Quinstreet - Guidance Raise Masks Warning On Organic Growth

On the call, the company tried to sell the guidance raise as organic until an analyst question forced management to admit to the incorporation of the recent acquisition into the numbers.

Calculated organic growth rate for the remainder of the year falls short of the company's original guidance of "at least 10%".

Raised guidance solely a result of the recent AmOne acquisition as management lowered expectations for two of its key verticals on the call, mortgage financing and education.

Leading internet customer acquisition services provider Quinstreet (NASDAQ:QNST) just reported a very strong start to FY19 with first quarter revenue up a whopping 29% year-over-year, easily surpassing consensus estimates and substantially above the company's previously projected FY19 top line growth rate of "at least 10%" which can be assumed as referring to organic growth as the Q4 conference call provided no evidence for the potential inclusion of future acquisitions which would have been a pretty unusual move for a company projecting an entire fiscal year anyway.

In addition to management providing constructive commentary on the trajectory of the business, the company also raised growth projections in the press release:

We continued to see strong demand for our digital performance marketplace solutions in fiscal Q1,” commented Doug Valenti, QuinStreet CEO. “Client spend is growing as marketing efforts align with the rapid growth of the digital channel. QuinStreet is delivering increasingly measurable and attractive results to clients in the digital channel due to our superior technologies and strong networks. “We are raising our revenue outlook for full fiscal year 2019 to growth of between 15 and 20% over last year. We expect to continue to expand margins and that full fiscal year 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin will be approximately 10%,” concluded Valenti.

Doing some quick back on the envelope calculations, the new guidance amounts to FY19 revenues of $475 million at the midpoint of the range while the street has been at $456.5 million.

Given the very strong growth in Q1, the new guidance range might even be considered conservative by investors. Unfortunately, things are not what they seem here.

On the conference call, management warned on expectations for two of the company's large client verticals, mortgage financing ("pretty dramatic slowdown") and education (uncertainty around the restructuring of "a very large client"). Moreover, the company disclosed some metrics with regards to the recent acquisition of AmOne, a company focused on the personal loan segment. Trailing twelve month revenues have been $22 million and the overall business "grew nicely for the past few years". Even when assuming this number to remain flat in FY19, deducting the acquired $22 million in revenues from the $475 million midpoint of the raised guidance range would cause the company's organic growth guidance to fall slightly short of current consensus expectations ($453 million vs. $456.5 million). The shortfall would be more pronounced when assuming AmOne to continue its growth trajectory in FY19.

But things start to look really ugly when considering the large Q1 outperformance. Even with no growth at AmOne, organic growth expectations for the legacy Quinstreet business calculate to just 8% for the remainder of FY19 ($340 million in revenues for Q2-Q4 FY19 compared to $314 million for Q2-Q4 FY18), below the company's original guidance range of "at least 10%", again at the midpoint of the new guidance range and after deducting $113 million for Q1/FY19 revenues and $22 million for anticipated AmOne contributions.

With both the mortgage financing and the education vertical most likely remaining a drag on the company's growth for several quarters going forward, Quinstreet's key insurance segment (growing 34% year-over-year in Q1) will likely have to make up for the majority of the shortfall.

With rising interest rates and increasing fears of economic growth having already peaked, Quinstreet's business could face further headwinds going forward. The company has performed exceptionally well in recent quarters, in parts buoyed by the strong US economy.

Personally, I am disappointed by management's course of action here. Trying to mask lower organic growth expectations for the remainder of the year behind an acquisition isn't exactly a masterpiece in transparency, to say the very least. Kudos to Chris Sakai from Singular Research for asking the key question on the call:

Chris Sakai Just – yes, no problem, I just was asking about the AmOne acquisition. Has that been incorporated in the 15% to 20% year guidance from a revenue growth? Doug Valenti It has.

Bottom line:

Quinstreet reported another strong quarter and, on the surface, raised growth expectations for FY19 but considering the major Q1 outperformance and anticipated contributions from the recently acquired AmOne business, organic growth expectations for the remainder of FY19 will obviously fall short of the company's original projections of "at least 10%". Depending on the growth assumptions for AmOne, the shortfall could be substantial.

On the call, management admitted to a dramatic slowdown in its mortgage business and uncertainty around a very large client in the education segment but tried to make it appear that they raised guidance despite these major issues when, in fact, the AmOne acquisition accounts for more than all of the projected increase in revenue growth (at the midpoint of the new guidance range).

Rising interest rates will continue to weigh on the company's mortgage business and might also take a toll on AmOne over time. Add an anticipated slowdown of economic growth going forward and Quinstreet's recent winning streak might soon come to an end.

Personally, I do not expect analysts to fully see through the company's guidance dodges and would expect ongoing constructive commentary today.

Nevertheless, I will be looking to initiate a short position into any major strength this morning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in QNST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.