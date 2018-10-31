Carrizo Oil And Gas Now Looks Significantly Undervalued

Carrizo is planning on taking care of its 2020 note maturity, leaving 2023 as the next major note maturity.

Leverage is around 2.0 to 2.5x at long-term oil prices, which seems reasonable, although the market seems more comfortable with even lower leverage levels.

Carrizo should have a value of around $29 to $30 per share based on long-term oil prices and Q4 2018 production.

Carrizo Oil and Gas (CRZO) appears to be fairly undervalued again after its recent share price decline. While long-term oil prices have dropped a bit recently, Carrizo appears to be trading at an enterprise value of only 4.6x estimated EBITDA using projected Q4 2018 production levels and a long-term oil price of $58.50 WTI. It also has a good position in both the Eagle Ford and Delaware Basin that allows it to shift capital around in response to changes in realised prices.

Delaware Basin Acquisition And Other Transactions

Carrizo acquired Delaware Basin assets from Devon Energy back in August. This consisted of 9,600 net acres in Reeves and Ward counties, mostly adjacent to Carrizo's existing Delaware Basin acreage.

Carrizo paid Devon $215 million for those assets, which included around 2,500 BOEPD (60% oil) in production and more than 100 net potential de-risked Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B locations.

Assuming a value of $35,000 per flowing BOE for the existing production, Carrizo paid around $13,300 per net acre or $1.25 million per net de-risked location. This appears to be a fair price based on the number of de-risked locations.

Carrizo also divested some non-operated assets in the Ford West area of the Delaware Basin back in July. It received $31.4 million in net proceeds for the assets, which consisted of around 1,700 net acres and 820 BOEPD (34% oil) in production. The price that Carrizo received per net acre was fairly low at around $6,400 per net acre if the production was valued at $25,000 per flowing BOE (reflecting the lower oil content). Transactions involving non-operated acreage tend to have a relatively low per acre value.

Valuing Carrizo

Carrizo's Q4 2018 production is now expected to be around 66,500 BOEPD (65% oil). This incorporates the effect of Carrizo's acquisitions and divestitures, as well as the reduced working interest from its Brown Trust project area in the Eagle Ford. Those items appear to largely cancel each other out.

Using a long-term WTI oil price of $58.50 (end of 2022 futures), Carrizo may be able to generate $1.041 billion in revenue without hedges at that production level.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 15,777,125 $56.50 $891 NGLs 3,883,600 $23.00 $89 Natural Gas 27,670,650 $2.20 $61 Total Revenue $1,041

This results in an estimated $749 million EBITDA at that 66,500 BOEPD production level and $58.50 WTI oil as a long-term price.

$ Million Revenue $1,041 Less: Production Expenses $170 Less: Production Taxes $65 Less: Cash G&A $57 EBITDA $749

After its share offering, Carrizo has approximately 91.6 million shares outstanding. It may end 2018 with approximately $1.6 billion in net debt. This results in an estimated value of approximately $29 to $30 per share for Carrizo based on $58.50 long-term oil prices and a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple. This also factors in Carrizo's $200 million in preferred shares.

Carrizo's current price seems to reflect a much lower WTI oil price of around $47 per barrel. At that oil price, Carrizo's current share price of near $18 would translate into an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x.

Conclusion

Carrizo appears to be noticeably undervalued based on its projected EBITDA using Q4 2018 production and long-term oil prices. Its relatively low current share price may partly be due to its leverage. Carrizo's leverage isn't particularly high at around 2.1x EBITDA (at long-term oil prices) based on net debt or 2.4x based on net debt plus preferred shares, but there seems to be a fair amount of wariness about producers with more than a modicum of leverage.

Carrizo's debt situation appears to be fine to me though, with its 2020 notes likely taken care of, leaving 2023 as its next major note maturity.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRZO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.