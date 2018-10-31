Yellen's 'Magic Wand'

Thought For The Day: Someone with the stature of a Janet Yellen could do the public a service by proposing a blueprint for putting the economy on a secure footing.

Schwab’s annual investment conference “Impact” on Tuesday provided insights into White House policymaking, fixed-income strategy and a former Fed chair’s assessment of her successor’s interest-rate hikes, per Seeking Alpha’s articles linked below:

Former White House chiefs of staff Andrew Card and Denis McDonough offer glimpses of presidential policymaking: “E.g.: After months of meetings in which the president had said job #1 for Obamacare was making sure the website worked at launch, McDonough had to inform Obama that the website, in fact, was not working. Good news always beats the chief of staff to the Oval Office, says McDonough. Not so much for bad news.” (Behind the Scenes)

Schwab strategist Kathy Jones suggests several opportunities that bond investors can take advantage of in fixed income. From a macro perspective, she said that net monthly purchases of the Fed, ECB, and BOJ have moved from adding $100B per month to their balance sheets in Sept. 2017, to a net withdrawal beginning this fall. This helps explain the recent bout of downward volatility, widening risk spreads, and diverging performance. (Bond Strategy)

Were former Fed chair Janet Yellen still running things, she'd be in favor of at least a couple of more rate hikes to try and prevent the labor market from overheating. She also warns stock investors that we’re living in a 2% growth economy, not 3%. (Hawkish Yellen)

"If I had a magic wand, I would raise taxes and cut retirement spending," Yellen added, characterizing the U.S. debt path as "unsustainable." (Wall Street Breakfast)

Thought For The Day

Former Fed chair Janet Yellen spoke like a true economist at her keynote session at the Schwab Impact conference Tuesday, in suggesting how she would handle America’s mounting debt problem. Economists are uncomfortable with out-of-control debt because they understand that revenues and expenditures must ultimately balance. So Yellen’s above-quoted magic-wand comment struck the two most obvious targets, raising revenue through tax hikes and cutting expenditures by decreasing entitlement spending.

But were Yellen to inhabit the White House, she would find no magic wands, but would rather encounter the reality that politicians face, which is that politics is the art of the possible. And in that arena it seems that the possibilities continually shrink over time. To understand why, first we need to distill the essential policy challenge, which I would propose as follows: How do we provide financial security that is adequate for individual retirees yet sustainable for the government – specifically in the context of a fairly rapidly aging population based on increasing longevity and slower family formation among the young? The problem is worsened by the cultural reality of debt-financed consumer spending.

Many possible solutions are essentially “closed doors” from a political or cultural point of view. Immigration is politically unpopular, and neither are big families “in” these days. Given high household debt, cutting retirement as Yellen suggests would severely impact all but the wealthiest households and higher taxes always risk suppressing economic growth and job formation.

I think there’s an additional political problem, which is the lack of political consensus. The U.S. switches every few years from tax hikes to tax cuts, leaving little chance for consistent policy to take root.

What is needed actually are two key ingredients in both politically liberal and conservative flavors. First, the mandarins of one ideological camp should develop a policy approach lasting decades and aimed at ensuring greater retirement security funded via tax hikes, while the other ideological camp should develop a policy similarly sustained over decades based on tax cuts and pushing economic growth.

That kind of planning is largely absent, but the second condition is a still greater challenge, namely to build a political consensus supportive of one of these plans that could bring about a sound retirement system, say two decades hence. Unless the U.S. and other countries move to 10- or 20-year electoral terms, or the right leader comes along and builds a consensus, fiscal stability and a sound pension system will remain unattainable, which is why we speak of magic wands. Still, someone with the stature of a Janet Yellen could do the public a great service by creating and proposing a non-magic blueprint for putting the economy on a more secure footing.

