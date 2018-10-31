A Forgotten Equity: Chesapeake Is Building A Monopoly

Today, Chesapeake announced an acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development Corp. as Chesapeake looks to build a proverbial "monopoly" in the Eagle Ford basin.

Over the past three years, the fundamentals of Chesapeake have improved markedly, and the company is undergoing a whole-scale transition under CEO Doug Lawler.

I have covered Chesapeake Energy directly as an analyst for over a decade, and observed it closely for almost two decades.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

“Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria”

Sir John Templeton

“Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson

(Source)

Opening Note From Travis

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is among the most controversial names that we cover in The Contrarian, and even our seasoned members have divided opinions on the name, even those with direct oil and gas experience.

Why is Chesapeake so difficult to analyze?

First, they have significant operations in five major energy basins, specifically Appalachia, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Mid-Continent, and in the Powder River Basin, a legacy of Chesapeake being one of the largest landholders in the United States.

This is different than a company like Southwestern Energy (SWN), which of course remains one notch above Chesapeake Energy in The Contrarian's Top-Ten List.

Southwestern Energy, with the sale of their Fayetteville legacy assets, has pared back to one primary operating basin, which has simplified the company profile for both investors and analysts.

Ironically, the acreage that Southwestern Energy now operates as their primary growth assets, were purchased from Chesapeake for $5.4 billion in October of 2014 reinforcing the notion that the energy business is a small world, while emphasizing how big Chesapeake Energy once was, under the empire building of former, tragically deceased, CEO Aubrey McClendon.

Second, Chesapeake Energy possesses world class, (I know that sounds like reaching, but bear with me as I explain) natural gas and oil assets, with a historic tilt towards natural gas production.

Chesapeake, under the stewardship of Doug Lawler, who was plucked from Anadarko Petroleum (APC), at the urging of former large CHK shareholders, including Mason Hawkins of Southeastern Asset Management, and the Longleaf Partners Fund (LLPFX), has been spending a majority of its capital expenditures on oil, and liquids-rich projects for the past five years, milking the free cash flow from their Marcellus dry natural gas production, and more recently, the free cash flow, estimated at $560 million this year, from their Eagle Ford operations, to help fund liquids growth.

Thus, the company is big and complex, with a complicated history to boot, and today, it simultaneously got a little more complicated, with the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development (WRD), while also getting a little simpler too.

Let me explain...

Chesapeake Buys WildHorse Resource Development Attempting To Build Scale

This deal, announced before the market opened on October 30th, 2018, was somewhat of a surprise to me, however, it makes more sense the longer I think about it.

Think of the board game monopoly.

What was the goal?

To get adjacent properties, to build scale, and charge higher rents.

In the world of oil and gas production, there are similar goals for exploration and production companies.

Specifically, they want to get contiguous acreage, so they are able to build scale, lower costs, and ultimately earn higher margins.

With that thought in mind, look at this map from WildHorse's August 20th, 2018, company presentation.

(Source: WRD August 20th company presentation)

Looking at the data above, WildHorse was the third largest net acreage holder in the Eagle Ford basin, behind EOG Resources (EOG), and BP Amoco (BP), after their BHP Billiton (BHP) shale asset acquisition, and ahead of Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY), beleaguered Sanchez Energy (SN), who teamed with Blackstone (BX) Energy Partners LP to buy Eagle Ford acreage from Anadarko Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy before the WRD deal, Apache (APA), ConocoPhillips (COP), SM Energy (SM), Murphy Oil (MUR), Marathon (MRO), EP Energy (EPE), and SilverBow (SBOW).

Post-deal, Chesapeake will be the largest net acreage holder in the Eagle Ford, which is arguably the second most important shale basin in the United States, though the Bakken basin has marginally overtaken the Eagle Ford in recent oil production.

(Source: EIA & Labyrinth Consulting Services)

Looking at the first image above, Chesapeake Energy's current Eagle Ford oil assets are at the southwestern end of the Eagle Ford basin, while WildHorse's acreage is at the northwestern corner.

Circling back to the monopoly analogy in the opening paragraphs of this section, CHK is trying to get another adjacent property on the same side of the board, creating synergies and reducing leverage, while developing another oil growth engine.

Risks - Dilution And Still Development Work To Be Done

At first glance, the acquisition price that Chesapeake paid for WildHorse, roughly $4 billion for roughly 400,000 net acres, and approximately 47 Mboe/day in current production, with a 72% oil mix, seems more than reasonable, especially when compared to the price that Sanchez/Blackstone paid for Anadarko's assets, which was $2.3 billion for 155,000 net acres, and roughly 67 Mboe/day in current production, with a 70% liquids mix.

