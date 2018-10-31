MKS Instruments - A Diversified Business Treated Like One-Trick Pony

The semiconductor industry looks to be experiencing a short-term slowdown in manufacturing spending. Fortunately MKS Instruments only derives half of revenue from the semiconductor industry.

Shareholders of MKS Instruments (MKSI) are no doubt feeling some pain. After the stock hit an all-time high of $128.28/share back in March, the stock has plummeted a painful 45%. Any stock that falls that much warrants a closer look to answer the question: "why has this sold off?"

In this article, we are going to explore how I believe that MKS Instruments is a diverse business with lower risk than many of its peers. There is strong fear right now related to geopolitical trade wars and mounting concerns related to the semiconductor industry in general. But MKS Instruments is not a pure semiconductor play, nor is it overly dependent on China or Europe. As such, the business is still performing quite well, and the outlook remains promising. As such, this beaten down stock offers a great opportunity to patient buy and hold investors.

MKS Instruments -- A Business Overview

Per MKS Instruments website, the company is "a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, control, power, monitor and analyze critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity." In other words, MKS Instruments customers are manufacturing companies. These manufacturing companies use MKS Instruments's products to improve these manufacturing processes.

For our purposes in this article, the MKS Instruments story started on January 1st, 2014 with the start of Gerald G. Colella as CEO. Under his leadership, management came up with new growth goals for the company. At the time, the company provided equipment exclusively for semiconductor manufacturers. Now, management didn't want to abandon those customers altogether, but wisely chose to diversify. The plan was to keep growing the semiconductor side of the business, but also find ways to diversify into other industries by leveraging its existing product portfolio and by making strategic acquisitions.

Today, instead of only serving semiconductor manufacturers, MKS Instruments's products are used in industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense.

Under Colella's leadership, and thanks to this diversification plan, MKS Instruments has solidly outperformed the market and the semiconductor industry, even after accounting for this year's 45% drop. In 2017, the company was listed at #89 of the Fortune 100 fastest growing companies before moving up to #17 this year, even ranked a couple spots ahead of Netflix (NFLX).

So how was MKS Instruments able to successfully diversify into new industries in such a short amount of time? Well, diversification has mostly come through acquisitions. The most significant acquisition came in February 2016 when MKS Instruments acquired Newport Corporation. That acquisition resulted in a complete realignment of the company structure. Currently the company reports results in two segments: vacuum and analysis (MKS Instruments's legacy business), and light and motion (Newport Corporation's business).

The vacuum and analysis products are mostly used in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The light and motion products are mostly used in industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense industries. Ideally, MKS Instruments's management would like to see revenue evenly split between these two segments. However, due to the semiconductor industry boom, vacuum and analysis accounted for 63% of company sales in 2017. In recent quarters though, the mix has been closer to managements goal.

So that's a brief overview of MKS Instrument's business. Now let's dive down deeper into the company's two business segments and see why I think this company offers investors less risk than some of its peers.

The vacuum and analysis segment

As mentioned, most of MKS Instruments vacuum and analysis products are used in the semiconductor industry. And the market has pummeled this industry over the past few months. Virtually all stocks in this sector are significantly down over fears that supply is outpacing demand.

Demand in the semiconductor industry isn't going away. More growth drivers are coming online than ever before -- with new technologies like artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and driver-less cars promising big data usage for years to come. Here's some quick estimates just to get an idea.

While there are many estimates out there, Gartner estimates over 8 billion internet of things devices were in use in 2017. Cisco (CSCO) estimates that 5 quintillion bytes of data are now produced everyday, but the market will swell to 30 billion internet of things devices in use by 2020.

Intel (INTC) predicts that driver-less cars will each be generating four terabytes of data every day.

Seagate (STX) in 2016 released a detailed study called Data Age 2025 that predicts data creation will hit 163 zettabytes annually by 2025.

There's little debate then that demand in the semiconductor industry will remain very strong and even accelerate with time. The debate in the semiconductor industry revolves around if companies can keep supply in balance with the demand so that memory prices don't fall. And it does seem that memory supply has outpaced demand for the moment.

According to a recent study by TrendForce, DRAM memory prices could drop 15%-20% in 2019. However, production is expected to be up nearly 22%. The balance between supply and demand requires chip manufacturers to maintain extreme discipline, and so equipment makers have seen temporarily reduced orders. Applied Materials (AMAT) noted the trend when reporting its third quarter earnings by saying "...we have seen some near-term adjustments in customer spending..." Lam Research (LRCX) noted this as well in its first quarter conference call. The company said it had strong results "...despite the anticipated reduction of spending in nearly every one of our NAND customers."

The fears of oversupply, the associated price drop in memory, and the unknown in how long the situation could last have caused virtually all semiconductor stocks to sell off. While both Applied Materials and Lam Research were upbeat about 2019, there is fear that downward pressure in memory prices could persist, and further lead to reduced spending in semiconductor equipment companies. This is the fear that is priced in at the moment.

