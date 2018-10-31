Transocean: Continued Signs Of Strength

As the big player in the offshore rig leasing space, few companies are as interesting to keep a watch over as Transocean (RIG). Just as with most firms, once per quarter, we get a close look at how operations are faring, and in an industry that has been as brutalized as offshore oil and gas exploration, each 3-month period gives us a hint at where in the cycle the business is. This quarter, in particular, we have seen continued signs that the market has, in some ways, bottomed out, and in others that it is close to doing so. And while some risks do still exist for companies like Transocean because of the nature of the space they operate in, the overall picture on the whole seems to be showing some signs of improvement that could push shares higher over time.

Financial results were as good as could be expected

I must say that I found myself feeling generally positive about Transocean during this quarter. One area, in particular, that I noticed some good signs in was backlog. Over the past few months now, the company has continued to land additional drilling contracts, some short term in nature and others a bit longer than that. According to management, during the three months ending in September, total awards exceeded $500 million, bringing total year-to-date awards for the firm to around $1.5 billion. Thanks to these changes, total backlog for the quarter ended at $11.5 billion, only down $0.2 billion from the $11.7 billion seen during the second quarter of this year.

What this suggests is that, while a decline is a decline, we seem to be nearing a point where backlog might, adjusted for acquisitions, eventually flatline and then, hopefully, show signs of growing. That said, revenue already is on the rise. During the quarter, contract drilling sales from the business came in at $816 million, up from $699 million seen the same quarter last year. That said, it's worth mentioning that this has been largely skewed because of the completion of the firm's acquisition of Songa Offshore.

Irrespective of Songa, though, there was a good update that suggests the industry as a whole continues to improve in some ways. During the quarter, the utilization rate of Transocean's rigs came in at 65%. This is an improvement over the 57% rate seen in the second quarter of this year and is up from the 52% experienced in the third quarter of the company's 2017 fiscal year. Year to date, the utilization rate of Transocean's fleet is 58%, up from last year's 46% figure. While this indicates that there's still plenty of room to run, a rising utilization rate is the first sign investors should keep a watch out for when it comes to monitoring the industry. First, rigs will become contracted at a higher rate than in previous years, and then, once the utilization rate rises enough that providers like Transocean have some supplier power, this should translate into healthier dayrates and, perhaps, longer term contracts.

Another area that is worth mentioning is the business's cash position. While it is true that debt was up from the end of last year to today, cash has held fairly steady. Cash and cash equivalents are now $2.307 billion, down a bit from the $2.519 billion seen last year, but if you add restricted cash back in, we are looking at cash of $2.868 billion, just $117 million lower than where it was in December of 2017. This suggests that, while the industry could still be a couple of years away from a full recovery, the business itself has enough liquidity to hang on for an extended period of time.

I was right about costs

Overall, the picture for Transocean continues to improve, but in an article leading up to earnings, I made the claim that investors should be cognizant of rising costs. Sure enough, I was right about this. During the quarter, the company's operating and maintenance costs came out to 54.8% of the quarter's contract drilling revenue, up from 46.5% the same quarter last year. Surprisingly, though, general and administrative costs actually declined from 5.6% of contract drilling sales to 4.3%, but this was not enough to bring core costs down which, combined, rose from 52.1% of contract drilling revenues in the third quarter last year to 59.1% of revenues today.

Due in part to its purchase of Songa, as well as costs that will relate to its purchase of Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG), investors should anticipate higher costs relative to sales for the foreseeable future. While acquisition-related expenses will play a role here, another thing to consider is that as the industry ramps back up (however slowly), management will be forced to allocate capital toward preparing for the recovery.

Cash flow was better than I thought

In the same aforementioned article, I argued that investors should expect cash flow during the quarter to be positive but not by much. In a way, I was correct, but to be honest, cash flow was stronger than I would have anticipated. During the quarter, operating cash flow for Transocean came in at $214 million, bringing year-to-date operating cash flow up to $320 million. This compares to $382 million and $926 million, respectively, that was seen during the same time frames last year.

While this does represent a decrease compared to 2017, management did well to keep capital expenditures low. During the quarter, the company allocated only $48 million toward capex. This compares to $124 million the same quarter of last year. As a result, free cash flow in the third quarter of this year was $166 million, down only $92 million from the $258 million seen in the third quarter of 2017. Higher costs, naturally, contributed to this, but what helped keep cash flow robust was the stronger year-over-year revenue driven in large part by its purchase of Songa.

Takeaway

On the whole, I must say that, while Transocean does still have plenty of work to do in order to fully recover, I remain under the belief that this quarter was quite positive and that it pointed toward continued legitimate signs of recovery for shareholders. Naturally, given the nature of the offshore space, any sort of real recovery is likely to take a few years still, but to fully capitalize on the upswing, like-minded investors may want to consider dipping their toes in early, even if that means having to wait a while to benefit materially from their decision to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.