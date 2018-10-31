Continental Resources Stays On Track With Production Growth

Continental is receiving quite strong realised prices for its production, due to strong oil prices, narrower differentials than the Permian and its lack of oil hedges.

Its oil percentage is increasing due to a focus on oil-dominant plays, and should contribute to a 15% increase in oil production over the same period.

Continental Resources (CLR) reported Q3 2018 results that indicate that it is staying on track to deliver strong production growth through year end, along with an increase in its oil production percentage. It received a high realised price for its production in Q3 2018, due to improved oil prices and differentials, along with its lack of oil hedges. This allowed it to generate positive cash flow along with the production growth.

Continental's Q4 2018 looks also to be shaping up well, with its increased oil percentage compensating for softer oil prices and wider differentials due to refinery maintenance.

Strong Production Growth

Continental demonstrated strong production growth in Q3 2018, averaging 296,904 BOEPD during the quarter. This was a 22% increase compared to Q3 2017 and 4.5% sequential growth compared to Q2 2018. It also indicated that it was on track to come in at around the midpoint of its 290,000 to 300,000 BOEPD full year guidance range. This means that Q4 2018 production should be around 311,350 BOEPD, close to another 5% in sequential growth compared to Q3 2018.

Production growth in Q3 2018 compared to Q2 2018 was mainly driven by the North Dakota Bakken and the STACK. Continental's oil percentage was slightly below expectations though, coming in at 55.4%, when it had previously mentioned that Q3 2017 should approach 57%. While this is down marginally from the 56.2% oil percentage in the first half of 2018, it appears that this was largely due to the timing of completions.

Source: Continental Resources

Continental indicated that the majority of its Q3 2018 Bakken completions occurred in September and expects up to another 70 Bakken wells and up to 18 SpringBoard (SCOOP) wells (both with fairly high oil percentages) to completed by the end of the year. This has pushed Continental's oil percentage up to 57% in September and 58% in October, with expectations to reach near 60% oil by the end of the year. A 58+% oil percentage in Q4 2018 would result in 10+% sequential oil production growth compared to Q3 2018.

High Realised Prices During The Quarter

Continental's decision to not to hedge its oil production combined with improved differentials has resulted in quite strong realised prices in Q3 2018. Continental realised $44.85 per BOE for its production before hedges, and approximately $44.79 per BOE after including the cash impact of its natural gas hedges.

This high realised price per BOE comes despite Continental's relatively low oil percentage during the quarter. An increase of 2% in its oil percentage translates into nearly another $1 per BOE.

Continental benefited from strong oil prices during the quarter (with NYMEX oil at around $69.50), no oil hedging losses or costs, and a relatively narrow negative $3.72 oil differential. Most other producers didn't get close to the $65.78 per barrel that Continental realised for its oil, as many producers had hedges in the $50s, and/or dealt with wide Permian differentials during the quarter.

The high realised price per BOE allowed Continental to generate around $100 million in operating cash flow in excess of the net cash it used in investing activities during the quarter. This positive cash flow comes in conjunction with strong production growth.

Q4 2018 Expected To Be Strong As Well

Oil prices have faltered a bit recently, while Continental's oil differentials are expected to be perhaps $1 wider due to a heavy refinery maintenance season. This may drop its realised price per barrel of oil down to $63 in Q4 2018. However, with the increase to 58+% oil production in Q4 2018, Continental should end up realising around the same (near $45 per BOE) price for its production as in Q3 2018.

This could result in Continental generating over $400 million in positive cash flow during Q4 2018 as it received $215 million in net proceeds from its agreement from Franco Nevada. These proceeds reimburse Continental for the capital expenditures it spent on acquiring minerals previously.

Conclusion

Everything appears to be on track at Continental Resources at the moment. It is poised to generate around 10% total production growth from Q2 2018 to Q4 2018, while its second half focus on more oil-dominant plays should allow it to increase its oil percentage to above 58% and generate 15% oil production growth from Q2 2018 to Q4 2018.

With oil prices in the mid-to-high $60s, Continental will be able to generate a substantial amount of positive cash flow in addition to its production growth.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.