On a per acre basis, Chesapeake Energy paid roughly $10,000 per acre, while Sanchez/Blackstone paid almost $15,000 per acre, though they received more initial production with their purchase.

For reference, at the time of the Sanchez/Blackstone deal for the Anadarko acreage, the deal was viewed as a favorable price for the acquired Eagle Ford acreage, done in part to provide funds for Anadarko to buy fire-sale oil and gas assets from Freeport-McMoRan (FCX).

However, oil and gas companies have been under recent pressure, and it appears Chesapeake Energy used the pullback in energy shares, including a pullback in WRD shares, to pounce.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

This sounds good in theory, however, Chesapeake's own equity has been stuck in the mud, despite their own ongoing recovery and transformation.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

With a depressed share price, and debt comprising a majority of Chesapeake's current enterprise value, Chesapeake used its stub of equity value as a bargaining chip, ending up with roughly only 55% of the combined equity value, while WRD shareholders will end up with roughly 45% of the combined equity value.

Clearly, this is a stiff price to pay in terms of dilution, particularly for those of us who thought Chesapeake was undervalued prior to today's news, however, the oil growth prospects of the newly combined company could be worth the strategic gamble, if Chesapeake is able to use their operational expertise to accelerate the development of the premium acreage that WildHorse apparently possesses, as shown by the cash margins in the slide below.

(Source: WRD August 20th company presentation)

Looking at the superior cash margins of WRD's Eagle Ford oil-heavy acreage above, which are far superior to the Permian producers referenced in the chart above as comparisons, which are Concho Resources (CXO), Callon Petroleum (CPE), and Energen Corp. (EGN), and even more superior to the Bakken producers referenced, which include Continental Resources (CLR), and Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL), Chesapeake has the potential to drive their company-wide margins higher, if they can execute the accelerated development of WildHorse's acreage.

How Long Until Free Cash Flow Is Generated?

Before the deal announced today, Chesapeake Energy was generating substantial free cash flow from their Appalachia natural gas operations (estimated at $350 million for 2018 - see CHK's earnings presentation), and their Eagle Ford operations (estimated at $560 million for 2018 - see CHK's 10/30/2018 conference call), using this for company-wide expenses, including interest expenses, enhancing their Haynesville natural gas play, which is now generating free cash flow too, developing their Mid-Continent assets, and developing their PRB oil growth assets.

On the analyst conference call today, Doug Lawler stated that Chesapeake intends to continue to focus capital expenditures on their oil-heavy plays, stating,

We'll provide a full update on our 2019 plans upon the closing of this transaction, but expect that over 80% of our drilling and completion activity will be focused on our high-margin oil assets in the Eagle Ford and PRB, while we continue to generate free cash flow from our Marcellus and Haynesville positions.

Slowly but surely, Chesapeake is transforming itself into a balanced energy company, with oil and liquids production set to increase from 19% of production before the deal today, to 30% of production by 2020, according to CHK's press release announcing the acquisition.

Specific to free cash flow, when will newly acquired WRD assets generate free cash flow? And, when will Chesapeake as a whole generate free cash flow?

To answer that question, this excerpt from the Q&A today, between analyst Arun Jayaram of J.P. Morgan (JPM) and Domenic J. Dell'Osso, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer from Chesapeake, provided clues, with my emphasis added.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC Great. Nick, the Eagle Ford was generating a significant amount of free cash flow for you guys in 2018. When you put the two Eagle Ford assets together, do you – maybe you could talk about some of the free cash flow characteristics you see for this asset? Domenic J. Dell’Osso - Chesapeake Energy Corp. Absolutely, Arun. So when you think about our portfolio here, we have a very large established base of production in the Eagle Ford, and that's what puts us in a place to have that asset be free cash flow positive. You think about our Powder River asset, if you think about this asset (WildHorse), they're a little bit more similar to each other in terms of where they are from a free cash flow maturity perspective. So when you think about what we're doing in the Powder this year that we've talked about, which is that in the Powder, we will double production again in 2019 over 2018 and then likely again double in 2020 over 2019, you have a cash flow profile that at a five rig count becomes free cash flow positive during the year of 2019 and then on an annual basis from there on. The WildHorse asset is in a relatively similar position, the way we'll run this asset, if we continue with five rigs which would be our current plan right now and push our cost synergies into it, it becomes free cash flow positive at the asset level pretty quickly. And then, it's going to continue to grow on a similar ramp to what we see in the Powder. With that level of investment activity, the production profile which is going to be vastly oil and very, very high margin oil will grow very rapidly and so the cash flow from that grows just as rapidly as your production, and you see the free cash flow profile of it expand quickly. And so, what that does for Chesapeake is, as we've been aiming for 2019 to be a year where we were restoring the cash flow loss from the Utica, this really accelerates that position dramatically and puts us in a place where we will have excess free cash flow much sooner as a result. So, we'll have our full guidance and rolled-up assumptions out to the market ahead or around the time of closing, depending on the timing of how everything comes together here and be able to give you more clarity on that. But with the margin profile, the growth profile, and the capital efficiency profile of this asset, it is absolutely one that delivers higher opportunities for return of cash to our shareholders and deployment of cash in the most optimal way for our shareholders. And that is a significant driver of our desire to do this deal.

