does not address BetterHelp on the upcoming call in detail, we will read this as a major red flag. This is particularly true given that BetterHelp’s founder has already been forced to publicly address the brewing YouTube scandal while Teladoc has said nothing publicly.

Prior to publishing this report, we reached out for comment to Teladoc IR and United Health’s investor relations department (United Health appears to have a college student program partnership with BetterHelp). Our emails are presented at the bottom of the story. We have not received a response, but will try to keep readers apprised of any updates.

The BetterHelp Deal

Teladoc paid a measly $4.5 million for BetterHelp in January 2015 (the purchase price also included a 15% revenue-based earn-out that we believe has expired based on language in the most recent TDOC 10-K – see F-17). BetterHelp generated negligible revenues when it was first acquired. Within ~4 years, management now forecasts that the segment is on track to generate almost $60 million of revenues (per the company’s 2Q18 conference call). Revenues in the segment were still growing at north of 100% year-over-year.

Let’s put the deal in context for a moment. In January 2015, Teladoc paid only $4.5 million for an asset that generated almost no revenue at the time. Three to four years later, the same asset is on track to do almost $60 million in revenues while still growing at over 100% year-over-year. This deal should be a badge of honor for a company as acquisitive as Teladoc. One would naturally expect Teladoc management to tout such a home run deal as an example of their capital allocation prowess.

So we wondered whether Teladoc would take a victory lap over BetterHelp in its recent September 2018 analyst day. We find it odd – and rather telling – that a thorough review for BetterHelp mentions in Teladoc’s 113 page deck shows only a few mentions of BetterHelp – none of which provide any color whatsoever on the segment’s growth trajectory or business model. Why would Teladoc not want to tout this home run deal as an example of its successful M&A strategy? Why did we have to assemble BetterHelp’s revenue trajectory by using breadcrumbs from conference calls when the company is arguably the crown jewel of the Teladoc franchise?

Teladoc has been on the radar of short sellers ever since the company went public, as can be seen in this 2015 WSJ article that foreshadowed fundamental weakness in the company’s core business. In fact, Teladoc has been quite an enigma for short sellers, because numerous data points have surfaced since the company’s IPO that suggest the competitive dynamics in the telemedicine industry are materially intensifying – and causing a compression of lucrative so-called “per member per fee” (“PMPM”) subscription revenues. Despite these competitive headwinds and noise around the fall of PMPMs, Teladoc has continued to post incredible organic subscription revenue growth rates – perplexing Teladoc bears who have been calling for downward revisions to Teladoc revenues due to PMPM erosion ever since the IPO. One contributor on Seeking Alpha also recently flagged the KBA lawsuit against Teladoc relating to overbilling – the article is worth a read and is yet another piece of a broader mosaic that to us suggests TDOC is an aggressively managed business that may be engaging in extremely risky business practices. So far, the noise surrounding Teladoc has had little to no impact on the share price. As Teladoc has marched on, bears have retreated, with short interest down significantly over the past few weeks from the high-30s % of float to under 20% (we suspect some of the remaining short interest is also attributable to the company’s outstanding convertible debt).

We believe that the simple reason Teladoc continues to put up such robust top-line growth is because the BetterHelp acquisition is a far larger contributor to growth than investors realize.

Below, we lay out our financial analysis that decomposes the sources of organic subscription revenue growth at Teladoc with and without BetterHelp. As a reminder, subscription access fees represented 85% of TDOC revenues in FY17 ( p52) – in other words, this is the metric investors are most focused on. We also note that Teladoc management has acknowledged BetterHelp flows through subscription revenues, with the CFO indicating during the 2017 Analyst day that “behavioral health is a subscription based model”.

Source: Our analysis – we believe that BetterHelp was an insignificant revenue contributor in FY16 as we showed above.

As you can see in the table above, we believe that BetterHelp contributed ~70% of total organic subscription revenue growth at Teladoc in 1H18 (~22pts of the total organic subscription revenue growth rate of ~32.7%). Given that Teladoc trades on a revenue multiple basis – and hence investors focus on subscription revenue as the key metric for valuation – Teladoc has clearly morphed from being a telemedicine / PMPM growth story to being a BetterHelp growth story. Yet, the buyside and sellside do not appear to be focused on BetterHelp. The chart above also explains why bears have yet to see the fruits of competitive intensity in their short positions – BetterHelp has more than picked up the slack for sluggish PMPM trends. As we show in the next section, we believe that BetterHelp growth is about to implode, leaving Teladoc’s overall top-line quite vulnerable.

