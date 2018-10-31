Fred Olsen Troubles Mean Another Modern Drillship May Be On Sale Soon

The market still offers opportunities to grow fleet to those who do not want to participate in mega deals.

The only way for creditors to recover some money is to put the only valuable asset, drillship Bolette Dolphin, on sale.

Back in August, I discussed the story of Fred. Olsen Energy (OTCPK:FOEAY) and its implications for the offshore drilling market in "Another Driller Bites The Dust - Industry Implications". The company has recently reported its third-quarter results, and it's high time to look at the developments at Fred. Olsen and what they mean for other market participants.

Fred. Olsen is in clear trouble. In the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $17.9 million and loss of $102.6 million. The source of loss was a negative EBITDA of $25.3 million, as well as depreciation and impairment expenses. More, the company has $745.7 million of current debt. The only reason why Fred. Olsen is still afloat is that it has $153.8 million of cash on the balance sheet, although it is burning through it quickly - the cash position at the end of the second quarter was $192.6 million.

The company had the following comments in the report:

"Constructive discussions are continuing with the financial creditors and investors in order to solve the company's financial situation. It is expected that a long-term solution will require new equity and amendments to the company's bank and bond facilities, including impairments of debt, in order to secure a viable financial foundation for the purpose of safeguarding the company's position in the market. Sale of assets is also being considered. The going concern assumption underlying this interim report is based on the Board of Director's view that obtaining such a long-term solution should be achievable".

I have a different view on the subject - the company is heading to dissolution, and the sooner it happens, the better for creditors (shareholders don't have any survival chance at all). Following the decision to scrap semi-sub Bredford Dolphin (1980) and drillship Belford Dolphin (2000), the company has five rigs left: drillship Bolette Dolphin (2014) and semi-subs Bideford Dolphin (1975), Blackford Dolphin (1974), Borgland Dolphin (1977) and Byford Dolphin (1974). The current fleet status implies that none of the rigs will be working in 2019:

Source: Fred. Olsen presentation

Out of these rigs, only Bolette Dolphin has any meaningful value as per Bassoe Offshore, $256 million - $283 million. Blackford Dolphin's value, which is currently estimated to be $28 million - $36 million, will drop close to scrap value the moment the rig finishes work and becomes stacked. At the same time, the recent sale of drillship Deepsea Metro I for $262.5 million confirmed that a separate drillship might be sold into the current market.

While the general market is excited about recent deals - Transocean's (RIG) purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG) and Ensco's (ESV) merger with Rowan (RDC) - players with a more conservative approach like Diamond Offshore (DO) may still pick separate assets if needed. At the same time, current drillship dayrates of about $150,000 - $160,000 leave no chance for Bolette Dolphin to generate any material cash flow. Thus, the sale of the rig that may bring about $270 million or more will materially improve the situation for the company's creditors which are seeing constant deterioration of cash position and their respective chances to get back what's left of their investment.

Besides the drilling segment, Fred. Olsen also owns a yard, Harland & Wolff, but as per the comments in the report, the financial situation of the yard is challenging, and it is in the process of finding a sustainable solution. With every aspect of business under pressure, the sale of Bolette Dolphin indeed looks like the only viable solution for creditors to recover a part of their investment.

Conclusion:

Fred. Olsen common equity has no chance to survive. The creditors' quest to recover part of their losses will likely put a modern drillship on sale. Together with several modern rigs owned by yards, a company that did not participate in drillship acquisition with the big deals still has a chance to grow fleet at a moderate, rational pace.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.