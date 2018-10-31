MGX Minerals: Revenue Generation Imminent, Can Profits Be Far Behind?

MGX management should consider releasing a forecast or guidance as soon as practical to give the market some insight on the path and drivers to profitability.

Based on publicly available information and several guesswork assumptions, I have built a range of estimates for when the company can achieve profitable operations.

On Tuesday, MGX Minerals Inc. (MGXMF) (XMG.CN) announced that its first deployed advanced wastewater treatment system in Alberta will start generating revenue in November. This major milestone comes on the heels of a rather stark collapse in the company's stock price in 2018 as MGX has been caught between a bearish lithium/energy metals sector and poor Canadian microcap performance for anything outside of cannabis in 2018.

The stock has declined despite numerous news releases and market recognition efforts, even a news release about developing energy solutions for the cannabis industry AFTER the bubble in that sector had already popped. I believe that Tuesday's announcement is a game changer for the company and promises to get the stock back on the right track. Particularly if the company makes good on the deployment of larger systems in the near future. Here is the main body of the news release:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. (''MGX'' or the ''Company'') (CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG) is pleased to report that engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions (''PurLucid'') has deployed the first advanced wastewater treatment system in Alberta. The customer will pay C$35 per cubic meter for evaporator blowdown wastewater (''EBD'') processing. Delivery of first EBD wastewater is expected to occur on November 13th. The system, capable of processing 5 m3/h, is expected to operate at full capacity. The system will take highly concentrated EBD wastewater and treat it to a level suitable for reuse or standard low-cost disposals of clean liquids and physical solids and particulate. The system will provide significant cost savings for the customer. Deployment of this system represents the first scheduled system for installation. The second installation will be a high temperature 10m3 per hour system in approximately 2 months. This system is currently undergoing flow testing at PurLucid manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta. The water processing rate is expected to also be $35 per cubic meter for waste disposal and the system is expected to operate at full capacity. The technology provides superior treatment outcomes when compared to conventional technology and can do so without cooling water first. This will result in significantly less energy use for water treatment and also eliminate the single major operational challenge of a steam assisted gravity drainage (''SAGD'') facility, which is heat exchanger fouling. A third system is currently in fabrication and is a larger-scale version (20 m3/h) of the first system intended to treat one-through steam generator (''OTSG'') boiler blow down. Due to the requirements of N.I. 43-101, the Company cannot project or comment on mineral extraction revenue from wastewater, if any, until a PEA, PFS, or actual mineral sales have occurred.

There are five key takeaways here:

1. We have enough information to calculate the revenue run rate for the wastewater component of the system.

2. A second deployment of a system twice the size of the first one is coming in two months, which should triple capacity and revenue once both are up and running.

3. A third system that has four times the processing capacity of the first system is in development, but no official timeline for commercialization was provided.

4. Mineral extraction is part of the process, but the company can't comment on any projected revenues from this source until mineral sales have occurred.

5. This deployment is in partnership with PurLucid. MGX currently owns 55% of PurLucid with an option to purchase up to 100% of it.

The first system is able to process five cubic meters per hour of EBD wastewater and the customer is paying $35 per cubic meter (all figures in this article are presented in Canadian dollars). I have gotten clarification from MGX's management team that the intent is for the system to be up and running 24/7/365. Assuming a 9% downtime, the system would be operational about 8,000 hours in a year. That would be 40,000 cubic meters of EBD wastewater processed in a year or a $1.4 million run rate.

The first system will be replaced with the second system with twice the capacity in two months. That would lead to a $2.8 million annual revenue run rate. The plan is to move the first system to another location as a demonstration unit. Once that is back up and running and assuming a similar $35 per cubic meter price, the annual revenue run rate increases to $4.2 million.

While calculating revenue is a straightforward exercise, estimating when MGX could be profitable or cash flow positive is a more intensive exercise. Since MGX owns a majority stake in PurLucid now, it will need to consolidate revenues and back out PurLucid's privately owned portion at the net income level. To date, MGX has been using the equity method to account for PurLucid since it held less than 50% stake earlier this year. Assuming a 67% margin on these deployments, $4.2 million in revenue would generate $2.8 million in gross margin. $1.55 million would go to MGX.

Based on current run rates, MGX burns about $6 million to $7 million per quarter, but a lot of that spending is non-cash, inconsistent or discretionary:

MGX spends about a million dollars per quarter in exploration expenses. This is mostly related to Driftwood with other small properties taking the balance. If MGX was to spin out this asset like I have suggested previously, it could save on this expense as the new spun-out company would raise its own cash for exploration.

Advertising and promotion has averaged $1.6 million per quarter. This is due to MGX's attempt to "create more awareness of its activities", which could be interpreted in two ways. First, as investor relations. Second, as advertising the existence of its products and services to various potential clients. The line between these two types of promotion can be blurry for a startup company with new technology like MGX. Advertising was heavy during the demonstration phase of the wastewater treatment system, so that may come down a bit post-deployment. The best investor relations tool MGX has is a clear path showing revenue and profits. Perhaps management can start to issue guidance given that it has a relatively good grasp on the revenue potential and timing of each deployment.

Share-based comp and management fees are largely comprised of non-cash expenses for various acquisitions and services provided by management. This still comes in the form of dilution through the issuance of shares, but those shares aren't given out for nothing if they are part of an acquisition of useful assets.