BetterHelp Growth – YouTube Revolt Calls Growth into Question

When we first started researching BetterHelp, we kept coming across YouTube videos in which “influencers” talked about their own mental health problems and how they utilized BetterHelp in order to overcome their issues. Some of the videos – such as this one that BetterHelp promotes in its marketing materials – espouse the benefits of “online” therapy versus in-office visits. We can intuitively understand that millennials – who have moved so much of their personal lives online – may very well prefer online therapy to in-person therapy. However, as we reviewed numerous videos that espoused the purported benefits of BetterHelp, we repeatedly noticed that the “influencers” pushing BetterHelp also disclosed that they were in fact being compensated to promote BetterHelp…

We were puzzled by this concept. Here we have what appears to be a medical service – a recommendation to speak with a therapist – that is being pushed not by a licensed professional, but instead by a YouTube influencer. Imagine if instead Pfizer began to use YouTube influencers to push drugs? Obviously that example is extreme and would almost certainly trigger FDA questions, but we think reason stands that medical advice is likely best provided by … medical professionals.

At a high level, we also wonder about the ethical implications of this model. The American Psychological Association provides ethical guidelines for barter arrangements with patients. Based on our understanding, the wording of the standard implies that bartering is inherently unethical and should be avoided. BetterHelp effectively provides free therapy services to influencers. In exchange, BetterHelp also pays influencers anywhere from $100 to $200 for each new BetterHelp patient they generate. From our analysis, we believe that this economic relationship could be seen as a bartering arrangement with potential ethical implications – influencers are heavily incented to “enjoy” their bartered free therapy session given they can financially benefit by espousing the rewards of their free therapy to their followers.

YouTube Is BetterHelp’s Secret Sauce

So we naturally wondered just how significant YouTube is as a source of leads for BetterHelp…to answer this question, we conducted a survey of 100 BetterHelp patients. Our results are below:

Source: We commissioned a survey of 100 current and previous BetterHelp patients

Our survey work suggests that YouTube is the top source of referrals for BetterHelp. Furthermore, we note that friend referrals are likely composed of some of the other subcategories above. Therefore, based on our analysis, we believe YouTube is a material source of leads for BetterHelp.

BetterHelp’s heavy reliance on YouTube is likely to be a significant headwind going forward. Perhaps unsurprisingly, BetterHelp’s questionable paid promotion arrangements with YouTube influencers have caught the ire of many. In fact – the pay to play dynamic backstopping the YouTube promotion campaign for BetterHelp actually became the subject of a video with over 4 million views on YouTube from one of the platform’s most well-known influencers – PewDiePie (for the non-initiated, PewDiePie is the highest earning YouTuber out there according to Forbes). This video is an absolute must watch for anyone underwriting Teladoc. PewDiePie is not the only YouTuber who has come out negatively on BetterHelp – see a smattering of quotes we compiled from YouTube below:

Source: Our transcription of YouTube clips

People have hammered home…Boogie, maybe you shouldn’t profit off your audiences’ mental health issues

While the mainstream media has sadly paid no attention to the BetterHelp/YouTube drama, it was a significant enough event that the founder of BetterHelp published an article a few weeks ago defending against allegations levied against BetterHelp.

In the article, BetterHelp’s founder attempted to downplay the YouTube scandal, alluding to supposed “conspiracy” theories that were floating on the internet. Without providing any source for the claim, the founder alleged that some online commentators had claimed that “BetterHelp is operated by the mossad”.

Whenever an executive resorts to downplay legitimate criticism by highlighting obviously absurd and ridiculous conspiracy theories that have no weight, we take notice.

So we decided to audit some of Alon Matas’ claims. For example, in his Medium story, Mr. Matas claimed that BetterHelp engages in an extensive vetting process before signing up potential therapists. This process, Mr. Matas claims, results in only 15% of therapists being accepted onto the BetterHelp platform.

