100 Dividend Achievers October Yields, Gains, And Upsides From Dividend Dogcatcher

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield ten Achiever stocks showed 18.96% more net gain than from a $5k investment in all ten.

30 Top Dividend Achievers ranged in yield from 4.4% to 11.8%. Top ten, WHG, T, OHI, ET, TLP, TCP, HEP, SEP, APU, and VGR averaged 8.6% yield.

Broker target-estimated October top ten Dividend Achiever net gains ranged 26.3%-57.16%, from LEG, SEP, IVZ, MMP, EPD, IBM, OXY, LAZ, CMP, and topped by ET, as calculated 10/29/18.

Dividend Achiever stocks are distinguished by 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. Some 266 Achiever equities are balanced by sectors and capitalization. PFM is their tracking ETF.

Top 30 Dividend Achievers For October

Yield (dividend/price) results from here October 29, verified by YCharts, for thirty stocks from nine of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the better sources for high quality dividend growth stocks." - suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Forecast 37.42% Average Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achievers To October 2019

Two of ten top dividend-yielding Achievers were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The names are tinted in the list above). Thus, this month, the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. watchers as 20% accurate.

The following probable profit generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 29, 2019, were:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $571.64, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% more than the market as a whole.

Compass Minerals (CMP) was projected to net $524.23, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) was projected to net $424.24, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) was projected to net $408.23, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) was projected to net $338.91, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $329.32, based on the median of target price estimates by twenty-four analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $298.63, based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Invesco (IVZ) was projected to net $298.27, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) was projected to net $284.82, based on dividends, plus the median pf target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) netted $263.23 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.42% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 100 October Dividend Achievers

U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. This Base list of 100 equities (showing greater than 2.8% annual payouts) was reduced to 30 when the yield limit was set at 4.41%.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Singled-Out 10 Top Dividend Achievers

Top ten Dividend Achievers selected 10/29/18 by yield, represented six sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) consumer defensive [1 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) energy [5 listed]; (4) real estate [1 listed]; (5) communication services [1 listed; (6) financial services [1 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield was the lone consumer defensive sector equity Vector Group (VGR) [1]. The lone utilities representative in the top ten placed second, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [2].

One of five energy representatives placed third, Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) [3], to lead the Achiever top ten energy team, followed by four more energy issues in slots four, through seven:

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [4]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [5]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [6]; Energy Transfer LP (ET) [7].

One real estate sector representative placed eighth, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) [8]. The communication services standout placed ninth, AT&T Inc. (T) [9], and the financial services representative placed tenth, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG), to complete the top ten October Dividend Achiever top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 21.45% To 50.94% Upsides, While (31) Four More Showed Losses Of -0.20% To -6.66% Come October 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Determined A 18.96% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Dogs To October 2019

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 10/29/18 and showing the highest dividend yields, represented six of the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (32) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Achiever Dogs Delivering 21.49% Vs. (33) 18.07% Net Gains By All Ten Come October 2019

ACH (6)10GAINS OC18-19

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.96% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest-priced Dividend Achiever, Energy Transfer LP (ET), was found to deliver the best net gain at 57.16%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs as of October 29 were: Vector Group (VGR); Energy Transfer LP (ET); Holly Energy Partners (HEP); AT&T Inc. (T); TC Pipelines LP (TCP)), with prices ranging from $13.56 to $30.61.

Five higher-priced dividend Achievers for October 29 were: Omega Healthcare (OHI); Spectra Energy Partners (SEP); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG), whose prices ranged from $33.33 to $43.04.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Achiever dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: funnyworldx.blogspot.com

Catch A Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a video summary of a candidate for his new Ivy portfolio. Dividend Achiever pups qualify! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, Dogs of the Week II, and Dogs of the Week III, Plus, the new portfolio named Ivy (IV)! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Always remember: Root for the Underdog. Comment on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.