Of the $18.5 million in costs for the nine months of fiscal 2018, $15.3 million of them come from these four line items. The company is only burning about a million per month to keep the lights on. I believe that MGX can exert control in reducing these costs in an effort to become cash flow positive sooner. Of course, other costs will be incurred during operations but are hopefully sufficiently captured in my 67% gross margin assumption for the PurLucid business.

Prior to becoming cash flow positive, I believe that MGX will require another cash injection. That could come in the form of one or more of these options:

Another equity financing. This would be the least favorable option, particularly at this low stock price given that previous financings have occurred at $1.00 or above. This would not be a good faith move towards the institutional clients and other investors who have participated in previous offerings. Exercise of outstanding warrants. MGX has a series of warrants outstanding over the next three years, with strike prices at $1.15 or above. The earliest expiry is in next May. If the stock price is above the strike by then, this would provide a cash inflow to the company that would reduce or delay the need for financing. If the stock price is still below $1.15 by that time, it might be prudent for the company to extend the term of these warrants to ensure that they eventually do get exercised. Cash from warrant exercises would be preferable to a new equity offering in my opinion. Debt. Since the company is on the cusp of operations, now would be an opportune time to finance with debt and avoid further equity dilution altogether.

MGX currently has 125.3 million shares outstanding. Considering all options, warrants, restricted stock units, potential to acquire a greater stake in PurLucid through share issuance and potential for another equity offering, I expect fully diluted shares outstanding to approach 200 million by the time operations are cash flow positive. Less than that if it can obtain debt financing.

When will MGX become cash flow positive? Rather than come up with a definitive answer based on a bunch of assumptions that are as solid as the wind, I have decided to come up with a range of potential scenarios where the company could break even. Key assumptions:

$35 price for cubic meter is maintained across all clients. A 67% gross margin for PurLucid operations (this is net of expenses like maintenance). MGX maintains a 55% stake in PurLucid. Alternatively, it increases its stake to 75%. Downtime averages 9%. Lithium and other minerals extracted have marginal value and are excluded from revenue calculations for now.

With these five assumptions, MGX earns $1.55 million with a 15 m3/h processing capability and 55% ownership stake in PurLucid, as I calculated above. If that ownership stake increases to 75%, MGX would be entitled to $2.1 million in gross profits from PurLucid operations. Since I am assuming a static gross margin, growth in revenue and profits will be linear. Under a 55% ownership scenario, MGX earns about $100,000 in annual gross profits per cubic meter per hour of wastewater processing; $140,000 under the 75% ownership scenario.

The austerity scenario - cash costs are reduced to $2.5 million per quarter. Under this scenario, the company works hard to reduce its quarterly burn rate during increased operations, including less advertising. Total cash costs are $10 million per year. Under the 55% scenario, MGX would need 97 m3/h processing capability to break even; 71 m3/h processing capability under the 75% scenario.

The base case scenario - cash operating costs stay at around $4 million per quarter. MGX recorded $3.3 million in management fees for the restricted stock units (see RSU vesting line item in the operating activities section of the cash flow statement) and $3.8 million for share-based compensation for the first nine months of its fiscal year. Excluding these two costs, cash costs are $11.4 million or just under $4 million per quarter. MGX would burn $16 million annually at this pace. To get to break even under the 55% scenario, MGX would need 155 m3/h processing capability; 114 m3/h processing capability under the 75% scenario.

The growth scenario - cash operating costs increase to $10 million per quarter. Assuming that MGX is unable to decrease or maintain costs and is instead actively spending for customer acquisition to grow as quickly as possible, cash costs could increase to $40 million per year. To get to break even under the 55% scenario, MGX would need 388 m3/h processing capability; 284 m3/h processing capability under the 75% scenario.

MGX will have 5 m3/h processing in two weeks, 10 m3/h processing in two months with 15 m3/h shortly thereafter. A 20 m3/h unit is being built with no definitive time line for deployment. The company has not disclosed whether other 5 m3/h or 10 m3/h units are being built and deployed in the near future. My guess based on the range of scenarios presented above is that the company will need around 100 m3/h worth of processing capacity before cash flow positivity becomes a serious discussion. These are just my guesses and current or potential investors should treat this as an exercise in scenarios, not an official outlook. Results could differ substantially to the positive or negative should my assumptions be far off from reality.

If MGX management was to come out with a forecast or guidance of expected revenue and profitability, there would be a lot less guesswork on my behalf. I will continue to push management in that direction, with the understanding that projections at this early stage are difficult and subject to volatile operations, so I will give them some time to build confidence with the direction the company is headed.

MGX and PurLucid own outstanding clean technology for the oil and lithium ("petrolithium") industries with positive benefits for the world and blue sky revenue potential. The company is on the cusp of achieving that potential. Demonstrating success in operations over the next year along with being as transparent as possible with the market insofar as the company's business model and providing financial projections will go a long way towards righting the stock price. XMG was over $2.00 for a few glorious days in January/February 2017 and was near that mark again this past January and February all based on hype. Now that the time to prove the company's business model is here, can we expect a three-peat of a winter run? If it does, hopefully this time around any run will sustain itself as hype is replaced with tangible results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGXMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long MGX through XMG, XMG.WT.A, XMG.WT.B, and XMG.WT.C on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.