We therefore wonder why Dr. Al Dirschberger was still listed on the platform as of September 28, 2018 – offering what appears to be a real patient appointment – despite the fact that he was indicted nine months EARLIER ( January 2018) on rape allegations.

Source: YouTube

His profile has now been pulled down but we (and others on YouTube and Twitter) were able to retrieve the profile a few weeks ago through this URL: https://www.betterhelp.com/al-dirschberger/.

Source: Retrieved from Www.betterhelp.com/al-dirschberger in early October - website was subsequently pulled down without explanation following the YouTube scandal

We remind readers that Dr. Al Dirschberger has pled not guilty and vigorously disputes the allegations against him. However, we note that Niagara University immediately put in safeguards following the January 2018 incident and placed Al Dirschberger on administrative leave from his responsibilities with the Purple Eagles softball team. On the other hand, BetterHelp still appears to have had an active profile for him available for appointments 9 months after the indictment.

We are even more concerned that BetterHelp is pushing its services on college students through United Health. We included United Health in our request for comment ahead of publication.

Source: BetterHelp

We think it is noteworthy that the company changed its TOS response to YouTube criticism (Mr. Matas, BetterHelp’s founder confirmed this in his Medium article).

So we decided to probe some of the company’s claims more vigorously. Through some internet digging, we found a “script” on Twitter that BetterHelp provides to YouTube influencers.

On a personal level, we view it HIGHLY PROBLEMATIC that a company offering mental health services to vulnerable patients (including at risk college students) provides YouTube influencers with talking points and scripts on how to sell to those vulnerable patients.

Source: Twitter

We also got our hands on documents provided to YouTube influencers describing not only what script BetterHelp recommends they read to their YouTube followers, but also what payments they offer to these influencers in exchange for referrals (see the footnote below). We noted one interesting point. In the script provided to YouTube influencers, BetterHelp encouraged them to remind followers that “BetterHelp has helped more than 600,000 people”. However, on BetterHelp’s website that we retrieved soon prior to publication, we note that that BetterHelp has a “counter” on its website that claims the company has helped around ~450,000 people. So which one is it? The script had to have been created prior to when we last visited BetterHelp.com, suggesting the company can’t get its numbers straight. Given BetterHelp is selling mental health services, we view even the slightest misstatement of fact or inconsistency of marketing message as a major red flag.

Source: Script we found online provided from BetterHelp to influencers, www.betterhelp.com

Speaking of scripts – we found yet another red flag with respect to BetterHelp during our research. In our research, we came across Rob Spence – a freelance actor. In this video, he discussed how an anonymous group from Albania approached him through Fiverr to leave a fake review about BetterHelp:

Source: YouTube (minute 23:50)

The review was previously available on this website (we had to provide the Wayback version of it) – but it was taken down over the past few weeks. We were still able to capture a screenshot of the review below. The review was posted on BetterHelp’s official website until quite recently but was deleted after the YouTube scandal broke:

Source: YouTube

BetterHelp’s own website boasts an unfathomable ~3,000 reviews that average 4.9 out of 5. In the rough and tumble world of internet reviews, it is hard to imagine that a company can generate almost a perfect review score. We therefore wonder if the review results are dependable.

Source: Google

We also note that even the cost of BetterHelp to patients remains ambiguous when we compared cost claims on different parts of BetterHelp’s website. In its FAQ promotional materials, BetterHelp claims services cost as little as $35 per week. However, on the sign-up page, it is clear that services run for $65 per month. Even if it is the case that later months are cheaper, we still found it very odd and disturbing that BetterHelp does not maintain one consistent message with respect to its pricing:

