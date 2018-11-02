Superdry PLC - Super Dry Valuation Of A Super Hot Retailer

Insiders fleeing the company combined with decelerating growth and profit warning led to 65% sell off over the past 12 months.

Investment thesis

Superdry has a stellar track record, recognizable brand and substantial product price premium over its closest competitors. Following a series of short-term and/or immaterial negative developments, Superdry is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value. Various efficiency and growth catalysts are in sight, supporting a quick share price recovery. DCF valuation suggests upside north of 100%, while "worst case scenario" sets the downside to 25%.

Business overview

Started as a youth-focused brand across the university cities of UK, Superdry (LON: SDRY, PINK:OTCPK:SEPGF) is a recognizable apparel retailer and wholesaler of its proprietary label. The company is known for its high-quality fabrics combining vintage Americana styling with Japanese-inspired graphics.

Rather than relying on hefty marketing budgets or a spree of M&A activities, Superdry owes its popularity to the authentic hoodies and jackets it has sold for decades. Realizing the limitations of the legacy market, Euan Sutherland – company’s CEO, took a brave expansionary approach following the succession of the founder and largest shareholder – Julian Dunkerton in 2014. Superdry is widening its product offering, introducing adjacent categories like active sportswear, ski and footwear while actively promoting womenswear.

The growth was also geographical – over the past 6 years Superdry acquired its European and US distributor while establishing a joint venture in China. As of today, Superdry is present in 157 countries through both physical locations and online stores.

The revenue is split 60/40 in Retail’s favor – a division comprised of company’s eCommerce channels, owned and outlet stores. The fourth stands for wholesale to independent distributors (41.9% of wholesale), franchise and license partners representing the majority of company’s stores (36.8% of wholesale), and key accounts such as Next, Macy’s and Peek & Cloppenburg. The geographic breakdown is 37/49/14% standing for the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of the World, respectively.

Over the past 5 years Superdry has been doing great – top line growth stuck in the 15-25% range; gross margin of roughly 60% and operating margin fluctuating around 10%. Share price has been riding the upward wave until recently:

Data source: Yahoo Finance

Macro framework

The environment has been far from accommodative to the high street textile retailers across the globe and particularly in Europe. On top of the negative impact the strong dollar has on the emerging markets (seen as potential growth drivers and main industry manufacturers) and the expanding eCommerce share, the British retailers are facing uncertainty related to the Brexit negotiations and unseasonably hot weather conditions in the UK and Continental Europe. Prominent names collapsed while others are on life support. The industry fell out of favor:

Data source: Yahoo Finance

Neither Marks & Spencer has a chance to reach Superdry's margins nor Inditex/Next to grow at Superdry's pace. Yet, one of the most profitable and fastest growing constituents was hit the hardest. Why?

Recent developments

Superdry has been spiraling down since its all-time-high in January 2018, wiping out more than 65% of the capitalization back then. Below is a labeled chart of some material events:

Data source: Yahoo Finance and company's regulatory filings

The downward pressure can be summarized by two echoing themes: fleeing insiders and earning releases.

Starting with the stakeholders, the first to blame is the co-founder and largest shareholder of Superdry. In less than 12 months, Julian Dunkerton cut his stake twice while stepping down from company’s board in the meantime. While the motivations behind the massive divestment were not publicly disclosed, the previous time Julian sold a large block of shares was to fund his divorce.

To make matters worse, last week Dunkerton publicly confronted company’s strategy and his successor as a CEO of the company – Euan Sutherland. Dunkerton believes Superdry should stick to its traditional product lines and not experiment with womenswear or sportswear.

Institutional investors were far from excited, as one of company's largest shareholders called the possibility a “very big distraction”. Indeed, as outlined in FT's latest article on Superdry, while Julian's instinct might have built the company, stepping back from the current trajectory is probably the worst thing management could do. Commenting on the latest trading warning, FT's communist Kate Burgess concluded:

But while the shortfall is partly because of mismatched foreign exchange hedging arrangements, it is also because Superdry’s shelves were stacked with too many of the kind of half-zip hoodies and jackets that are Mr D’s Superdry classics.

While I am a firm supporter of Sutherland's strategy, a happy ending is unlikely – either Superdry will change directions once again or disappointed from the lack of support, Dunkerton might offload another hefty chunk of his stake in the company.

Julian was not the only high profile executive leaving the company. The two most important decision-makers for a retail business after the CEO are newcomers to Superdry. Ed Barker, a long-serving Sainsbury’s executive took the CFO role while former Tommy Hilfiger’s global head of womenswear was appointed CPO in an effort to launch a new fast-fashion range.

Evidently, investors have not been impressed by Superdry’s 2018 financial performance. It might be the decelerating growth or a small PPE impairment that dampened markets’ enthusiasm. The latest “shock” came in the form of a trading update discussed above, blaming adverse weather conditions and currency movements for damages of 10m GBP and 8m GBP, respectively. Despite identical statement from Inditex and guidance for growth in all revenue channels but company-owned stores, Superdry’s enterprise value took another 20%+ hit.

