Trevali Mining: The Irrationality Rules

Further share price declines cannot be excluded in the near term, especially due to the tax-loss selling season; however, the current valuation is very attractive for investors with a longer time horizon.

Shares of Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) are down by 68.3% year-to-date which is a disastrous performance. But Trevali's peers haven't done much better. The chart below shows share price performances of other zinc miners. It is important to note that Trevali is the purest zinc play. All of the other companies produce significant volumes of zinc; however, the majority of their revenues are attributable to other metals, mostly to copper. The only exception is Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) that isn't in production yet, but it has a very promising zinc project in Peru. Tinka's shares are 58.2% down year-to-date. All of the other companies are mid-tier diversified metals producers and all of them are down by more than 40% year-to-date. None of them performs as bad as Trevali, but the general picture is clear. The industrial metals producers are heavily out of favor right now.

TREVF data by YCharts

The negative sentiment has been fueled especially by the poor performance of zinc and copper prices over the recent months. As shown in the chart below, zinc price is down by approximately 20% and copper price by 12% year-to-date. The steep decline could be seen especially during the summer months when the U.S.-China trade war started to heat up. Investors started to fear the impacts of the trade war on the global economy which weighed on the industrial metals prices negatively. In the case of Trevali, the downward pressure was further supported by some operational issues at the Santander and Caribou mines.

On September 26, the company announced that operations at the Santander mine were temporarily halted due to an illegal blockade. Some protesters claimed that Trevali hasn't satisfied its community investment obligations. They blocked the access road and disrupted the Santander mine supplying. Trevali's shares have reacted by a 5% decline, although the blockade was only short-lived and it shouldn't affect the Santander mine production too much:

The Company expects that production and sales for the quarter will be negatively impacted; however, the Company remains on track to achieve 2018 zinc production guidance at Santander.

On October 22, another negative news was published. A challenging hanging wall rock mass condition forced Trevali to adopt some special measures at its Caribou mine. Further issues emerged in October, in two mining zones. The issues haven't been specified yet, but this time, they seem to be a little bit more serious:

Further external engineering studies are ongoing and in order to increase mining flexibility, Caribou management have strategically slowed the mining rate in order to accelerate mine development in Q4-2018 through Q1-2019 to build more optionality and stability in the mine to deliver safe, strong and reliable results in 2019. Consequently, 2018 zinc and lead production will be adversely affected, and guidance has been revised downwards.

Although Trevali had to revise the Caribou production guidance downwards, the revision isn't too meaningful. The 2018 Caribou mine zinc production should be lower by 17.6% and lead production should be lower by 13.7% than originally expected. The silver production guidance remains unchanged.

Soure: Trevali Mining

The markets clearly overreacted to this news and Trevali's share price declined by 15%. The 15% decline would be understandable if Caribou was Trevali's only producing mine. But Caribou is only one of four producing mines owned by Trevali (table below). The original company-wide 2018 production guidance (the middle of the intervals) envisioned the production of 377 million lb zinc, 43.7 million lb lead and 1.41 million toz silver. After the recent Caribou mine guidance revision, the company-wide production should be approximately 361.5 million lb zinc, 39.9 million lb lead and 1.41 million toz silver. It means that the company-wide zinc and lead production was revised by 4.1% and 8.7%, respectively. In other words, at the current metals prices of $1.22/lb zinc, $0.89/lb lead and $14.46/toz silver, the projected 2018 revenues should decline from $519 million to $497 million, or by 4%.

Source: Trevali Mining

Although the Caribou mine issues are an unpleasant surprise, they don't endanger the financial health, let alone the very existence of the company. As of the end of Q2, Trevali held cash & cash equivalents of $102 million. The debt equaled to $132 million which means that the net debt was only approximately $30 million. Moreover, on September 19, Trevali announced that it has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement for a $275 million revolving credit facility. The facility should bear an interest of LIBOR + 2-3% (depending on Trevali's leverage ratio). The new credit facility will mature on September 18, 2022. It means that Trevali is in absolutely no financial distress right now. Due to lower metals prices and Santander and Caribou mine operational issues, the Q3 financial results will be most probably worse than the Q2 financial results and it is also possible that Trevali will announce a small loss. On the other hand, the cash flow should remain positive, despite the challenges.

Conclusion

Various negative factors helped to press Trevali's share price down to the $0.37 level. Right now, the market capitalization stands at $321 million. The enterprise value is approximately $350 million. This is the valuation of a lowly indebted, cash flow positive mining company with four producing mines and annual production of more than 360 million lb zinc, almost 50 million lb lead, and 1.4 million toz silver. It is quite possible that the share price will go even lower in the near term, especially as the Q3 financial results, that should be released next weak, probably won't be too good and the tax-loss selling season is coming. But for investors with a time horizon longer than several months, the current valuation is very attractive.