Source: BetterHelp website and sign-up page

Notably, in his defense article, Mr. Matas also claimed that over the week during which the YouTube scandal erupted, “[BetterHelp] has had a record number of sign-ups”. We’re not sure how Mr. Matas felt comfortable issuing what appears to be guidance relating to BetterHelp revenues…but we naturally wondered whether the YouTube scandal was really a “positive” for BetterHelp. So we did a simple analysis – we ran a web scrape of YouTube and looked for YouTube influencers who had previously promoted BetterHelp prior to the big YouTube scandal (we tried to gather as many YouTubers who had previously promoted BetterHelp as possible, arriving at a 317 historical population of influencers). Most YouTubers (theoretically it should be all because of regulations) who promote Betterhelp include a “promo link” in their YouTube video description – i.e. “Betterhelp.com/defranco”. We scraped (and continue to scrape) YouTube repeatedly to determine if the YouTubers are still including that link. The list we generated included hundreds of YouTubers who had – prior to the YouTube scandal – promoted BetterHelp. Under our analysis, we found that following the YouTube scandal, only 59 of these 317 prior evangelists still mentioned BetterHelp in their videos. In other words, based on our analysis, over 80% of prior BetterHelp YouTube evangelists appear to have ceased promoting the company on YouTube. What is even worse is that the YouTubers with the highest page views – i.e. Shane Dawson, Amy Lee, H3H3 etc. – appear to have stopped mentioning BetterHelp. This should come as no surprise – if you go to Twitter, you will see a vocal group has emerged challenging YouTubers who previously promoted BetterHelp.

Source: Our analysis of YouTube

We also note that the revenue earn-out to BetterHelp’s founder appears to have expired based on the three year payout after January 2015 ( p65 – “ In January 2015, we completed the acquisition of BetterHelp, a provider of direct-to-consumer, behavioral health services for $3.5 million in cash and a $1.0 million promissory note and we have agreed to make annual payments to the sellers equal to 15% of the total net revenue generated by the BetterHelp business for each of the next three years”). In other words, Mr. Matas likely has lost significant economic incentive to continue pushing BetterHelp revenue growth. Will he still be as motivated to push growth at BetterHelp when his significant economic incentive ceases at the end of this year?

In our view, the combination of the YouTube scandal, the apparent dramatic fall-off in YouTube influencer promotion of BetterHelp, and the expiration of the BetterHelp revenue earn-out should leave investors concerned about the fundamental trajectory for Teladoc going forward – particularly given that BetterHelp has, according to our analysis, generated ~70% of the top-line organic subscription revenue growth at Teladoc in 1H18.

It also does not help that BetterHelp appears to operate with an extremely high level of churn. We spoke with individuals involved in the industry who indicated that the virtual mental health / coaching industry is challenging and faces extremely high churn. As you can imagine, many people try out virtual services then decide it is not for them. From the payout schemes we reviewed (including the one we included above), we also believe that BetterHelp incents its lead generators (i.e. YouTubers) to generate as many leads as possible – with its payout tied to a closed application rather than being tied to how long the referred patient stays on the BetterHelp platform. BetterHelp pays its YouTubers anywhere from $100 (from the Twitter payout scheme linked earlier) to $200 for each closed referral and collects $260 ($65 weekly) for the first month from its patients. After paying therapists for their time, we imagine BetterHelp unit economics in the first month are therefore likely quite anemic. To better understand churn dynamics at BetterHelp, we purchased credit card data for BetterHelp cohorts to triangulate on what we were hearing from industry sources. For readers less familiar with this process, certain companies actually gather and compile credit card transaction data and resell the data to investment firms. Terms of service agreements for some credit cards allow the card companies to resell user transaction data (hence why it is important to review TOS agreements for readers concerned about their privacy). The data is generally anonymized and does not provide any specific personal identifying information related to transactions, but does allow the analytics firm – and in this case, us – to better understand and extrapolate on trends from data. Whenever working with third party credit card data providers, one has to understand that the data may have reliability issues and should only be used for directional purposes. We got some comfort with the credit card data because we also did industry checks that suggested the virtual mental health space has high churn. Our analysis of the credit card data we reviewed is provided below:

Source: Our analysis of credit card data we acquired

We note that the credit card data we received suggests that the vast majority of BetterHelp patients churn off the platform within a few months. In fact, our data set suggests that almost~60% of patients churn off the platform after one month of usage.

In case bulls try to argue that high churn suggests people’s problems are “being fixed” we counter with this point. According to research conducted at the University of Pennsylvania, therapists who practice more traditional psychotherapy treat patients for an average of 22 sessions before concluding that progress isn’t being made. Assuming patients visit therapists even twice weekly - which seems aggressive – patients under this study would have spent 11 weeks in therapy on average.

