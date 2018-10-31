Reduce Market Risk 11% & Generate A 34.8% Yield Rate On This Dow Component

Boeing is trading at $349.91 but you can create a potential net entry price of $311.20 (11.06%) below current market.

An Engineered Income Investing Top Idea

Making an investment in today's frothy markets that burst and pot hour by hour can be as crazy as a cow walking a tightrope. Today I will show you how you can take high flying Boeing Company (BA) and slash risk while generating mouth watering yield rates.

Boeing is currently trading at $34.91. You can be paid $2.09 (30.47% annualized yield rate) for an 7 day investment of $312.91 and a break-even point of $311.20. That is a net entry point $38.71 (11.06%) below current market.

The Boeing Company (BA)

Market Price: $349.91

Dividend: $6.84 (1.95%) Ex-Dividend 11/8/18

YDP Fair Value: $274.70 (for historical yield average of 2.49%)

P/E Fair Value: $313.90 (for historical 19.497 ratio average) (best correlation)

P/OpCashFlow FV: $266.40 (for 10.24 historical ratio average)

The Opportunity

Boeing's current market price of $349.91 is above fair value, in a modest price bubble. Markets are highly volatile, with daily price swings of up to 9.15% seen this week. Nobody can predict if shares will be up or down over the coming week. However, we can engineer a trade that makes it almost certain to lock in a $2.09 net gain for the next 7 days (so long as shares close above $315.00 7 days from now, on 11/7/18). This is a 34.8% annualized yield rate.

If things "go wrong" and shares plunge to close down more than $34.91 in this coming 7 days, then we have a break even point at $311.20. This is $38.71 (11.06%) below the current market and should shares plunge below. This is a 27.7% total annualized yield rate on the $312.91 net cash investment.

Recapping with the details;

This strong downside protection coupled with superior yield rates even in this frothy market is accomplished by doing a buy-write trade. This consists of a concurrent market buy of shares at $349.91 and selling covered calls using the 16 day contracts expiring 11/16/18 with a strike price of $315.00 and option premium of $37.00, for a net debit cost basis of $312.91. Because this strike price is "in-the-money", the net premium profit generated in the highly probably even the shares are called away by paying us the $315.00 strike price leaves us with a $2.09 net gain over a holding period of 7 days if called early to allow the option owner to harvest the $1.71 dividend on the ex-div date of 11/8/18. Our gain of $2.09 on the $312.91 net cost basis for a holding period of 7 days is calculates to a 34.8% annualized yield rate.

Failure for the option owner to call-away shares early by 11/7/18 for dividend harvest would result in our adding the $1.71 dividend paid to owners of record 11/8/18 onto our $2.09 net premium gain if shares are ultimately called away by the 16 day close of contract on 11/16/18. This $3.80 total gain for 16 day holding period on a net cost of $312.91 is a 27.7% annualized yield rate.

Failure of the shares to be called away from us at all will only happen if the shares close below $313.29 on the ex-div date AND below $315.00 on contract end of 11/16/18. In that event, our break-even point is our $312.91 net debit cost minus the $1.71 dividend harvest, to be = $311.20. This brings us a worst case net value based entry price about equal to the $313.90 appraised fair value based on historic P/E ratio averages.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal:

YDP fair value appraisal for BA based on its $6.84 annual dividends and 2.49% average historical yield rate calculates to $274.70. This should be considered a conservative figure, not allowing for any forward growth value to the company.

The P/E ratio fair value correlates well for calculated values compared to actual market prices historically. This points to a fair value of $313.90.

Somewhat weaker correlated P/OpCashFlow ratio gives a $266.40 fair value appraisal at this time.

Cash payout ratio for the dividend is a very safe 28%.

The total of $1.87 Billion capex + $0.953 Billion annual debt service + $3.42 Billion annual dividends paid totals to $6.243 Billion. This is just 54% of the FCF (free cash flow). Further re-enforcing the strong cash flow is the rapid growth of cash flow by all measures, including FCF, FFO, and EBITDA.

Current Covered Option Opportunities:

In addition to the engineered dividend-option premium arbitrage idea presented at the opening of this report, other ideas also are available.

For those currently owning shares which are in a mild price bubble, consider writing near the money covered calls using the 16 day $350.00 @ $10.60 premium. This provides an ~ 51.5% annualized yield rate for the at the money strike. You can write November call strikes as high as $380.00 and still generate double digit annualized yield rates. You might also consider the 51 day December calls in the same strike ranges to generate higher absolute cash gains but lower annualized yields (still double digit however).

For those who do not own shares but are interested in a fair value entry point, consider writing the 51 day cash secured puts using the 12/21/18 $315.00 @ $5.75 premium. This provides an 11.6% annualized yield rate and net effective $309.25 entry cost, which is below fair value).

Closing Thoughts:

You can earn strong double digit annual yield rates while sharply reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk by using engineered income investing strategies. Stop chasing yield from high risk stocks and ETFs. Engineer better yields with lower risk.

I am not a licensed securities dealer nor certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.