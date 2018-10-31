General Electric: Major Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

October 30th was not a particularly happy day to be a shareholder of General Electric (GE). While a number of investors likely anticipated a bad quarterly release, few were prepared for the full range of pain that was ultimately handed out to investors, sending the market capitalization of the conglomerate down 8.8%, or about $8.5 billion in total. Though these changes may have hurt, one thing appears clear: Management has finally come to realize the full extent of their issues and are, thanks to new leadership at the top, prepared to do what’s needed to bring the business back from the precipice it has dangled over for so long.

In an article I wrote earlier this month, I stated that investors should expect the third quarter’s release to be a "kitchen sink" kind of quarter. In essence, shareholders should have been prepared for a number of ugly developments and truths. One of these that I pointed out was likely a decision by management to slash the firm’s distribution to $0 per share or close to it, down from the $0.12 per share each quarter (or $0.48 annually) seen previously.

Though management did not cut the distribution to nothing, they did about as close to it as possible when they said that General Electric will now be paying investors a paltry $0.01 per quarter (or $0.04 each year). Symbolically, they did not want to break a tradition whereby the firm had consistently paid out a distribution every year for the past 119 years. This move, though seemingly small when taken out of context, will save the business $3.9 billion in cash outlays each year, giving management the added cash flow it needs to turn operations around. While some investors may see this as a negative, I applaud management’s decision here, my only wish being that they had decided to cut it to nothing instead.

Some major changes regarding Power

Also in my prior article, I told investors that they should be prepared for some tough talk regarding Power. Either management would engage in serious cost-cutting measures for the segment or they would elect to take matters further. Well, in this quarter’s earnings release, the company announced, in addition to confirming their $22 billion impairment on the segment, its decision to split Power into two separate segments.

On one hand, you will have a single, unified gas business that will focus on General Electric’s gas products and services, and on the other they will have what has comprised Power’s miscellaneous assets (a menagerie of business that make up the conglomerate’s Steam, Grid Solutions, Nuclear, and Power Conversion operations). This comes as the downturn facing the segment has been worse than the company previously anticipated. For a look at what the company means, we need only look at the image below.

In the image, you can see suffering all around for Power. Orders, for instance, totaled just $6.616 billion. This represents a decrease of around 18% from the $8.108 billion the company saw the same time last year. Revenue fared even worse, declining 33% from $8.527 billion in the third quarter of last year to $5.739 billion today. All of this is bad, showing evidence of weakness today and a continuation of that weakness for the foreseeable future. But what might be the worst is the fact that, for the quarter, the segment profits for the firm fell from $464 million last year to a loss of $631 million this year.

To be perfectly honest, I believe that Power as we know it won’t survive much longer in its current form. At least some of these assets, perhaps the “other” assets being set up as a separate segment, will probably be divested in order to generate cash for the conglomerate. In its press release wherein management discussed financial results for the quarter, they even said that their emphasis will be on deleveraging moving forward. What better way to do this than to sell off some assets from a struggling business that's no longer truly core to General Electric’s operations?

Aviation is doing amazing

Speaking of core operations, I’d like to talk a bit about General Electric’s new nucleus: Its Aviation segment. In my article on the business, I stated that investors should expect strong performance from the segment, but not even I was prepared for just how good Aviation fared. In the image below, you can see what I mean.

According to management, orders for Aviation came in at a robust $9.128 billion. This represents a 35% increase over the $6.742 billion the company reported for the same quarter last year. Year-to-date orders are up 26%. Revenue also did quite well, growing 12% year-over-year from $6.696 billion in the third quarter of last year to $7.480 billion in the third quarter of this year. Profits did even better, it’s worth mentioning, rising 25% from $1.335 billion seen in last year’s third quarter to $1.665 billion today. Year-to-date growth in profits is an impressive 19%.

A big contributor to Aviation’s growth was the sale of additional LEAP engines. During the quarter, the company sold 303 units, up from just 111 units the same time of 2017. In the past I have written about General Electric’s LEAP engines and why they are truly a revolutionary introduction to their space, and in another article I covered why, I believe, Aviation as a whole is likely to continue performing well for the foreseeable future, unless the world or a major economy experiences a sizable economic downturn.

I was wrong on guidance

What we knew from General Electric heading into the third quarter was that cash flow guidance and earnings guidance were both going to be below the guidance figures touted by management for much of this year. Because of this change, I expected the company to come out with something more solid to tell investors, but in their conference call, they specifically stated that they are not offering any guidance at this time. This is good in a sense, because it removes any sort of expectation shareholders might have and it gives management the ability to do whatever is necessary in order to turn the business around without fearing the wrath of investors and analysts alike. On the other hand, it’s tough to see because it leaves shareholders guessing as to what the near future might look like.

No, I don’t believe investors would be wise to ignore the fact that the SEC is investigating General Electric’s accounting policies. If anything, this is a worry worth having and it’s the one thing that has held me back from buying shares in the business. What investors shouldn’t worry about, though, is the fact that there’s a report of the investigation being expanded. According to sources, this expansion seems to only cover the extra $22 billion Power-related impairment on the company’s books, plus it appears the Department of Justice is looking at that decision and at what the SEC had been looking at leading up to this point.

I find it highly unlikely that management would engage in any sort of sketchy activity at a time when it's already under investigation, especially when the size and scope of the related activity would make it obvious that there would be malfeasance afoot. Instead, if management has hidden any skeletons in its closet over the years, it would likely cover aspects of the investigation that are already being looked at. That said, the investigation itself does pose risk for shareholders and market participants would be wise to consider some probability of fraud, however small it might be, exists.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that General Electric had a quarter very similar in nature to what I expected it to have. Management has cut the distribution to nearly nothing, it's taking further necessary steps regarding Power in order to improve operations, and it has made a controversial decision to stop giving guidance for the remainder of this year, at least. This is all undeniably painful, but between the fact that this pain appears now to have been baked in and the fact that the firm’s true core business, Aviation, continues to thrive, shareholders should be considering a greater stake in the business. That’s not to say that further downside isn’t possible though. Between Power still being on the conglomerate’s books and the fact that any sort of investigation into its accounting practices is a legitimate concern, investors should tread carefully if they do decide to load up on the enterprise.