Later in the Q&A, another analyst, Kashy Harrison of Simmons & Company, drilled down further on the free cash flow question, and here was Dell'Osso's answer.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company So just two quick ones from me and really just building on the prior question. So, Nick, can you talk about the timeline of free cash flow neutrality for the combined entity? Do you think it's more of a 2020 event, more of a 2021 event? Just trying to get some high-level thoughts on when you think the combined entity could be free cash flow neutral. Domenic J. Dell’Osso - Chesapeake Energy Corp. Yeah. It certainly looks more like a 2020 event, Kashy. We've been stating all along that 2019 was going to be a year where we were restoring the Utica cash flows and doing so with very high-return projects that are putting us in a position for great returns to shareholders. But that cash-on-cash return, again, the confidence in the delivery of that growth with this investment profile of this asset and the way that we're shifting some capital away from gas to an asset like this. So, the timeline is pretty similar but our confidence in it and the magnitude of cash flow that we will generate when we get there grows dramatically with this transaction.

Wrapping up this section, company-wide free cash flow generation is on the horizon, potentially as soon as 2019, depending on commodity prices, and if not 2019, 2020 should see substantial cash flow generation. This development should allow Chesapeake Energy to further repay debt, and then return capital to shareholders.

Valuation

For a company that was making tremendous strides prior to today's deal, CHK has traded at a depressed EV/EBITDA valuation for a long time now, and at a greater discount to the sum of the value of its assets, in my opinion.

The problem for equity investors is that the market has always been negative on the relatively high debt level, combined with the capital expenditures needed to develop Chesapeake's large acreage position, and Chesapeake has addressed these challenges the past five years since Lawler, and his team have been on board.

Building on this narrative of emphasizing debt reduction, at the start of Chesapeake's conference call today, Lawler started with the debt reduction statistics first, right after the introduction, stating that the following has occurred over the past five years:

We have decreased our total debt and leverage by more than $12 billion, eliminated legacy commitments and (midstream) obligations by more than $10 billion, significantly reduced complexity, delivered industry-leading capital efficiency, and eliminated more than $1 billion in annual cash costs, all while preserving a world-class portfolio of unconventional assets in an extremely challenging commodity price environment.

In short, Lawler has done a terrific job, yet shareholders have not yet been rewarded, yet, as hedging costs, and still relatively low natural gas prices, which still make up a bulk of Chesapeake's production (roughly 80% for the time being), have temporarily depressed EBITDA.

That is changing, though, as oil hedges at lower prices are being worked through, natural gas prices have perked up above $3, and now higher-margin oil and liquids production growth is set to accelerate materially.

After their Utica sale proceeds are used to pay down debt, and the WildHorse acquisition is finished, CHK is on track to have roughly $8 billion in net debt.

Looking at Chesapeake's post acquisition preliminary guidance, CHK is projecting net debt to adjusted EBITDA to decline to 2.8 times in 2020.

(Source: CHK 10/30/2018 Post Acquisition Presentation)

Using a static net debt of $8 billion for 2020, which I believe is conservative, as further smaller asset sales could be in the pipeline, or free cash flow could begin sooner with higher commodity prices, this is implying adjusted EBITDA of roughly $2.9 billion for 2020. Using the same static net debt figure, this is also implying EBITDA of $2.2 billion for 2019 (CHK just reported $594 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q3, 2018, which still includes the Utica EBITDA, which should be replaced by PRB EBITDA in 2019). Thus, at commodity strip prices, CHK is going to be growing EBITDA at a projected pace of roughly 30% from 2019 into 2020.

If projections hold true, which is never a given, Chesapeake has transformed itself from a deleveraging, debt-laden deep value company, into a growth company, with an abundance of assets.