What we gather from our analysis and conversations with industry participants is that BetterHelp needs to keep its lead generation engine humming in order to offset its high churn business model. In light of the collapse in YouTube influencer interest in BetterHelp (which we outline above), and our view that we are in the early stages of the PR storm surrounding BetterHelp’s business activities, we expect BetterHelp revenues could very quickly fall off a cliff. As we pointed out earlier, with YouTube sign-ups likely to fall off a cliff, it is easy for us to envision 50%+ declines in BetterHelp revenues, meaning 700-800bps of organic headwinds for Teladoc going forward.

When a business runs from $100,000 of monthly revenue in 2015 to over $60 million of annual revenue in 2018, and the business is a high churn model that relies on aggressive referral programs that now appear to be going the wrong way, one has to naturally ask the question of whether the revenues are sustainable. We remind readers that we believe ~70% of organic top-line subscription revenue growth at Teladoc comes from BetterHelp. If the BetterHelp growth engine is in fact faltering as we suspect, it stands to reason that Teladoc’s revenue growth rate is likely to re-rate meaningfully lower in coming months.

We are therefore alarmed by the pace of insider selling at Teladoc. Red denotes insider selling. Green denotes buying. The red is all over the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Given Teladoc management has been actively selling stock over the past few months – including what appears to be accelerating insider selling immediately prior to the YouTube scandal – we think management owes its shareholders a long and specific explanation for what has been happening at BetterHelp, how much of a contributor BetterHelp has been to revenues, and also an explanation for any potential downward revisions to Teladoc revenues or earnings as a result of the BetterHelp PR fiasco. The time for transparency is now – while Teladoc has thus far managed to keep the BetterHelp fiasco from moving beyond YouTube and into the mainstream, we do not believe that trend will not continue forever. Dr. Al Dirschberger’s presence on BetterHelp nine months after an indictment is an obvious red flag.

We have other concerns with Teladoc’s management that go beyond Mr. Matas. Given our concerns around some of the fast and loose numbers we found at BetterHelp, we looked into the TDOC’s CFO background. Teladoc shareholders should review this litigation which includes certain allegations with respect to TDOC’s CFO Mark Hirschorn. Given the information laid out in this report, we encourage readers to draw their own conclusions on whether Teladoc is a suitable investment. We are drawing attention to this shareholder litigation pertaining to Mark Hirschorn because the allegations in that lawsuit relate to an alleged phantom invoicing scheme. Hirschorn was CFO at the company referenced in the shareholder litigation as well. We think the allegations in the lawsuit are potentially relevant to investors given that we have called into question numbers that Teladoc is presenting through its BetterHelp segment in this report.

On the topic of personnel at Teladoc, in light of our prior finding of potential vetting issues at BetterHelp, we also suggest readers start immediately researching the circumstance surrounding the departure of Teladoc’s Chief Medical Officer in September 2017. According to Teladoc’s own website, its Chief Medical Officer is (was?) Dr. Henry DePhillips, who the company claims is “supervision and expansion of Teladoc’s physician network”. We are not sure why his profile is still active on Teladoc’s website given that according to his Linkedin profile, he left Teladoc position in 2017. It also appears in other web searches that Teladoc brought a new Chief Medical Officer on board after DePhillips. Notably, Dr. DePhillips now claims to be the Chief Medical Officer of a company that is run by the current Teladoc Chairman (David Snow). Given there appears to be no 8-K surrounding his departure, and given his pivotal role as the individual previously responsible for vetting doctors, we believe his departure should be seen as a potential red flag and worthy of additional diligence.

In summary – we think Teladoc has a huge problem on its hands with BetterHelp. Until management addresses this report, we view the shares as ‘uninvestible’. The mystery of sustained “organic growth” at Teladoc in the face of intense PMPM pressure now makes much more sense in context of BetterHelp – but, with the mystery unraveled, Teladoc’s chances of continuing to post robust organic growth rates also appears bleak. While we are short Teladoc shares and expect material downside, we think this article is most relevant to existing shareholders who should carefully determine whether they are appropriately pricing and valuing BetterHelp risk and top-line growth risk.

Author’s note: We gave Teladoc the questions below ahead of publication. We also asked United Health about its relationship with BetterHelp (see below). We gave both groups over 24 hours to reply. If they reply, we will amend the article and add their replies below.