While I personally feel like semiconductor companies will fully account for supply and demand issues to see memory prices come back up, I can at least appreciate investor fears -- especially fear regarding equipment companies with 100% exposure to the semiconductor industry like Applied Materials and Lam Research Corporation. However, MKS Instruments is currently trading just like these pure plays, despite only deriving half its revenue from the semiconductor industry.

The chart shows that MKS Instruments stock movement mimics that of a pure semiconductor equipment play. That misunderstanding has presented a wonderful opportunity as the company's valuation has fallen significantly, which we will look at in a moment.

It is true that MKS Instruments is seeing weakness right now in the semiconductor segment of its business. For the third quarter, those sales were down 8% year over year, and 23% quarter over quarter. This weakness is expected to continue at least into the fourth quarter, but potentially even longer -- just as the research we've already looked at suggests.

If the company wasn't diversified into other industries, this would certainly be a bigger concern. However, despite the shortcoming in the vacuum and analysis segment of MKS Instruments's business, revenue held steady year-over-year, thanks to improving results of the light and motion segment of the business.

The light and motion segment

As mentioned, MKS Instruments' light and motion products are used in industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense industries. Thanks to growth in these industries, the company was able to balance out the losses from the vacuum and analysis segment of the business. While light and motion sales were down 4% quarter over quarter, they were up a healthy 11% year over year. What's more, net income was up an encouraging 22% year over year.

The light and motion segment of MKS Instruments business has many applications with many products. But I will just highlight two here: industrial lasers and the photonics industry. Here's a couple of statistics to help frame the opportunities in this space.

The photonics industry is predicted to grow at a healthy annual space. Research by Mordor Intelligence has the entire industry growing by a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% through 2023. Market Research Engine's research is predicting an even better 8.5% compound annual growth rate through 2024.

According to research by Allied Market Research, the global fiber laser market is expected to at a 11.9% compound annual growth rate.

Speaking of fiber lasers, the total industrial laser market was up a whopping 26% in 2017, and IPG Photonics (IPGP) was a company that rode the trend high, with revenue spiking about 40% year-over-year. The stock, however, has come crashing back down to earth in 2018, down around 50% from January highs. Some of this can be attributed to slowing revenue and earnings growth. But another important factor is the escalating USA - China tariff war. In 2017, IPG Photonics derived 44% of all revenue from China, as opposed to just 12% from the United States, per its annual report.

Indeed, in IPG Photonics third quarter conference call, the company cited the ongoing tariff war as a big reason third quarter revenue dropped 9%. CEO Dr. Valentin Gapontsev said:

We believe uncertainty resulting from the ongoing US-China trade conflict is reducing overall demand for industrial capital equipment purchases, predominantly in China.

When we looked at the vacuum and analysis segment of MKS Instruments business, we noted that long-term growth looks strong, but near-term uncertainty with supply and demand was negatively effecting spending. Similarly, in the light and motion segment of the business, we see that some of MKS Instruments peers are being negatively effected due to uncertainty regarding tariffs -- specifically in places like China and Europe. Had it not been for this, IPG Photonics likely would have continued its revenue winning streak.

Contrast IPG Photonic's exposure to China with MKS Instruments. According to its 2017 annual report, 50% of all revenue came from the United States, making it less susceptible to a trade war than other companies. Another 20% of revenue came from South Korea and Japan, which were 11% and 9% respectively. The remaining 30% of revenue came from Europe and the rest of Asia.

To summarize these two sections, there are long-term growth drivers in both the semiconductor and photonics industries. But near-term fears and concerns are driving down stocks in those industries. I believe that MKS Instruments gives investors exposure to these industries to capture future upside, while mitigating the risk many companies have by being overexposed to any one industry or foreign country. In other words, the relative risk is tilted in investors's favor.

The Potential Reward

The starting point for this investment thesis is today. And looking at where MKS Instruments stands today, it's the cheapest it's been in a long time. What I mean is it's cheap in comparison with its own historical valuation.

MKSI PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

So, today it trades at a discount price. But that's the case for many manufacturing equipment companies today. Why? Because of near-term uncertainty. But as we've been discussing, I believe that MKS Instruments mitigates those risks with its diversification. Should downward trends continue overall, this company's results should remain strong.

If I'm wrong, and MKS Instruments isn't as diversified away from these risks as I thought, then I still believe that the downside is already priced in. As we've already seen, I believe that this stock is trading inline with semiconductor companies with 100% exposure to the semiconductor industry. Current valuation reflects the uncertainty surrounding the semiconductor industry in 2019. But if I'm right, and this company is diversified enough to overcome near-term challenges, then this stock could recover back to a more historical valuation.

To that point, this diversification we've been discussing is a big reason that MKS Instruments's management is still projecting 8%-10% long-term annual organic revenue growth -- even in a potentially challenging 2019 economy. They feel that this is a bare minimum attainable goal.

