IYR: Hedge Against Market Conditions And Generate Income With Real Estate

The fund is actually quite well diversified, even if the top two holdings account for an outsized portion of the fund.

Interest rates are generally considered to be a negative for real estate trusts but the asset class has held up quite well in the current environment.

One of the most popular ways for investors to generate income is by investing in real estate. One of the reasons for this is that other than maintenance and improvements, there are normally relatively few expenses related to the asset so a large portion of the income generated by a property's tenants making their rent payments is able to pass through to the owner.

In addition, in the United States, most publicly-traded real estate investing takes place through real estate investment trusts, which are required to pay out nearly all of their income to their unitholders. Fortunately, there is an easy way for investors to gain access to a broad slate of publicly-traded real estate and generate income at that same time. That is by purchasing the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR).

Real Estate And Interest Rates

It is a commonly held belief that rising interest rates are a negative factor for REIT prices. On the surface, this certainly makes sense since the same kind of investors buy REITs as buy bonds, thus as bond yields rise, they become more appealing relative to REITs, therefore, the real estate companies will suffer a bit from capital outflows, which has a negative impact on prices.

This thesis has not played out over the course of the year thus far. As we can see here, IYR did suffer from a declining price during the first couple of months of the year but has since recovered its losses:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We do see that the ETF suffered from some price weakness beginning in the second half of September but so has everything else and currently IYR is only about 3.8% off of its September levels so it has actually held up better than some other assets in the current market. One of the reasons for this is that some types of REITs, such as healthcare REITs, have actually been increasing as market participants pile into highly defensive names such as these. In addition, a few other types of REITs, such as retail and triple-net REITs, have seen buying action, which may be a response the ability of strong economic numbers to trigger consumer spending.

Another reason why some REITs are affected differently than others in a rising interest rate environment deals with the debt structure of the REIT in question. As was already mentioned, REITs are required to pay out nearly all of their income to their unitholders. A REIT that fails to do this loses the tax benefits of the trust structure. Unfortunately, this rule prevents these firms from saving up money to make new investments so a company that wishes to buy or improve a property needs to bring in external capital to do it, which can take the form of equity or debt.

Different REITs will finance themselves in different ways and those ones that have higher amounts of debt are more exposed to rising interest rates because rising rates will increase their costs at the time of refinancing or much sooner in the case of floating rate debt. Those trusts that have higher amounts of equity compared to debt in their capital structure do not have this problem to the same degree and may even benefit in choppy markets due to their defensive nature.

About The ETF

IYR has both highly and lightly indebted REITs in its portfolio. The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF is designed to track the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index, which is a market cap-weighted index that tracks the performance of real estate investment trusts and other companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate through development, management, or ownership, including property agencies.

Thus, the index is largely designed to track the entire domestic real estate universe. Admittedly, pure income investors may prefer an index only tracking REITs as the other companies in the real estate space do not typically yield as much as REITs. Therefore, the inclusion of development firms may drag down the distribution yield of the ETF.

Fortunately, though, the top holdings of the ETF is made up entirely of real estate investment trusts:

Source: iShares IYR Fund Website

As many of my long-time readers are no doubt aware, I generally dislike seeing any single holding of a fund have a weighting of more than 5% of net assets. This is because once a holding starts to occupy a larger portion of the net assets of the portfolio, it begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risks. For example, if some event happens that causes the stock price of a heavily-weighted asset to decline, the entire value of the fund will be noticeably impacted. We see two such heavily-weighted companies here, American Tower (AMT) and Simon Property Group (SPG), that together account for 12.18% of the total assets of the ETF.

One thing that we do see is that the fund is quite well diversified across the various real estate sectors. This is clearly shown here:

Source: iShares IYR Fund Website

This is actually quite nice to see as different real estate sectors have different fundamental factors. For example, healthcare properties tend to be highly defensive assets that are rather resistant to most economic factors while retail REITs tend to be somewhat exposed to trends in consumer spending. As the fund seems to be quite well balanced in its exposure to any given real estate segment, holdings of the fund should be somewhat insulated from sector-specific risks.

Distributions

As mentioned in the introduction, perhaps the primary reason why most investors purchase real estate is to derive an income from it. Thus, we might expect IYR to pay out a substantial distribution to its holders. As of the time of writing, the fund yields 3.92% on a trailing twelve-month basis. This is certainly better than what most American ETFs yield but it is likely not as much as most real estate investors really desire. In addition, the fund's distribution typically varies, sometimes significantly, on a quarter-to-quarter basis:

Source: iShares IYR Website

One of the biggest reasons for this is the ETF structure. Unlike with a closed-end fund, the number of shares is always changing. Thus, every time an ex-distribution date rolls around, a varying amount of cash has to be split among a varying amount of shares. Nonetheless, the fund could still be an adequate way to generate income or perhaps just ride out market turbulence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, real estate is generally an excellent way for investors to generate income. In addition, it has some defensive qualities that allows it to act as a hedge or a bastion of stability in a turbulent market. Investors looking for a play in either category may want to consider taking a position in the low-cost IYR ETF. I must admit though that I generally prefer closed-end funds for real estate as the yields are typically much higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.