(Source: CHK 10/30/2018 Post Acquisition Presentation)

What type of multiple could Chesapeake Energy trade at?

I think its fellow Oklahoma City headquartered peer company, Devon Energy (DVN) is a good comparison. Actually, let me restate that. I think DVN is a really good comparison.

Why?

CHK in 2020 could look very much like DVN today.

Today, DVN trades for roughly 9 times EV/EBITDA value, which I think is a low valuation for DVN, and an enterprise value of roughly $26 billion.

Applying a similar multiple to CHK for 2020's EBITDA suggests an enterprise value for CHK of roughly $25 billion, minus the net debt of $8 billion, minus roughly $2 billion in preferred equity (rounding up for the debt and preferred equity), which leaves roughly $15 billion for equity holders.

Post-deal, where CHK shareholders are estimated to own 55% of the equity, and WRD shareholders are estimated to own 45% of the equity, with 913 million shares outstanding today, there will be roughly 1.65 billion shares outstanding post-acquisition, implying a $9 per share value on a 9 multiple of 2020 EBITDA.

With a stock price of close of $3.27 today, that is upside potential of roughly 175% for CHK shares over the next 18 months.

However, I think that is even conservative, as if CHK delivers on guidance, they will be growing at a robust pace, and thus, they will likely appreciate to a premium valuation.

Additionally, Chesapeake still remains primarily a natural gas company, and all of this forecasting does not estimate an increase in natural gas prices (or oil prices either), which I think is probable, given the favorable supply/demand fundamentals for natural gas, both domestically, and globally, which is at the tail-end, at least in my opinion, of a nearly decade-long domestic bear market, and at a minimum, I think natural gas prices will get to the $4.80 level they have averaged over the past four decades. On this note, this is a focus area of research for members of The Contrarian, with a series of member articles on this topic.

The Takeaway - Transformation At CHK Continues At An Accelerated Pace

Upon taking the reins at Chesapeake Energy in May of 2013, Doug Lawler and his team embarked upon a company-changing transformation, that was interrupted by an energy bear market, with oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas prices plunging in 2014, 2015, and early into 2016.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Oil prices, and natural gas liquids prices, have both recovered strongly from their 2016 lows, with natural gas prices staging a more muted rebound, at least thus far.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

When Lawler took over the top job at Chesapeake, it was the second largest natural gas producer behind Exxon Mobil (XOM), and it is still the third largest natural gas producer in the United States today, pending its Utica asset sale, behind EQT (EQT), Exxon, and ahead of Southwestern Energy, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), BP, Antero Resources (AR), Range Resources (RRC), CNX Energy (CNX), and Gulfport Energy (GPOR), who are the top-ten U.S. natural gas producers, in that order, with Devon Energy, who we used as a peer valuation comparison, eleventh.

While Chesapeake has continued to be a prolific natural gas producer, Lawler has systematically positioned natural gas production as a free cash flow driver to expand oil and liquids production.

This transformation has accelerated with the acquisition of WildHorse, the adjacent monopoly piece that is going to allow Chesapeake the opportunity to efficiently scale their Eagle Ford oil production, and while I am actually more bullish on natural gas prices than oil prices, there is no denying the margins available to Chesapeake Energy in their oil and liquids plays.

In summary, growth in oil production is going to drive revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow growth at Chesapeake for the foreseeable future, transforming the company from a deep-value energy play to a premium independent leading producer.

This should drive significant upside potential in Chesapeake Energy common shares, which have been left for dead, a forgotten common stock hiding in plain sight, for a majority of the current equity bull market, not too different from many downtrodden energy equities, outside the majors like Exxon and Chevron (CVX).

By my calculations, CHK shares can get to a $9 valuation by 2020, though I think this is conservative, given the company's potential for robust EBITDA growth, which could prompt a revaluation higher if they can continue this growth, and given the fact that I expect higher natural gas prices, and potentially higher oil prices too.

To close, the shareholder dilution took some of the leveraged upside out of CHK shares near term, but the market has not been rewarding leveraged energy plays, with the exception of California Resources Corp. (CRC), which CHK is going to dwarf in terms of oil production, so the reduced leverage on the balance sheet might actually be a faster gateway to a higher share price, while providing a margin of safety if oil prices turn south.

Ultimately, when the index/ETF investing era runs its course, we will exit the passive era, and enter a golden age for active investors. This should benefit forgotten equities like Chesapeake Energy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article,

WTK

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK, AR, BHP, FCX, GPOR, RRC, SN, AND SWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.