Now typically in these articles, I like to take the company's guidance and project conservatively five years out. For the fourth quarter, management is guiding for between $420 million - $460 million in revenue. In the last five years, management has beat estimates every time but one -- last quarter. But that revenue "miss" was less than 1% -- 0.2% to be exact. Therefore, the track record here suggests it's reasonable to expect guidance to at least be close.

So, if it hits the mid-range of that guidance, then it will have brought in $2 billion in revenue in 2018. If that grows by 8% a year -- the low end of management's bare minimum -- then full year 2023 revenue would be almost $3 billion.

Is there any way that we can estimate what $3 billion in revenue would mean for net income or free cash flow?

For net income, let's keep things real simple and look at full-year results for the past three years.

Year Revenue Net Income Conversion Ratio 2015 $814 million $122.3 million 15% 2016 $1295 million $104.8 million 8% 2017 $1916 million $339.1 million 18%

*All numbers GAAP

The average for the past three years is about 14%. So for every $100 MKS Instruments brings in, $14 make it down to the bottom line. Yet, through three quarters this year that number is closer to 20%. Given the strengthening results here a conservative estimate might be a 15% ratio going forward. At $3 billion in revenue, that would mean $450 million in net income in 2023.

Moving on, for 2017 MKS Instruments had $324 million in free cash flow. This revenue to free cash flow conversion rate was 17%. That was an improvement over 2016 where the conversion rate was closer to 12%. So far this year, the free cash flow rate has been strong with 11%, 17%, and 17% in the first, second, and third quarters respectively.

Again, if a conservative estimate would have MKS Instruments converting 15% of revenue to free cash flow moving forward based on past results. This number is identical to the net income number we just established.

MKSI data by YCharts

Historically, the market has valued MKS Instruments at around 15 times earnings and free cash flow. It's only recently in the semiconductor and technology broad selloff that its valuation has dipped. But if the market realizes that this company is more diverse than other equipment manufacturers because of strong results, then it could return to a more historic valuation. If the company is able to bring in $450 million in net income in 2023, at 15 times earnings, that's a $6.75 billion market capitalization. That would be up 74% from today's market cap of $3.88 billion.

Bonus -- The Electro Scientific Industries Acquisition

At lot has happened while I was writing this. In my original closing thoughts of this article I said "an investment in MKS Instruments is counting on management to grow revenue beyond the 8%-10% annually that they consider a bare minimum in order for a double in stock price to happen. This could come from using that growing cash pile on more acquisitions that further diversify the business. I think that is likely to happen, but impossible to project."

Little did I know how prophetic that thought would be. Earlier today (October 30th) MKS Instruments announced it was buying Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) -- valuing the company at $1 billion. The price tag is the same as its acquisition of Newport two years ago. However, I like this acquisition even better.

When MKS Instruments acquired Newport it paid 1.6 times TTM revenue, and 32 times TTM GAAP net income. At the time Newport had a bigger debt load than cash position, and revenue was actually slightly down year-over-year. Even so, the acquisition diversified MKS Instruments business structure and played a large part in why it was ranked #17 on the Fortune 100 fastest growing companies. In other words they made it work.

But for me, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition is a much better starting point.

ESIO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The valuation is really good from an earnings perspective. Moreover, Electro Scientific was already doing quite well on its own considering its net cash position of $115 million, and revenue growth north of 20% in the last quarter.

Acquisitions have to make sense, but at the same time not wreck the balance sheet. The Newport acquisition was a great acquisition in the growth it brought the company without causing long-term financial challenges. With this acquisition I see the same thing. MKS Instruments has the balance sheet and the cash flow to pull this off comfortably. This is a disciplined management team who isn't diluting shareholder value by issuing a lot of new shares, as this chart during Colella's time with the company shows.

MKSI Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The only knock this acquisition it has compared to the Newport acquisition is it doesn't diversify the company into new industries. Rather, it strengthens its position in the photonics industry. That's not necessarily a bad thing; I just wanted to note that this likely will lead to higher sales in the light and motion segment of the business.

In Summary

I have long been looking at equipment manufacturing companies and looking for one to buy. Many have attractive valuations but not much diversification. With that reasoning I decided against Ichor Holdings (ICHR) back in May. There was a lot to like with the company, but lack of diversification in industry and customer made it too risky for me.

MKS Instruments is a different story. At today's price around $72/share, I think investors have a very good chance of making money over the long-term. This is a diverse business on sale as if it was a pure semiconductor play.

The biggest risk right now in my opinion is today's acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries. Yes, I like the acquisition. But I'd venture to say most acquisitions make sense at the time, but making them work is difficult. If you invest today, you're taking a bet that MKS Instruments's management can make it work like the Newport acquisition. If you are still on the fence with this stock, you might want to wait until after the first quarter of 2019 to see how the acquisition process is progressing. Specifically, look for how integration is bringing about cost savings and effecting cash flow. Positive news in those areas would strengthen a bullish thesis.