Financial statements and analysis

The company has been doing remarkably well over the past five years:

Data source: Superdry's Annual Reports

Revenues have been consistently recording double-digit growth while shifting towards the more profitable wholesale segment. The trend is likely to persist as Superdry is focusing on asset-light international expansion, supported by the launch of a B2B platform for in-season orders this autumn; synchronized retail/wholesale stock pools and new product lines (namely Superdry Sport and respective sponsorship program associated with it).

While the retail division is seemingly dragging profitability down, the increasing share of eCommerce catalyzed by upcoming introduction of a Progressive Web App and new company websites in Ireland, Poland and Greece should revert the trend. Physical locations should not be seen as a liability but a complementary tool to company’s overall strategy.

Focusing on eCommerce, Superdry is quite generous when it comes to investments. On top of the software outlined above, the company has been upgrading its distribution centers in the EU and UK while the US one should be up and running by Autumn 2018 (Company's 2018 Annual Report). Superdry is also whole-selling to Zalando and La Redoute - leading European eCommerce platforms. Company's customer base is also willing to shop online as eCommerce sales grew 25% last year. To wrap up, Superdry is well-positioned to capitalize on the eCommerce boom - both in the short- and long-term, with catalysts materializing as soon as this month.

An operational advantage Superdry is emphasizing is the company's long-term relationship with its suppliers. As opposite to Inditex's "fast-fashion", Superdry has established strong relationships with several key contractors, who are willing to invest heavily in automation and deliver high and consistent quality. During the latest Capital Markets Event management explained that as a result of company's strong relationships with suppliers, contractors are willing to commit capital in an effort to modernize and automate their operations while Superdry is not subsidizing them. Combining this form of free CapEx with Superdry's ability to charge a premium for its label is most likely to result in above-average profitability.

Finally, central costs are materially benefiting from economies of scale. As Superdry is growing and shifting online, the effect will be even more pronounced.

Looking at the IFRS accounts, personnel costs and lease expenses are growing at a slower pace compared to revenues:

Data source: Superdry's Annual Reports

As a result of the successful international expansion the potential negative impact from a hard Brexit will be softened in Superdry's case, while company’s high margins and variable costs will act as a cushion in case of a global recession.

Lacking debt while sitting on GBP76 million in cash, Superdry has a pretty conservative capital structure. The company is trading at just 54% premium to its book value, providing additional boost to the risk/return profile.

The working capital is positive and substantial compared to company’s revenues and market capitalization. Intuitively, the introduction of new products should consume even more of company’s most liquid assets. By adoption of an RFID system, however, Superdry hopes to improve the inventory turnover while a more aggressive item replacement policy will secure product availability (for details on techology's impact, roll out progress and logistics strategy, please check out slides 9 onward or watch the accompanying video).

Valuation

Starting with relative metrics, Superdry presents the best valuation/profitability ratio in the investment universe (textile industry). The company is deleveraged and has a better (if not the best) growth prospect from the group (due to size and expansionary strategy):

Source: MarketScreener.com

On an absolute basis, the price is dirty cheap. Taking the operating profit from 2018, adjusting by the negative 10 million stated in the trading statement and assuming 0% growth in perpetuity, the fair value comes at 862 pennies or 12% higher than the one observed on the market (assuming 81.96M diluted shares outstanding):

Market capitalization calculation

Below are more realistic micro and macro assumptions, reflecting the short-term headwinds outlined in the latest trading release, and reflect the company's expansionary strategy and eCommerce/wholesale shift:

Source: Historical performance and author's estimatesAnd the upside hits triple digits:

Source: Author's estimates

Based on the assumptions above, cost of capital of 7.4% and perpetual growth rate of 1.5%, the fair value per share comes at 1 573.5 pence or roughly 100% above the current market price.

Risks

While valuation is certainly attractive, transitory states are associated with execution and brand risks investors should take into account before putting their money on Superdry.

First, by broadening its product range, Superdry might lose its core customer base, who no longer identify themselves with the brand. In the meantime, company's new target audience might not perceive Superdry's sportswear and accessories the way university students have admired company's jackets and hoodies a couple of decades ago.

Second, the international markets might be a bigger bite than Superdry can chew. In contrast to its global competitors, company's executives are not Ivy League graduates with 20+ years of experience on the international textile stage. In fact, Superdry's C-Suite is full of high school graduates lacking international or even prolonged industry experience.

Third, the company has been offering mid-season discount of up to 50%. Last year, Superdry was one of the few chains in the UK which were not offering discounts in the peak shopping period. Indicative to this years' demand will be company's pricing policies over the next period and Google trends readings, which are about to pick up.

To quantify the downside, I've constructed a bear case using the following assumptions (and sticking to the macro ones suggested in the valuation section):

Based on these figures, fair value comes to 560.6 pence or roughly 27% below the current market price:

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEPGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Superdry on London Stock Exchange

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.