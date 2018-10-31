How Much Longer Can Microsoft Deliver The Goods?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

In the past, the glass was half empty for Microsoft (MSFT). The company had been plagued by stagnant revenue growth for its computer licensing business and a lack of digital advertising revenue vis-a-vis Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). Today, things have changed. Microsoft is growing like a bad weed and the market is beginning to value its portfolio of businesses again.

In its most-recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $29.1 billion, up 19% Y/Y. Each of its operating segments reported double-digit revenue growth. Office 365 commercial and consumer revenue both grew in the high double digits on strength of Office 365 subscriptions.

The Cloud Continues To Power Microsoft

Microsoft's software subscription service has been the company's bread and butter, but most of its growth is now driven by the cloud. Customers continue to store their computing and data in the cloud, making data centers operated by Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), Google and IBM (IBM) increasingly important. Cloud services were stellar this quarter; revenue from the Commercial cloud of $8.5 billion grew 47% Y/Y. Azure revenue grew 76% on the strength of per-user base businesses.

I think of companies in terms of competitive advantage. Amazon has been a leader in cloud services for some time, so what puts Microsoft's cloud services on par with Amazon or others? In some instances, Microsoft could be leading with its core suite of products and introducing customers to the cloud post-sale. Management believes Office 365 offers customers a pathway to the cloud; the company then talks up cybersecurity once customers arrive. Azure is now the first cloud to offer a secure platform to protect the confidentiality of data while in use. This could provide a major competitive advantage for Azure going forward.

Of note is that there appears to be an awakening in the personal computer market. Microsoft's Total Personal Computer segment had revenue of $10.7 billion, up 15% Y/Y. Windows OEM revenue grew 8% on a higher mix of premium licenses, while Surface revenue bounced 14%. A PC refresh driven by the enterprise is inuring to the benefit of Microsoft and other PC providers. This mushroom of demand could power Windows 10 and Surface devices for several quarters.

Improving Margins

Robust revenue growth and improved scale should deliver higher margins. I have long held the suspicion that heightened competition in cloud services could hurt pricing and, ultimately, negatively impact Microsoft's gross margins. The company's total gross margin was 66%, similar to that of the year earlier period. Cloud services revenue was 29% of total revenue, up from 24% in the year earlier period. My impression is that Azure has lower gross margins than other parts of Microsoft's business and its out-sized growth could hurt overall margins.

The company's product revenue had gross margins of 79%, flat with the year earlier period's. Total services revenue had gross margins of 48%, down from 49% in the year earlier period. Eventually, blended gross margins could fall, but the company has other levers to pull. Microsoft's total operating costs grew 8% Y/Y, much less than revenue growth. The company actually cut general & administrative expenses during the quarter. Its operating income margins improved by 300 basis points and operating income grew in the high 20% range. Microsoft can continue to cut certain operating costs to offset any erosion in gross margins.

Macroeconomic Trends Could Eventually Sour

Microsoft is also benefiting from favorable macroeconomic trends and IT spending. The demand for computers could partially be driven by Window 10 products. However, macroeconomic trends may have been stimulus-induced. How long can U.S. economic expansion keep pace sans more stimulus? GDP grew 3.5% in the third quarter. How much of that was event driven?

Municipalities may have stockpiled products in expectations of rising prices due to a pending trade war with China. That surge in purchases may have spiked purchases. In addition to GOP tax cuts, it makes me wonder how much of that GDP growth was organic, or when it will slow. Deteriorating macroeconomic trends do not bode well for growth in cloud services or PCs over the long term.

Conclusion

This was a great quarter for Microsoft. The next two quarters could be robust as well. Sans more stimulus the global economy will likely falter, and so will financial markets and MSFT. The stock is up over 20% Y/Y, but I rate MSFT a long-term sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.