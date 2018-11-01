The British Pound Stalls As Momentum On Brexit Suffers

When the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union in June 2016, both sides knew that it would take two years to negotiate the terms for a smooth exit from the Union. That time passed five months ago, and it appears that while negotiations continue, many issues continue to divide the respective parties.

In the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, the value of the British pound against the U.S. dollar dropped from $1.50 to $1.20. After a recovery to the $1.4413 level in mid-April 2018 as the deadline for a deal approached, the U.K. currency turned south once again, and now it is a lot closer to the post-referendum lows than the highs from just six months ago.

More than the English Channel divided the U.S. from the rest of Europe. Aside from language and cultural differences, the U.K. never adopted the euro currency and surrendered the pound. The failure to blend their currency with Europe was a sign that Britain preferred to have one foot outside the Union rather than both feet inside. While the referendum came as a shock to the markets, the symptoms of British independence loomed large for decades. Since late June of 2016, the U.K. has had one and one-half feet out the door of the union, but the final exit and closing the door on the chapter of unity is proving to be a complicated and contentious matter that is weighing on the value of the British currency these days.

When it comes to a risk position in the British pound for those who do not trade in the OTC currency markets, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling ETF (FXB) provides an alternative.

The British pound falls as Brexit faces lots of problems

In April, the anticipation of a deal on Brexit lifted the pound which could be a clue about the path of least resistance for the British currency once it comes to terms with the European Union on the divorce. However, the June two -year deadline came and went, and the value of the pound has been moving lower against the dollar as the deadline became nothing more than a moving target.

As the weekly chart highlights, the pound has declined from $1.4413 during the week of April 16 to its current level at $1.2789 against the dollar, a drop of 11.3%. The dollar has been strong against all currencies over the recent months, but the pound has edged lower against the euro during the period.

The weekly chart shows that the value of the pound declined from $1.1919 against the euro during the same week to its current level at $1.1255, a fall of 5.6% during the same timeframe.

The issues between the UK and EU in a nutshell

As the negotiations for Brexit continue, at least five critical issues will determine if the two sides can come to terms on a final agreement. Divisions within Prime Minister May's Tory Party guaranty that any final deal will disappoint a wing of her party. May is trying to convince no deal will be costly for the nation. Voting against a compromise with the EU could lead to another referendum and cancelation of Brexit. Moreover, a defeat in the House of Commons could result in a no-confidence vote and a new election that could thrust Jeremy Corbyn the leader of the Labour Party into office as Prime Minister.

Second, since a deal requires the support of the British Parliament, the Conservatives do not have a majority. The issue of how Northern Ireland is treated will become a critical issue in any attempt to gain the required votes to approve a deal.

Public opinion in the U.K. remains as divided today as it was on the day of the referendum in June 2016. The Brexit vote passed by the slimmest of margins which means that half the nation continues to wish to remain a part of the E.U.

Fourth, the Irish border is a factor that will make or break an agreement. The border has a significant impact on trade, immigration, and security. Finally, members of the E.U. want to send a message to any other nation that considers leaving the Union as the Brexit deal will stand as a precedent. A compromise that favors the U.K. will result in weakening the future of the E.U.

Two years down the road on Brexit, the same issues that faced the Union and U.K. on the day following the referendum continue to stand in front of a final compromise and deal to complete the divorce.

The line in the sand for Brexit is on March 29, 2019, only five months away. If there is no agreement, the default will be a no-deal scenario that would isolate the U.K.

Theresa May holds onto power by a thread

A recent challenge to the current Prime Minister failed, and she remains in control of the country and its negotiations with the E.U. In a passionate address to her colleagues in the Conservative Party, Mrs. May held their support on October 24. Many analysts believed that the Prime Minister could not survive a challenge from within her party, but according to john Baron a Member of Parliament from Basildon, "the mood was, let's get behind the PM and get this over the line." Former Homes Secretary Amber Rudd said Prime Minister May "was able to win the room, despite being frank about the difficulties still there." At least for now, Prime Minister Theresa May is holding onto power by a thread. In the background, former cabinet member and popular MP Boris Johnson and others could be standing in the wings to take over as they are prepared to take a much harder stance with the members of the E.U. At the same time, a shift in support to Labour could put Corbyn into the hot seat over the coming weeks and months. While the final form of Brexit continues to be a mystery, the leader that will seal the deal is not a 100% certainty.

The EU has more problems than the UK

The EU is lots of issues on their agenda aside from Brexit these days. Political pressures from Italy and the potential for either a default or a budget that is not acceptable to members of the European Parliament or the Central Bank threatens to drive a wedge between the Union and the nation with Europe's third-largest economy.

At the same time, the Union has been under significant pressure from the United States and the Trump Administration. Issues ranging from trade to Iran, and the latest move by the U.S. to walk away from a nuclear agreement with Russia have sent tremors through Brussels and Frankfurt. U.S. insistence that NATO members and the EU increase their military spending has caused additional woes for Europe over the past months. Moreover, economic weakness throughout the Southern European countries and the potential for nationalist and populist leadership taking power has created an environment where Brexit may stand as an agreement that is a benchmark for future departures from the Union. While Brexit may be less significant for the leadership of Europe compared to the many other problems, it will stand as a framework for the future as the political environment in Europe is changing.

A deal and a relief rally in the pound, one day

Eventually, one side of the Brexit negotiations will blink, and the U.K. will officially separate from the E.U. before the March 2019 deadline. The E.U. will not get the ironclad agreement that binds all members from attempts to depart the Union, nor will the U.K. walk away unscathed. The American Senator in the 1800s, Henry Clay, was "the great compromiser" who believed that a successful negotiation was one where both sides walk away from the table with an agreement that makes neither side particularly happy. Henry Clay's observation will likely play out almost two centuries late when Brussels and London sign a divorce deal.

The pound gave us a sign in April when it rallied on the prospects of an agreement for the final form of Brexit. Since it has declined to the bottom end of its trading range since mid-2016, a deal will likely lift the value of the U.K. currency when it occurs.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling ETF (FXB) is a long pound, short dollar product. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB holds long pounds and short dollar positions to replicate the price action in the foreign exchange market.

Since April, the pound fell by 11.3% against the dollar. FXB moved from $139.24 to $124.18 over the period, a drop of 10.8% as the ETF did an excellent job replicating the price action in the pound-dollar relationship.

The pound stalled as the Brexit negotiations ran into problems over the past months. However, with 2019 right around the corner, it is likely that both sides will get serious and come to a solution before the clock strikes midnight on the final day in March. FXB could be a useful tool the price action in April in the pound told us that a deal would likely launch a recovery in the British currency.

